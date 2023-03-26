CRICKET
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 Highlights: Top knocks from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, guided Mumbai Indians to a seven wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.
Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong each took three wickets, paving the way for Mumbai Indians to secure a seven-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2023 final.
The team's success was further bolstered by the impressive performances of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, who delivered top-notch knocks.
Delhi Capitals made the decision to bat first, but unfortunately, they lost several wickets in rapid succession due to the impressive performance of Issy Wong, who managed to take three early wickets. This was then followed by Hayley Matthews, who also took three wickets, further adding to the team's struggles.
In the latter part of the game, Melie Kerr managed to take two wickets, however, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey stood their ground and scored an impressive 27 runs each, ultimately leading their team to a total score of 131/9.
Despite losing some early wickets, Mumbai Indians made a remarkable comeback thanks to the outstanding performances of Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) and Harmanpreet (37). Their exceptional batting skills proved to be the deciding factor, leading Mumbai Indians to clinch the coveted title in the inaugural tournament.
The final match was a thrilling spectacle that kept us on the edge of our seats until the very end. At first, it appeared that the Mumbai Indians would easily secure the win, but thanks to some explosive batting from Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey, the Delhi Capitals were able to put up a respectable total to defend.
Despite their efforts, Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt proved to be too much for the Delhi Capitals, and the Mumbai Indians were crowned champions of the WPL for the first time.
Thank You for joining us in the live coverage of this exciting event. We look forward to seeing you again in a week's time for the 16th edition of the IPL.
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023
Celebrations all around in @mipaltan's camp! #TATAWPL | #DCvMI | #Final pic.twitter.com/NkAazojfbQ
The Mumbai Indians have been crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, after beating the Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. It was a heart-wrenching loss for the DC team, who struggled with their batting throughout the game. However, a 52-run partnership between Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav helped them reach a total of 131/9.
Despite their valiant efforts, the DC team was outplayed by the Mumbai Indians in their reply. Nat Sciver-Brunt led an inspired fightback after the crucial loss of Harmanpreet Kaur, which ultimately secured the victory for the Mumbai Indians.
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023
CONGRATULATIONS @mipaltan #TATAWPL | #DCvMI | #Final pic.twitter.com/2NqPLqk9gW
Full toss to Nat Sciver-Brunt, who expertly paddles the ball over the keeper for a magnificent FOUR! With this stunning shot, the Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious as the champions of the inaugural WPL tournament.
MIW 134/3 (19.3)
Melie Kerr 14(8)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 60(55)
Last wicket Harmanpreet Kaur 37(39)
Nat Sciver-Brunt has reached a remarkable milestone of fifty runs as she elegantly sweeps Jonassen past backward square-leg for a boundary! Meanwhile, Kerr tries to loft the ball over the ground, but unfortunately, it falls short of wide long-on. Jemimah, on the other hand, attempts a slog sweep, and despite her full-length dive from deep mid-wicket, the ball manages to evade her grasp and race away for another four.
MIW 127/3 (19)
Melie Kerr 13(7)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 54(53)
Last wicket Harmanpreet Kaur 37(39)
Harmanpreet expertly flicks the ball off the length, sending it through the square for a well-earned single. Kapp attempts to block Nat's pads, but ultimately concedes a leg bye. The players then score a couple of singles, and it's becoming increasingly clear that Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt are finding more and more gaps in the field.
MIW 81/2 (14)
Harmanpreet Kaur 31(32)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 27(37)
Last wicket Hayley Matthews 13(12)
Harmanpreet executed a pre-meditated reverse sweep, resulting in a misfield by Jonassen at short-third and ultimately earning the team four runs.
MIW 67/2 (12)
Harmanpreet Kaur 22(24)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 23(33)
Last wicket Hayley Matthews 13(12)
Capsey's delivery fell short, and Harmanpreet seized the opportunity to unleash a powerful sweep shot towards the wide long-on boundary, resulting in a magnificent four runs being added to the scoreboard."
MIW 51/2 (10)
Harmanpreet Kaur 16(18)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 16(27)
Last wicket Hayley Matthews 13(12)
Shikha delivers a well-measured ball to Harmanpreet, who valiantly attempts to dig it out. The bowling is impressively tight, leaving Harmanpreet struggling to find opportunities to score runs by working across the lines.
MIW 28/2 (7)
Harmanpreet Kaur 2(9)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 7(18)
Last wicket Hayley Matthews 13(12)
Kapp delivers a swift delivery aimed at the pads, but it appears to be sliding down the leg side. However, the Delhi Capitals decide to challenge the umpire's decision by calling for a review. Unfortunately, the replay shows that the ball was indeed missing the stumps, resulting in the loss of their review.
MIW 26/2 (5)
Harmanpreet Kaur 2(4)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 5(11)
Last wicket Hayley Matthews 13(12)
An impressive catch by the mid-wicket fielder! Jonassen's delivery caused Matthews to feel cramped as she tried to execute a chip shot over the ring. Unfortunately, her timing was off, resulting in the ball landing straight into the hands of the fielder.
MIW 24/2 (4)
Harmanpreet Kaur 1(2)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 4(7)
Last wicket Hayley Matthews 13(12)
Alice Capsey executed a flawless catch at deep midwicket, resulting in the removal of Yastika Bhatia off Radha Yadav's bowling. Despite Mumbai Indians' aggressive start in the first over, they have now suffered a loss of a wicket.
MIW 15/1 (2)
Hayley Matthews 8(8)
Nat Sciver-Brunt 1(1)
Last wicket Yastika Bhatia 4(3)
As the ball soars through the air, Matthew expertly lifts a length ball towards the cover. With a short and wide delivery, Matthew seizes the opportunity and pummels the ball over the cover, scoring a magnificent four.
