LIVE| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: India vs Bangladesh head to head record, latest updates

LIVE| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score

Team India return to action against Bangladesh after losing back-to-back ODI matches, and consecutive ODI series, hoping to avoid the embarrassment of a whitewash. Skipper Rohit Sharma nearly pulled off a miraculous escape for his side as he smashed a fifty in the 2nd ODI in Mirpur but in the end they fell short by five runs.

All of this, despite nursing a thumb injury which has ruled out Rohit from the 3rd and final ODI, and in his place, KL Rahul will be leading the team.

Apart from Rohit, the Men in Blue will be without the services of Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen both of whom have returned to the NCA, while Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's roster.

In the previous match, Mehidy Hasan became only the second player to hit a century while batting at number 8, helping Litton Das' men to a fight-worthy total of 271 runs, after they were reduced to 69/6, as Mahmadullah also smashed 77 runs.

Hasan had also scored an unbeaten 38-run knock in the first ODI, helping his side over the line, and he turned out to be the MVP once again winning the Player of the Match for his ton.

READ| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report of Chattogram

Coming into the final ODI, while the hosts will be looking for a whitewash, KL Rahul and Co will try to avert their losing streak and try to salvage some pride.

After suffering a defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue will try to go into the 2 Test match series with momentum in their side, but for that they will hope for a better performance from the Indian openers who have struggled a lot.

Shreyas Iyer has been a lone beacon of hope, while the bowlers have also disappointed, failing to live up to the billing. Hopefully, there will be a collective effort to win the final ODI and put an end to the disappointing run of late.