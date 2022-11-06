PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup match score and updates: Pakistan WIN, enter semi-finals as the team to beat

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan now have extra motivation to win Sunday’s match at the Adelaide Oval after South Africa were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 by Netherlands in a shocking upset.
The match and the fate of the two subcontinent teams relied on other matches in the group but it is now clear that one of them will qualify over the Proteas regardless of the result of the Bangladesh-Pakistan match.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be hoping that his team can carry on the good run of form after winning two matches on the trot against Netherlands and South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh also have a chance to create history and skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be hoping that his team can script a phenomenal entry into the final four.
Shakib won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan. Both teams have formidable bowling attacks. While Pakistan has the pace threat of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, the attack for Bangladesh is led by Taskin Ahmed aided by Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud. Pakistan’s top order, including star batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have underwhelmed. Bangladesh will be hoping that in-form opener Litton Das can give them another fiery start.
Match Details:
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Match 41
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Date & Time: November 6th at 9:30 AM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time
The match will be telecast live in India on Star network channels and live streamed online on Disney+Hotstar app and websites. This live blog brings you all the latest updates from the match to you:
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: PAKISTAN WIN! Into the semis
Almost there but impatient. Iftikhar looks to finish off in style and gets caught. Shan Masood 22 (13) in the middle and Shadab Khan joins him. Pakistan need just 2 from 12. Calm Masood gets a double. Pakistan are through to the semi-finals
PAK: 128/5 in 18.1 overs, beat BAN by 5 wickets
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: FREE-HIT! Six by Mohammad Haris who has emerged as Pakistan’s unlikely hero
Bangladesh will look back at this no-ball as the defining moment. The youngster came in for injured Fakhar Zaman but looks like Pakistan’s best bet. He now has 31 in just 17 balls and Pakistan need 18 from 24.
PAK: 110/3 after 16 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Six overs left, Pakistan batsmen living dangerously, teasing Banglades
Haris and Shan are getting the runs needed but are living dangerously. Two almost catches and on run out opportunity, Bangladesh are getting chances.
PAK: 94/3 after 15 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Six overs left, Pakistan vs Bangladesh epic up for a nervy ending
Back-to-back wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the command away from Pakistan. With six overs left, 39 runs are needed but Bangladesh are looking confident and unwilling to bow out without putting up a big fight. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle
PAK: 89/2 after 14 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: The match isn’t over yet! Bangladesh get Rizwan too
Back-to-back wickets as Bangladesh emphatically claw back. After skipper Babar Azam was dismissed in the last over, Rizwan is back too. Najmul Shanto takes a diving catch at point.
PAK: 61/2 after 11.2 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Babar is GONE! Runs for Pakistan skipper but batting struggle continues
Babar Azam got runs in this match but never looked comfortable. Nasum Ahmed gets the breakthrough as Pakistan skipper top-edges the ball to third man where Mustafizur Rahman picks up a fine catch. Ahmed completes a fine spell of 1/14 in 4 overs
PAK: 61/1 after 11 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Slow and steady Babar and Rizwan still at the crease after 10 overs
Babar Azam has been slow and struggling with his timing but still in the middle at 25. Rizwan is at 31. Pakistan now need 72 runs in 60 balls to enter T20 World Cup semi-finals. Bangladesh have their work cut out.
PAK: 56/0 after 10 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Stable but slow start for Pakistan, Babar-Rizwan still in the middle after powerplay
Pakistan’s star openers have disappointed in most of the T20 World Cup 2022 but they see the Bangladesh chase as an opportunity to reclaim their form. A slow start for Babar Azam 10 (17) while Rizwan 25 (21) has made most of the runs till now.
PAK: 35/0 after 6 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan in the middle as Pakistan begin chase
Bangladesh put in a below par total of 127/8 in the ‘quarter final’ match after South Africa were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in a final day upset by Netherlands. Bangladesh will be hoping for Taskin Ahmed to get an early breakthrough.
