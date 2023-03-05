WPL 2023, RCB vs DC, Match 2 LIVE Score and Updates: Smriti Mandhana’s Bangalore to take on Meg Lanning’s Delhi

With the Women's Premier League (WPL) finally underway, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second fixture of the tournament on Sunday, March 5th, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Led by the dynamic Smriti Mandhana, RCB will be looking to make a strong start and are considered to be one of the favorites to take home the trophy.
Mandhana was the most expensive acquisition in the WPL 2023 auction, commanding a hefty price tag of INR 3.4 crore. RCB also splashed out INR 1.9 crore for India's rising star Richa Ghosh, who is set to be a key component in the middle order. The franchise also boasts a number of international cricketers, including Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, New Zealand's Sophie Devine, and England's Heather Knight.
Having recently captained Australia to T20 World Cup glory, Meg Lanning will now take the helm of Delhi, who boast one of the most formidable batting lineups in the tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues, who has been in scintillating form for India, is the side's most expensive player, commanding a hefty INR 2.2 crore. Meanwhile, opener Shafali Verma will be looking to regain her momentum after a disappointing run in the T20 World Cup. Jess Jonassen, who was in fine fettle in South Africa, was snapped up by Delhi for INR 50 lakhs.
Both teams boast an impressive blend of international and Indian talent. The Royal Challengers have Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh, two of India's most renowned internationals. The Capitals, on the other hand, feature the likes of Shafali, Poonam Yadav, and Radha Yadav, all of whom have made a name for themselves in the cricketing world.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Dane van Niekerk, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Richa Ghosh(w), Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Komal Zanzad, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Asha Shobana, Indrani Roy
Delhi Capitals: Taniya Bhatia(w), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning(c), Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Titas Sadhu, Aparna Mondal, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Delhi Capitals (DC) match in the Women's Premier League 2023! RCB Women, led by star campaigner Smriti Mandhana, will be taking on the formidable Delhi Capitals, captained by the recently victorious Meg Lanning of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This is sure to be an exciting match, so stay tuned for all the action!