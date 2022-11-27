IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI cricket match highlights: Rain curtails Shubman Gill-Suryakumar Yadav show

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd ODI highlights:
Team India suffered a 7-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland, and the Men in Blue will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways as both sides square off again in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, November 27 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Tom Lathan's unbeaten 145-run knock, as well as Kane Williamson's unbeaten 94-run inning, helped the Kiwis chase down the required total of 307 runs with 17 balls to spare. The Indian bowlers appeared toothless, and Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping for an improved show from his bowling unit.
With Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal struggling, the Men in Blue may yet look to change the playing XI, with plenty of options to choose from as the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar could help to bring some teeth to the bowling lineup.
It was India's fifth consecutive loss against New Zealand in an ODI match, their worst-ever record which could get extended if they lose, and with that they risk going down 0-2 in the series as well. Time for Dhawan and Co to bring their A-game and register a comeback.
The weather may also play a little bit of role in Hamilton, as it has been seen in New Zealand in the previous series as well, but more on that later.
Expect a mouth-watering game of action between Shikhar Dhawan's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI has been called off, the match has been abandoned, rain allowed just 12 overs of play that's all, handshakes all around, India will be looking forward to the third ODI, which they need to win to draw the series, New Zealand are leading 1-0.
The rain has continued to pour down, it is still raining, at least 20 overs must be bowled, and the cutoff time for a 20-match is 01:05 PM, after that the match will be abandoned I guess, the crowd is also going back home.
UPDATE— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
8.35 PM (Local Time) - 01.05 PM IST is now the latest we can start for a 20 overs per side match.
Follow the match https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Ow2tqeR2XK
Rain has really spoiled the party in Hamilton today, the fans and players came expecting a cracking contest, but the hide-and-seek played by rain has really spoiled the mood. Rain continues to pour down and the wait continues. More overs will be lost hence, and a minimum of 20 overs per side must be bowled to have a valid result.
IND 89/1 (12.5)
Rain has returned once again, and the play in interrupted again. There's another delay, and the players come off, and groundstaff are back doing their work. At least 20 overs must be bowled per side, to get a result in this match.
IND 89/1 (12.5)
Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are taking the attack to New Zealand, runs have continued to flow, boundaries in every over since the play resumed. Gill is nearing his fifty, while SKY is also looking to switch gears.
IND 67/1 (10.3)
Making his intent clear, Surykumar Yadav gets India a boundary, and New Zealand have opted for a review here. It's an unsuccessful one, but SKY is making his intent clear. Let's hope for a cracking game now.
IND 35/1 (7.1)
Last over of the powerplay and India lose skipper Shikhar Dhawan on Henry's first ball. Didn't get hold of his shot, and gives away a simple catch. India have lost their first wicket, two balls bowled after the break and the momentum has already shifted. Suryakumar Yadav joins Gill.
IND 23/1 (5.1)
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are back into the middle, India have just 24 overs to give a target to New Zealand, they will now look to go all guns blazing. Five overs have already been played. Hopefully the rain stays away now.
IND 22/0 (4.5)
The play is se to resume!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
Follow the match https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FBXJnAz2yp
Play is set to resume, it's been a comical thing, covers came on, and then they came off as soon as they were spread. Play is set to resume. Match has been reduced to 29 overs, 10 mins mid-inning break.
Update— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
The covers are OFF & the play is set to resume at 06.40 PM (Local Time) - 11.10 AM IST.
29 overs/side
10 mins break between innings
No drinks break
Follow the match https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/IBzT5NOiU9
Rain returns once again, the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand have been stop-start, the match was reduced to 29 overs per side, and conditions were revised, however, just minutes before the restart, rain started once again.
The match has been reduced to 29 overs, that's what the damage has been done, New Zealand have already bowled five overs, so India will get just 25 more to set a target to the Kiwis, and that's if it doesn't rain any more.
Good news in Hamilton. Play set to get underway at 6:40pm NZT, with the match reduced to 29 overs per side Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport and in India on @PrimeVideoIN. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/j3HWWyKWAx— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2022
India and New Zealand players caught up with each other, some interesting conversations might have happened as everyone waits for the inspection soon. BCCI shared snaps of the two sets of players enjoying each other's company.
Rain delays are for catch-ups— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
Follow the match https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5j9JwMoWLW
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Inspection scheduled at 11:00 AM
There's another inspection scheduled at 11:00 AM, covers are off, groundstaff have kept at their work, and the umpires are in the centre. Hopefully, we can get a 20-overs per side game, that much is necessary to go on with this ODI.
There was an inspection scheduled at 10:15 AM, however, the rain has come back again. The covers are back on, at least 30 minutes will be needed once the rain stops to get the action underway, there was a slight hope that the play might begin soon, but the rain gods have not being kind today.
Team India's middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav was seen offering his assistance to the ground staff. They are all trying to get the venue ready. The Pitch inspection will take place at 10:15 AM.
The @seddonparknz ground staff gets some assistance from @surya_14kumar #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0N856oLZfL— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2022
The good news has finally arrived, rain has stopped, the umpires are seen huffing and puffing, and there's a flurry of activity in the middle. The match could start in perhaps 30-40 minutes, the groundstaff are at work. Expect a shortened match since the overs are being lost, but fans would take anything at the moment.
IND 22/0 (4.5)
Unfortunately, a full 50-over-per-side game would be difficult now, such has been the extended break, the cutoff time for a 20-overs-per-side match is 12 PM IST. Right now the fans would also take a decent 20-overs per side T20 sort of match as well.
