IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI cricket match highlights: Rain curtails Shubman Gill-Suryakumar Yadav show

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI scorecard and updates: Shikhar Dhawan's men take on Kane Williamson's side in a must-win match in Hamilton.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI cricket match highlights

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) 2nd ODI highlights:

Team India suffered a 7-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland, and the Men in Blue will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways as both sides square off again in the 2nd ODI on Sunday, November 27 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. 

Tom Lathan's unbeaten 145-run knock, as well as Kane Williamson's unbeaten 94-run inning, helped the Kiwis chase down the required total of 307 runs with 17 balls to spare. The Indian bowlers appeared toothless, and Shikhar Dhawan will be hoping for an improved show from his bowling unit. 

With Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal struggling, the Men in Blue may yet look to change the playing XI, with plenty of options to choose from as the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar could help to bring some teeth to the bowling lineup. 

It was India's fifth consecutive loss against New Zealand in an ODI match, their worst-ever record which could get extended if they lose, and with that they risk going down 0-2 in the series as well. Time for Dhawan and Co to bring their A-game and register a comeback.  

The weather may also play a little bit of role in Hamilton, as it has been seen in New Zealand in the previous series as well, but more on that later. 

Expect a mouth-watering game of action between Shikhar Dhawan's India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand. 

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, highlights 

 

 

LIVE Blog
27 Nov 2022
12:34 PM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match abandoned, rain plays spoilsport

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI has been called off, the match has been abandoned, rain allowed just 12 overs of play that's all, handshakes all around, India will be looking forward to the third ODI, which they need to win to draw the series, New Zealand are leading 1-0. 

 

12:15 PM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: BCCI reveal cutoff time for 20 overs match

The rain has continued to pour down, it is still raining, at least 20 overs must be bowled, and the cutoff time for a 20-match is 01:05 PM, after that the match will be abandoned I guess, the crowd is also going back home. 

12:07 PM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain continues, fans-players wait

Rain has really spoiled the party in Hamilton today, the fans and players came expecting a cracking contest, but the hide-and-seek played by rain has really spoiled the mood. Rain continues to pour down and the wait continues. More overs will be lost hence, and a minimum of 20 overs per side must be bowled to have a valid result. 

IND 89/1 (12.5)

11:51 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain is back again in Hamilton, play halted again

Rain has returned once again, and the play in interrupted again. There's another delay, and the players come off, and groundstaff are back doing their work. At least 20 overs must be bowled per side, to get a result in this match. 

IND 89/1 (12.5)

11:41 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Gill, Suryakumar Yadav on the attack

Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are taking the attack to New Zealand, runs have continued to flow, boundaries in every over since the play resumed. Gill is nearing his fifty, while SKY is also looking to switch gears. 

IND 67/1 (10.3)

11:25 AM

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav hits boundary

Making his intent clear, Surykumar Yadav gets India a boundary, and New Zealand have opted for a review here. It's an unsuccessful one, but SKY is making his intent clear. Let's hope for a cracking game now. 

IND 35/1 (7.1)

11:16 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India lose Dhawan, Henry gets first wicket

Last over of the powerplay and India lose skipper Shikhar Dhawan on Henry's first ball. Didn't get hold of his shot, and gives away a simple catch. India have lost their first wicket, two balls bowled after the break and the momentum has already shifted. Suryakumar Yadav joins Gill. 

IND 23/1 (5.1)

11:13 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Players are back on, crowd whistles, India will look to attack

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are back into the middle, India have just 24 overs to give a target to New Zealand, they will now look to go all guns blazing. Five overs have already been played. Hopefully the rain stays away now. 

IND 22/0 (4.5)

 

11:08 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Covers are off as soon as they were on

Play is set to resume, it's been a comical thing, covers came on, and then they came off as soon as they were spread. Play is set to resume. Match has been reduced to 29 overs, 10 mins mid-inning break. 

 

11:04 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Just as we knew playing conditions, rain returns

Rain returns once again, the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand have been stop-start, the match was reduced to 29 overs per side, and conditions were revised, however, just minutes before the restart, rain started once again. 

