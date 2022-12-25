India vs Bangladesh Day 4, 2nd Test cricket scorecard and latest updates: India need 100 runs to win, can Bangladesh pull off a miracle?

Team India could have had a cakewalk while chasing Bangladesh's 145-run target in their second innings to win the ongoing 2nd Test however, a top-order collapse has the KL Rahul-led side in a spot of bother.

The Indian skipper was the first to depart after which India kept losing wickets regularly, with Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat holding the fort at 45/4 at stumps on Day 3.

Rahul and Co need just 100 runs to win and keep themselves alive in the race to reach the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23.

Earlier, Bangladesh recorded 118 runs on Day 3 with the help of Litton Das's counterattacking 73-run knock, as the home side went from 113/6 to 231 after 70.02 overs.

India began their chase of 145 in the worst possible fashion, losing Rahul early on as Shakib Al Hasan was able to get a leading edge off the Indian captain, with Nurul Hasan doing the rest.

Cheteshwar Pujara joined Shubman Gill in the middle, but he gifted his wicket away in uncharacteristic fashion as the veteran danced down the track, unable to get hold of Mehidy Hasan's delivery which went into the gloves of Hasan who was again lighting quick to inflict the stumping.

Shubman Gill struggled from the get-go, having survived a close LBW call earlier, but he departed shortly after in a dismissal that was very similar to Pujara.

Axar Patel came out to bat ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant which irked Sunil Gavaskar, but once Gill departed, Kohli did come out later however, his attempt to defend a delivery from Mehidy landed in the hands of an alert short leg who completed the dismissal.

Patel led India's counterattack as he was joined by Jaydev Unadkat, with the Indian pair helping put up a total of 45/4 at stumps. With India needing just 100 runs to win, the visitors will have to ride the storm on Day 4 as well, because losing a couple of early wickets would give Bangladesh a way back into the contest.