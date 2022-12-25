CRICKET
India vs Bangladesh Day 4, 2nd Test cricket scorecard and latest updates: India need 100 runs to win, can Bangladesh pull off a miracle?
Team India could have had a cakewalk while chasing Bangladesh's 145-run target in their second innings to win the ongoing 2nd Test however, a top-order collapse has the KL Rahul-led side in a spot of bother.
The Indian skipper was the first to depart after which India kept losing wickets regularly, with Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat holding the fort at 45/4 at stumps on Day 3.
Rahul and Co need just 100 runs to win and keep themselves alive in the race to reach the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23.
Earlier, Bangladesh recorded 118 runs on Day 3 with the help of Litton Das's counterattacking 73-run knock, as the home side went from 113/6 to 231 after 70.02 overs.
India began their chase of 145 in the worst possible fashion, losing Rahul early on as Shakib Al Hasan was able to get a leading edge off the Indian captain, with Nurul Hasan doing the rest.
Cheteshwar Pujara joined Shubman Gill in the middle, but he gifted his wicket away in uncharacteristic fashion as the veteran danced down the track, unable to get hold of Mehidy Hasan's delivery which went into the gloves of Hasan who was again lighting quick to inflict the stumping.
Shubman Gill struggled from the get-go, having survived a close LBW call earlier, but he departed shortly after in a dismissal that was very similar to Pujara.
READ| 'Did Pant take sleeping pill?': Jadeja, Gavaskar lambast team management for sending Axar Patel ahead of Kohli
Axar Patel came out to bat ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant which irked Sunil Gavaskar, but once Gill departed, Kohli did come out later however, his attempt to defend a delivery from Mehidy landed in the hands of an alert short leg who completed the dismissal.
Patel led India's counterattack as he was joined by Jaydev Unadkat, with the Indian pair helping put up a total of 45/4 at stumps. With India needing just 100 runs to win, the visitors will have to ride the storm on Day 4 as well, because losing a couple of early wickets would give Bangladesh a way back into the contest.
Shreyas and Ashwin to the rescue, a brilliant partnership and its heartbreak for Bangladesh, they had India at 74/7, but just couldn't force the kill. Credits to India for picking up a victory, it was not the most prettiest of displays but they claim a 2-0 win in the series.
Ravichandran Ashwin smacks a massive six towards deep mid-wicket, picks the length early, goes on the back foot and smashes it towards the boundary rope. Ashwin continues to attack, WOW! He collects a boundary later in the over, the Bangladesh supporters, players are deflated.
Mere 25 runs needed for the win now, back-to-back boundaries from Ashwin in the previous over, the Men in Blue are almost nearly on the verge of victory, Bangladesh almost had India in a spot of bother.
120/7 (43.5)
India need 25 runs
Shreyas Iyer gets 2 boundaries against Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh skipper gives away 11 runs. Iyer played a sublime shot on the rise earlier in the over, followed by a four towards deep mid-wicket.
106/7 (41)
India need 39 runs
The last remaining batting pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Ashwin are leading India's chase. India have already lost 7 wickets, Mehidy Hasan has bagged a fifer, but Iyer and Ashwin try to counter-attack. Iyer collects a boundary, finds the gap.
93/7 (37.4)
India need 52 runs
Former Team India stalwart Mohammed Kaif has slammed the India side, he says under no circumstances can you not chase down a 145-run target, and how can Team India lose 7 wickets for just 86 runs. Ashwin and Iyer continue to rebuild for India.
India under the cosh, Bangladesh firmly on TOP! Mehidy Hasan Miraz, he smashed a century in the ODIs, and comes up top in the Test series with a fifer, India in DEEP trouble, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin out to salvage India's chase.
74/7 (30.4)
India need 71 runs
Rishabh Pant has to depart, Bangladesh fans and players smell blood! The southpaw is given LBW out and India in DEEP trouble now, the Men in Blue lose their sixth wicket, he didn't opt for a review, and it should be Shreyas Iyer's job to save India now.
71/6 (28)
India need 74 runs
Pant has played very well so far against the Bangladesh skipper, India moving on nicely, it has been a good showing so far from Rishabh. He will be the key orchestrator here, Axar will have to play supportive role.
70/5 (27)
India need 75 runs
Rishabh Pant out in the middle now, he will have a huge role to play if India are to win this match. Shakib Al Hasan and co surely on top, but the in-form southpaw will look to change that.
57/5 (25)
India need 88 runs
Bangladesh players celebrate as the ball strikes Jaydev Unadkat plum on the pads in front of the wicket, he opts for a review, and it remains out after consultation with the third umpire, early blow to India.
56/5 (24.4)
India need 89 runs
Unadkat got hit on the pads first, ball hits the stumps in a review, but it shows umpire's call, lady luck smiles on India, and the Indian batsman smashes a six towards deep mid-wicket. BOOM!
54/4 (23.5)
India need 91 runs
The players are getting ready, it's a cliffhanger, India need 100 runs, Bangladesh need six wickets, it's all to play for here on the Day 4 of 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh. India at 45/4, Axar and Unadkat to resume action for India.
45/4 (23)
Live action is due to get underway in 30-odd minutes, Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel will try to get India to a decent score as they need 100 runs to win. The first 10 odd overs will be crucial as they could tip the balance of the tie.
Virat Kohli was not at all pleased with the on-field umpire's decision to give him out on Day 3, the 34-year-old was seen giving the umpire a death stare after the third umpire overturned Kohli's dismissal, before he eventually walked back after scoring just 1 run.
India and Bangladesh are going to fight it out in an epic battle from 09:00 AM onwards as both sides hope to in the 2nd Test in Mirpur. India need 100 runs to complete the clean sheet, Bangladesh need six wickets to level the series.
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with KL Rahul and the Indian management's call to send Axar Patel ahead of the likes of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. "It didn't send a good message to Kohli. He is the best batsman in the world. Unless Kohli himself asked for it, then it's a different matter. We don't know what happened in the changing room. But it's hard to understand," said Gavaskar.
A stat Virat Kohli fans won't like much, but the 34-year-old has not scored a fifty in Test cricket in his last ten innings, equalling his own worst record in the format. The last time a similar thing happened, it was in England in 2014, with Virat's highest score of 39 at that time.
Looks like the KL Rahul-led Indian team are in a spot of bother, with six wickets in hand, a steep chase on a tricky wicket, the visiting side has all the work to do against an in-form Bangladesh bowling unit who have already smelled blood and they could be going in for the kill when play begins on Day 4.
