LIVE | IND vs ENG T20 World Cup latest updates: BIG test for Team India; match time, toss, team news, Adelaide weather

LIVE | IND vs ENG T20 World Cup latest updates

LIVE | IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2nd semifinal:

India and England are all set to cross swords in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10. Rohit Sharma's men qualified for the semis after losing just one Super 12 match, and finishing top of their Group 2 with 8 points.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler's Three Lions have also tasted defeat just once and they finished second in Group 1 on 7 points.

Both India and England will be looking to book a date with Pakistan in the final of World Cup, in Melbourne on November 13, but before that, they will have to battle it out at the Adelaide Oval.

The form of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav has been a major positive for India, and given Kohli's previous record in Adelaide, Buttler will be vary of the threat posed by him. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will also have the task of providing the team with a good platform to build upon.

While India won the inaugural T20 World Cup back in 2007, England won their first title in 2010. Both sides will be hoping to add a second title to their cabinet, but before that a stern test awaits both Team India and England in Adelaide.