11:00 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match reduced to 29 overs, play to resume soon 

The match has been reduced to 29 overs, that's what the damage has been done, New Zealand have already bowled five overs, so India will get just 25 more to set a target to the Kiwis, and that's if it doesn't rain any more. 

10:56 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India, New Zealand Players catch-up during rain delay

India and New Zealand players caught up with each other, some interesting conversations might have happened as everyone waits for the inspection soon. BCCI shared snaps of the two sets of players enjoying each other's company. 

10:46 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Inspection scheduled at 11:00 AM

There's another inspection scheduled at 11:00 AM, covers are off, groundstaff have kept at their work, and the umpires are in the centre. Hopefully, we can get a 20-overs per side game, that much is necessary to go on with this ODI. 

10:10 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Covers are back on, inspection was set to take place at 10:15AM

There was an inspection scheduled at 10:15 AM, however, the rain has come back again. The covers are back on, at least 30 minutes will be needed once the rain stops to get the action underway, there was a slight hope that the play might begin soon, but the rain gods have not being kind today. 

10:03 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav assists groundstaff

Team India's middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav was seen offering his assistance to the ground staff. They are all trying to get the venue ready. The Pitch inspection will take place at 10:15 AM. 

09:48 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain has stopped, match could resume soon

The good news has finally arrived, rain has stopped, the umpires are seen huffing and puffing, and there's a flurry of activity in the middle. The match could start in perhaps 30-40 minutes, the groundstaff are at work. Expect a shortened match since the overs are being lost, but fans would take anything at the moment. 

IND 22/0 (4.5)

 

09:30 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Overs set to be lost, know the cutoff time

Unfortunately, a full 50-over-per-side game would be difficult now, such has been the extended break, the cutoff time for a 20-overs-per-side match is 12 PM IST. Right now the fans would also take a decent 20-overs per side T20 sort of match as well. 

08:56 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Live broadcast shows continued rain

The live broadcast resumed a short while ago, which showed that rain has continued to lash down in Hamilton, which is again, the not-so-good news. All the players continue to wait for an update just like the rest of us. Follow this space for more updates. 

 

08:37 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Update from New Zealand cricket, no good news either

An update from New Zealand Cricket Board about the weather in Seddon Park at Hamilton, no good news so far, the rain continues to lash down and we'll have to keep waiting. 

08:29 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: BCCI offer update, rain is getting heavier 

BCCI's official Twitter handle has offered an update on the second ODI, and it's not so good news perhaps as the rain has started to get heavier according to the tweet. The wait goes on, and stay tuned to this space for further updates. 

08:09 AM

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: BCCI offer update, waiting game goes on

BCCI offer an update, the players are out there, still waiting for the play to resume as we all are. 

07:54 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill impressive run continues

Shubman Gill has played some mighty good shots today, he survived a run-out as well but has looked in great touch after scoring a fifty in the previous game as well. Take a look at some of the gorgeous shots that he has played today. 

07:46 AM

India vs New Zealand: Fans question Rishabh Pant's selection

Sanju Samson has been benched for the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, and many fans have questioned Rishabh Pant's selection in the playing XI. They wanted Samson to be given a consistent run in the side, but that couldn't happen. 

07:42 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain has stopped, play to resume soon

Rain has indeed stopped here in Hamilton, play could resume very soon, there's going to be a wee bit of delay before the umpires give it a go-ahead, but since the rain has stopped, the play should resume any time now. 

07:34 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rain continues to play spoilsport

The live visuals show the umpires standing near the pitch, with rain drops continuing to fall down. Not too much rain, but whatever little it is, there's going to be a break in play until it stops. Stick around to this place, we'll keep you updated with the latest updates when the match resumes. 

IND 22/0 (4.5) 

07:24 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Bad news, covers are coming on

Rain has come down, and thus, the covers are coming back on, the players are coming off and India will feel hard done by, they were looking in good form, but a brief halt in play for now. The ground staff are doing their work now, covering the square and the outfield. 