The live broadcast resumed a short while ago, which showed that rain has continued to lash down in Hamilton, which is again, the not-so-good news. All the players continue to wait for an update just like the rest of us. Follow this space for more updates.
An update from New Zealand Cricket Board about the weather in Seddon Park at Hamilton, no good news so far, the rain continues to lash down and we'll have to keep waiting.
The rain continues to fall in Hamilton. Stay tuned for updates #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/6IM5Lf0Rte— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2022
BCCI's official Twitter handle has offered an update on the second ODI, and it's not so good news perhaps as the rain has started to get heavier according to the tweet. The wait goes on, and stay tuned to this space for further updates.
Rain is getting heavier here in Hamilton!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
The covers are
Follow the match https://t.co/frOtF7L9O4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/rEUMA5fzH2
BCCI offer an update, the players are out there, still waiting for the play to resume as we all are.
The waiting game continues!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
Follow the match https://t.co/frOtF82cQ4 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CPtTyrx6FF
Shubman Gill has played some mighty good shots today, he survived a run-out as well but has looked in great touch after scoring a fifty in the previous game as well. Take a look at some of the gorgeous shots that he has played today.
Class written in each shot from Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/l2gARm0ApP— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2022
Sanju Samson has been benched for the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, and many fans have questioned Rishabh Pant's selection in the playing XI. They wanted Samson to be given a consistent run in the side, but that couldn't happen.
Rain has indeed stopped here in Hamilton, play could resume very soon, there's going to be a wee bit of delay before the umpires give it a go-ahead, but since the rain has stopped, the play should resume any time now.
The live visuals show the umpires standing near the pitch, with rain drops continuing to fall down. Not too much rain, but whatever little it is, there's going to be a break in play until it stops. Stick around to this place, we'll keep you updated with the latest updates when the match resumes.
IND 22/0 (4.5)
Rain has come down, and thus, the covers are coming back on, the players are coming off and India will feel hard done by, they were looking in good form, but a brief halt in play for now. The ground staff are doing their work now, covering the square and the outfield.
IND 22/0 (4.5)
A chance for run-out for New Zealand, and Shubman Gill survives, the youngster has looked in good touch and he somehow got over the line in time. Shubman has reached 15 of 17 balls, scored a couple of boundaries too.
IND 17/0 (4)
A good steady start for India, Shubman and Dhawan have played together for a while now, and they will be looking to cement a good position today, a gorgeous shot from Gill who punishes the short delivery and brings up his second boundary already.
IND 11/0 (2.4)
Steady start for India, just the 2 runs from the first over, and Matt Henry takes over the attack from Southee. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill both got fifties in the last game, they'll be hoping to replicate that performance today as well.
IND 6/0 (1.2)
Team India will be looking to save the series, Southee begins the attack and Dhawan gets a single on the first ball to give the strike to Gill. A little bit of movement early on, so should be interesting to see how the ball behaves.
IND 2/0 (0.3)
A special day for Tim Southee who is playing in his 150th ODI, and he makes his way onto the pitch along with a huge roar from the home crowd, Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper, and his partner in crime, Shubman Gill also joins the middle.
#StatChat | Tim Southee is set to become the 15th New Zealander to play 150 ODI's #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/XMmRr9scOH— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 27, 2022
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar, come in to replace Shardul Thakur, who appeared unfit perhaps, and Sanju Samson also makes way. Dhawan reckons that he would have liked to bowl as well, there's a little bit of more balance in this team today.
New Zealand have decided to bowl first, Shikhar Dhawan says that he would have liked to bowl too. New Zealand have made one change to their playing XI, Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne.
What to expect from this pitch? It's a hard deck surface, the scores may go upwards of 300. The covers have only just come off so there might be a little bit of moisture early, there's a wee bit of grass as well on the surface, so the ball should come to the bat nicely, says Ashish Nehra in company with Ajay Jadeja.
Toss delayed by 10 minutes & will take place at 02.10 PM (Local Time) - 06.40 AM IST. BCCI's official Twitter have confirmed, stick around for the big news folks! The captains will walk out for toss anytime now.
Update from Hamilton— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2022
Toss delayed by 10 minutes & will take place at 02.10 PM (Local Time) - 06.40 AM IST.
No change in scheduled start of play - 02.30 PM (Local Time) - 07.00 AM IST.
Stay tuned for further updates. #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/oOYLpIUdsM
Toss has been slightly delayed, and there's some good news as well, the covers are coming off, the ground staff are huffing and puffing, players are all in readiness, Shikhar Dhawan's side will be looking for a much-needed win today.
As far as the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand is concerned, the weather is looking much better than expected. The weather reports predicted that there could be quite a bit of rain, but currently it looks clear, the pitch has been covered, but hopefully the game will start at time it seems.
Cricket Traffic on Sunday in Hamilton. Weather looks all fine. Good morning #Crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/cho00dQ2g1— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) November 27, 2022
So there's good news that it is NOT raining currently in Hamilton, but the pitch is under covers as you can see in the live broadcast. They've covered the pitch in Seddon Park as a precaution, and thus you have to expect that it's just a precaution.
With the weather expected to play a key factor in the match, both Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson would be eager to win the toss and bat first to set the tone because once DLS comes into play, then it's really difficult to catch up for the chasing team.
The weather in Hamilton could also have a say in the result of the series as the 2nd ODI could be a rain-curtailed affair with rain expected to play spoilsport during the 2nd ODI.
While it's difficult to imagine New Zealand going for a change, India's blunt bowling performance may force Dhawan to reach out to his bench and pull off a rabbit out of the hat in the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in Hamilton. Shikhar Dhawan's men will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways today. While Kane Williamson's side would like to seal the series, expect a thrilling game.