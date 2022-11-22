Heavy rain and subsequent impact on pitch has hampered the game. The match has been declared abandoned. Both teams are at par DLS score.

India and New Zealand are two formidable T20 teams in the world, and both of them were looking forward to this series as it would give them a sneak peek into the other team's preparations for the 50 over World Cup scheduled to take place later this year. In this three match series, the first game was washed away due to rain. India won the second match quite comprehensively. Now, New zealand would look to level the series. Both the teams were the semifinalists in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, and looked in good touch. India have some good things in its favour. For example, its lead batsman Suryakumar Yadav is in sublime form and has been scoring runs on every ground. He scored a fantastic century in the last game against New Zealand.

The Indian bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have also been proving their worth, and they can be lethal if there is any assistance from the pitch. Usually in New Zealand, the team bowling first gets some swing in the beginning and the pitch starts playing flat as the game progresses. The Indian bowling unit is well equipped to exploit even slightly favourable conditions.

On the other hand, New Zealand would like to have some early advantages and if their bowlers can get through the Indian openers they may stop India well before the 170-run mark.

This game is also going to be a test for the Indian middle order which is heavily dependent on Suryakumar Yadav.