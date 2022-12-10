LIVE| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: India vs Bangladesh head to head record, latest updates

Team India return to action against Bangladesh after losing back-to-back ODI matches, and consecutive ODI series, hoping to avoid the embarrassment of a whitewash. Skipper Rohit Sharma nearly pulled off a miraculous escape for his side as he smashed a fifty in the 2nd ODI in Mirpur but in the end they fell short by five runs.
All of this, despite nursing a thumb injury which has ruled out Rohit from the 3rd and final ODI, and in his place, KL Rahul will be leading the team.
Apart from Rohit, the Men in Blue will be without the services of Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen both of whom have returned to the NCA, while Kuldeep Yadav has been added to India's roster.
In the previous match, Mehidy Hasan became only the second player to hit a century while batting at number 8, helping Litton Das' men to a fight-worthy total of 271 runs, after they were reduced to 69/6, as Mahmadullah also smashed 77 runs.
Hasan had also scored an unbeaten 38-run knock in the first ODI, helping his side over the line, and he turned out to be the MVP once again winning the Player of the Match for his ton.
Coming into the final ODI, while the hosts will be looking for a whitewash, KL Rahul and Co will try to avert their losing streak and try to salvage some pride.
After suffering a defeat in the ODI series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue will try to go into the 2 Test match series with momentum in their side, but for that they will hope for a better performance from the Indian openers who have struggled a lot.
Shreyas Iyer has been a lone beacon of hope, while the bowlers have also disappointed, failing to live up to the billing. Hopefully, there will be a collective effort to win the final ODI and put an end to the disappointing run of late.
In the both the ODIs of the ongoing series, Mehidy Hasan has been the game-changer for Bangladesh. He scored an unbeaten 38-run knock to help his side win the first match, while the all-rounder smashed a century to propel his side to a fight-worthy score in the previous clash. India need to find a way to keep him quiet if they are to win the final match.
Kuldeep Yadav was included in India's squad for the third ODI after the likes of Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen were ruled out. Team India went with four pacers in both the previous matches, while Bangladesh relied on their spinners. Perhaps Kuldeep Yadav could prove to be the game-changer for India.
India and Bangladesh both will be hoping to go into the Test series on a winning note. There are bound to be changes in the Indian lineup with Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar ruled out, while Litton Das may also want to try out some new faces in the dead rubber.
India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shahbaz Ahmed
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain
India vs Bangladesh live updates: All you need to know
After losing back-to-back ODI matches, Team India will want to put an end to the losing run and bounce back to winning ways. The attention switches to Chittogram, where the third ODI will be played.
What: Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI
When: Dec 10, 11:30 AM IST
Where: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Team India stand-in captain KL Rahul will have to come up trump today, the 29-year-old played a 70-run knock in the first ODI, but struggled in the second ODI, not only will he have to raise his game in the 3rd ODI, he will also have to lead the Men in Blue to a much-needed victory.
Skipper Rohit Sharma nearly pulled off a miraculous win for India in the previous match, but it came at a cost as Rohit has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI due to a thumb injury. KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue today.
The match between India and Bangladesh will be taking place at Chittogram, hopefully, the different surface can spark a change in fortunes for the Indan team.