PAK: 11/0 after 2 overs chasing 128
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Afif Hossain helps Bangladesh to after Shaheen Afridi show for Pakistan
Speedster Haris Rauf picked up Nasum Ahmed’s wicket in the last over after Shaheen Afridi ran riot with three wickets in his second spell. Afif Hossain remained not out with a 24 (20) run cameo to take Bangladesh’s target for Pakistan to 128.
BAN: 127/8 after 20 overs
Najmul Hossain Shanto 54 (48)
Afif Hossain 24* (20)
Shaheen Afridi 4/22 in 4 overs
Shadab Khan 2/30 in 4 overs
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Taskin Ahmed departs too, Bangladesh in big trouble now
Bangladesh are losing more wickets than the runs they are making now. Taskin Ahmed departs for just 1 as Shaheen Afridi picks up his fourth. The Pakistan speedster is bowling his best spell of T20 World Cup 2022 (4/15 in 3.1 overs).
BAN: 109/7 after 18.1 overs
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Bangladesh innings derail as Pakistan are now picking regular wickets
Nurul Hasan is the next one to depart as Shaheen Afridi picks a third wicket. Afif Hossain is the senior batsman now in the middle with 14 (16). He is joined by Taskin Ahmed
BAN: 109/6 after 18 overs
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Shakib Al Hasan had refused to walk
It will go down as a controversial decision. Shakib unhappy with the review adjudging him out. There was a clear spike on the ultra edge and Shakib’s bat had not touched the ground. It looked like an edge but the Bangladesh skipper departed lbw. Meanwhile, Bangladesh lose 5th wicket as Mosaddek Hossain is sent back by Shaheen Afridi who picks up his second scalp
BAN: 107/5 in 16.3 overs
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Shanto gets to fifty and then departs
Nazmul Hossain Shanto reached a well deserved half-century but the joy was short-lived as Iftikhar Ahmed spoiled his party. Shanto missed the cut and Ahmed clean bowls him for 54 (48).
BAN: 92/4 after 14 overs
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Another wicket for Pakistan! Big one
Bangladesh have been left shell-shocked. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan was unable to read Shadab Khan’s delivery as is out lbw for a golden duck. Bangladesh reviewed the decision but to no avail.
BAN: 73/3 in 10.5 overs
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Much needed breakthrough for Pakistan!
Soumya Sarkar is out for 20 (17) as Pakistan get the wicket they were looking for to break Bangladesh’s threatening second wicket partnership. Dangerman Shanto is still on the crease with 42 (39).
BAN: 73/2 in 10.4 overs
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Shanto-Sarkar partnership threatening for Pakistan, Bangladesh 70/1 after 10 overs
Shanto has reached 41 and is nearing a well-deserved fifty. Soumya Sarkar looks comfortable in the middle with 18 off 15. Pakistan will hope to shift momentum after drinks break.
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Not good news for Bangladesh as Shanto appears injured
The physio was out as in-form opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is dehydrated. This might impact his focus in the middle. Bangladesh will be hoping he continues his rhythm. Shanto is 39* off 35 balls.
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Bangladesh keep a 7 run per over run rate
Shanto is playing an anchoring role as Bangladesh reached 56/1 in 8 overs. They are picking up boundaries regularly. Soumya Sarkar is looking in good touch and has already hit a four and a six.
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Bangladesh 40/1 after powerplay
Despite losing Das early, Bangladesh have tried to keep up the run rate. Shanto now has Sarkar out with him. Shaheen has been the only Pakistan bowler to have had success till now.
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Bangladesh lose dangerman Litton Das, big wicket for Pakistan
Das was sublime against India but was picked up by Shaheen Afridi. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks in good touch. Bangladesh will be hoping he can replicate Das’ opening innings today.
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Team news for Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Team news for Bangladesh
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Favourable weather conditions in Adelaide
It appears to be a good day for cricket at the Adelaide Over which promises a full 40-over T20I match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. It’s a partly cloudy sky but with little chance of rain and temperature between 22-27 degrees Celsius.
BAN vs PAK T20 World Cup live updates: Shakib Al Hasan wins toss, opts to bat first
Pakistan have been asked to bowl first at the Adelaide Oval by Bangladesh in a match that is now virtually a quarterfinals tie after South Africa’s stunning exit from the T20 World Cup.