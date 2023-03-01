Search icon
IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates: Axar, Ashwin look to rebuild after Lyon, Kuhnemann wreak havoc

IND vs AUS Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 1 Latest Updates: India, who won the toss and chose to bat, is in trouble against Australia in the third Test at Indore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

xar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin are being cautious after India lost 7 wickets in the first session. Todd Murphy struck to take out dangerman Virat Kohli. On a challenging Indore field, KS Bharat, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, and Cheteshwar Pujara swiftly joined India's openers in the pavilion.

Pujara, an experienced Sauhrastra batter, was castled by Nathan Lyon. Early on, Matt Kuhnemann delivered a double punch to the hosts.

The newcomer spinner took out Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. After surviving twice in the first over, Kuhnemann dismissed India's captain in the sixth over.

The hosts lead the four-match series 2-0. Australia is captained by Steve Smith in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins.

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

01 Mar 2023
12:36 PM

IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates: Wicket!

After lunch, Ashwin departs immediately. The ball edged towards the keeper before abruptly turning away. The leg umpire went upstairs to check for stumping after the umpire had ruled it not out and discovered that the edge had been caught on the snicko.

IND 88/8 (29)

Axar Patel 8(21)

Umesh Yadav 0(3)

Last wicket R Ashwin 3(12)

12:34 PM

IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates: 

India will bat with Ashwin and Axar, while Australia's second session will begin with Matt Kuhnemann, who has three wickets thus far.

IND 86/7 (27)

Axar Patel 7(16)

R Ashwin 2(8)

12:34 PM

IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates: 

At the completion of the first session, India is 84/7.
Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon each grabbed three wickets, while Todd Murphy took the wicket of Virat Kohli.

IND 84/7

Axar Patel 6(13)

R Ashwin 1(5)

