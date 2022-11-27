IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI cricket match highlights: Rain curtails Shubman Gill-Suryakumar Yadav show

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI cricket match highlights

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd ODI highlights:

Team India suffered a 7-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland, and the Men in Blue will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways as both sides square off again in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, November 27 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Tom Lathan's unbeaten 145-run knock, as well as Kane Williamson's unbeaten 94-run inning, helped the Kiwis chase down the required total of 307 runs with 17 balls to spare. The Indian bowlers appeared toothless, and Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping for an improved show from his bowling unit.

With Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal struggling, the Men in Blue may yet look to change the playing XI, with plenty of options to choose from as the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar could help to bring some teeth to the bowling lineup.

It was India's fifth consecutive loss against New Zealand in an ODI match, their worst-ever record which could get extended if they lose, and with that they risk going down 0-2 in the series as well. Time for Dhawan and Co to bring their A-game and register a comeback.

The weather may also play a little bit of role in Hamilton, as it has been seen in New Zealand in the previous series as well, but more on that later.

Expect a mouth-watering game of action between Shikhar Dhawan's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, highlights