MIW 9/0 (1)
Hayley Matthews 8(6)
Yastika Bhatia 0(0)
The Delhi Capitals have made a truly remarkable comeback! In just 24 balls, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav managed to put together a 52-run stand, bringing the Capitals' total to an impressive 131/9 after 20 overs.
DC 131/9 (20)
Shikha Pandey 27(17)
Radha Yadav 27(12)
Last Wicket Taniya Bhatia 0(2)
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 26, 2023
A massive wicket of the #DC skipper courtesy of some sharp fielding
Follow the match https://t.co/N0U4wKUU0z#TATAWPL | #DCvMI | #Final pic.twitter.com/6Jp7WR6Kce
Matthews threw out a dolly, and Minnu stepped out to slog but missed the ball entirely. It was an easy stumping for Yastika, and DC lost its eighth wicket. Matthews then bowled to Taniya, and it was an OUT! A cracker of a ball that hit the top of the middle stump. Matthews tossed it up, and the ball drifted in sharply through Taniya's gates.
DC 79/9 (16)
Shikha Pandey 2(5)
Radha Yadav 0(0)
Last Wicket Taniya Bhatia 0(2)
The bowler executed a fine delivery outside the off-stump, causing Jonassen to attempt a sweep shot. Unfortunately, she only managed to get a toe-edge off the bat, resulting in the ball bouncing back towards Matthews.
DC 77/7 (14)
Shikha Pandey 1(1)
Minnu Mani 1(3)
Last Wicket Jess Jonassen 2(11)
DC captain departs. Jonassen deftly tapped the ball towards point and immediately began sprinting towards the opposite end of the pitch. However, Amanjot Kaur's exceptional fielding skills allowed her to quickly retrieve the ball and make a precise throw to Yastika, who expertly flicked the bails off in a split second.
DC 74/5 (12)
Anuradha Reddy 0(2)
Jess Jonassen 1(6)
Last Wicket Meg Lanning 35(29)
Fraction short and Kapp quickly rocks back to defend. However, she unfortunately gets a faint nick on the way to Yastika, who is positioned behind the stumps.
DC 74/4 (11)
Meg Lanning 35(29)
Jess Jonassen 1(2)
Last Wicket Marizanne Kapp 18(21)
There has been a change of ends for Wong. She delivers the ball to Jemimah, who unfortunately is out. This marks the third full toss and another wicket falls.
DC 37/3 (5)
Meg Lanning 16(13)
Marizanne Kapp 1(3)
Last Wicket Jemimah Rodrigues 9(8)
Sciver-Brunt delivers the ball and Lanning expertly slashes it through point, earning a well-deserved four runs. The bowler tries to adjust the length, but Lanning is quick to pump it over mid-on for another boundary. A single follows, and then Jemimah takes advantage of a hint of room to execute a sumptuous drive through cover, adding four more runs to the scoreboard.
DC 29/2 (3)
Meg Lanning 10(8)
Jemimah Rodrigues 8(4)
Last Wicket Alice Capsey 0(1)
Capsey is out caught by Amanjot Kaur! The low full-toss was clearly below the waist, which caught Capsey off guard. She hastily jabbed at the ball, causing it to lob in front of cover. However, Amanjot Kaur expertly judged the trajectory of the ball and made a fantastic diving catch at cover.
DC 16/2 (2)
Meg Lanning 1(5)
Jemimah Rodrigues 4(1)
Last Wicket Alice Capsey 0(1)
The ball was delivered as a full toss, and unfortunately, Shafali hit it straight to point. The umpire raised her finger, indicating that Shafali was out. However, the decision was reviewed by DC, and it was determined that the ball was well over the waistline.
DC 12/0 (1.3)
Meg Lanning 1(5)
Alice Capsey 0(0)
Last Wicket Shafali Verma 11(4)
Nat Sciver-Brunt will be opening the bowling for MI. In the fifth ball of the over, Lanning scores a single towards backward point, getting off the mark. The over only yields a couple of runs.
DC 2/0 (1)
Meg Lanning 1(5)
Shafali Verma 1(1)
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
The highest total in a match was achieved by DC, scoring 110 runs for the loss of only one wicket in just nine overs. On the other hand, the lowest total was recorded by DC, being all out for just 105 runs.
In terms of individual performances, Meg Lanning from DC scored the highest individual score of 43 runs off 41 balls in a match against MI. Meanwhile, Yastika Bhatia from MI scored the highest individual score of 41 runs off 32 balls in a match against DC.
The Brabourne Stadium wicket has proven to be more favorable for batting than the DY Patil Stadium. In the first leg, the average first-innings score was 175, but it has since decreased to 164 in the second leg. Interestingly, teams that have chased the score have won 6 out of the 10 league games played at this venue.
"Mumbai ki ladki full form mein final mein #AaliRe!"— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 26, 2023
Some special wishes from our #OneFamily ahead of the crunch game. @ImRo45 @surya_14kumar @timdavid8 @TilakV9 @JDorff5 | #MumbaiIndians #WPL2023 #DCvMI #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/3AzosRsP87
The WPL 2023 final promises to be an exciting match-up between some of the best players in contemporary cricket. Two formidable captains, Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur, will lead their teams in a battle of tactics and skill. The match will also feature two exceptional all-rounders, Marizanne Kapp and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who are sure to make an impact on the game.
Both teams finished the league stage with an impressive record of six wins out of eight games. Delhi, however, managed to edge out MI with a superior NRR. The other team in blue, on the other hand, easily defeated UP Warriorz on Friday, setting the stage for a thrilling third round between the two sides. The current score is tied at 1-1, and with some of the biggest stars in world cricket on both teams, we are in for an unforgettable showdown. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this highly anticipated match, and we will be bringing you all the latest updates. Stay tuned for the big one!