IND 22/0 (4.5)  

 

 

07:18 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill survives a narrow run-out chance

A chance for run-out for New Zealand, and Shubman Gill survives, the youngster has looked in good touch and he somehow got over the line in time. Shubman has reached 15 of 17 balls, scored a couple of boundaries too. 

IND 17/0 (4) 

07:12 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Steady start for India

A good steady start for India, Shubman and Dhawan have played together for a while now, and they will be looking to cement a good position today, a gorgeous shot from Gill who punishes the short delivery and brings up his second boundary already. 

IND 11/0 (2.4) 

07:06 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: End of the first over 2 for no loss

Steady start for India, just the 2 runs from the first over, and Matt Henry takes over the attack from Southee. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill both got fifties in the last game, they'll be hoping to replicate that performance today as well. 

IND 6/0 (1.2) 

07:02 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India out to save the series

Team India will be looking to save the series, Southee begins the attack and Dhawan gets a single on the first ball to give the strike to Gill. A little bit of movement early on, so should be interesting to see how the ball behaves. 

IND 2/0 (0.3)

06:58 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Tim Southee is playing his 150th ODI

A special day for Tim Southee who is playing in his 150th ODI, and he makes his way onto the pitch along with a huge roar from the home crowd, Indian batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper, and his partner in crime, Shubman Gill also joins the middle. 

06:53 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India-New Zealand playing XIs

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

06:48 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India make 2 changes

Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar, come in to replace Shardul Thakur, who appeared unfit perhaps, and Sanju Samson also makes way. Dhawan reckons that he would have liked to bowl as well, there's a little bit of more balance in this team today. 

06:46 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand's team news

New Zealand have decided to bowl first, Shikhar Dhawan says that he would have liked to bowl too. New Zealand have made one change to their playing XI, Michael Bracewell in place of Adam Milne. 

06:44 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand win toss, to bowl

06:41 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: PItch report

What to expect from this pitch? It's a hard deck surface, the scores may go upwards of 300. The covers have only just come off so there might be a little bit of moisture early, there's a wee bit of grass as well on the surface, so the ball should come to the bat nicely, says Ashish Nehra in company with Ajay Jadeja. 

06:36 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Toss update from BCCI

Toss delayed by 10 minutes & will take place at 02.10 PM (Local Time) - 06.40 AM IST. BCCI's official Twitter have confirmed, stick around for the big news folks! The captains will walk out for toss anytime now. 

 

06:32 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Covers are coming off

Toss has been slightly delayed, and there's some good news as well, the covers are coming off, the ground staff are huffing and puffing, players are all in readiness, Shikhar Dhawan's side will be looking for a much-needed win today. 

06:26 AM

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Weather looks promising for now, no rain so far

As far as the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand is concerned, the weather is looking much better than expected. The weather reports predicted that there could be quite a bit of rain, but currently it looks clear, the pitch has been covered, but hopefully the game will start at time it seems. 

06:18 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Latest weather update from Hamilton

So there's good news that it is NOT raining currently in Hamilton, but the pitch is under covers as you can see in the live broadcast. They've covered the pitch in Seddon Park as a precaution, and thus you have to expect that it's just a precaution. 

06:12 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Toss at 6:30 AM

With the weather expected to play a key factor in the match, both Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson would be eager to win the toss and bat first to set the tone because once DLS comes into play, then it's really difficult to catch up for the chasing team. 

 

06:10 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hamilton Weather

The weather in Hamilton could also have a say in the result of the series as the 2nd ODI could be a rain-curtailed affair with rain expected to play spoilsport during the 2nd ODI. 

06:10 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Team news

While it's difficult to imagine New Zealand going for a change, India's blunt bowling performance may force Dhawan to reach out to his bench and pull off a rabbit out of the hat in the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Chahar. 

06:09 AM

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India look to bounce back

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in Hamilton. Shikhar Dhawan's men will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways today. While Kane Williamson's side would like to seal the series, expect a thrilling game.

