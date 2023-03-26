Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 Highlights: Top knocks from Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, guided Mumbai Indians to a seven wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.

Hayley Matthews and Issy Wong each took three wickets, paving the way for Mumbai Indians to secure a seven-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2023 final.

The team's success was further bolstered by the impressive performances of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur, who delivered top-notch knocks.

Delhi Capitals made the decision to bat first, but unfortunately, they lost several wickets in rapid succession due to the impressive performance of Issy Wong, who managed to take three early wickets. This was then followed by Hayley Matthews, who also took three wickets, further adding to the team's struggles.

In the latter part of the game, Melie Kerr managed to take two wickets, however, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey stood their ground and scored an impressive 27 runs each, ultimately leading their team to a total score of 131/9.

Despite losing some early wickets, Mumbai Indians made a remarkable comeback thanks to the outstanding performances of Nat Sciver-Brunt (60*) and Harmanpreet (37). Their exceptional batting skills proved to be the deciding factor, leading Mumbai Indians to clinch the coveted title in the inaugural tournament.

Check DC vs MI Highlights here: