PAK vs BAN T20 World Cup match score and updates: Pakistan WIN, enter semi-finals as the team to beat

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan now have extra motivation to win Sunday’s match at the Adelaide Oval after South Africa were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 by Netherlands in a shocking upset.

The match and the fate of the two subcontinent teams relied on other matches in the group but it is now clear that one of them will qualify over the Proteas regardless of the result of the Bangladesh-Pakistan match.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be hoping that his team can carry on the good run of form after winning two matches on the trot against Netherlands and South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh also have a chance to create history and skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be hoping that his team can script a phenomenal entry into the final four.

Shakib won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan. Both teams have formidable bowling attacks. While Pakistan has the pace threat of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, the attack for Bangladesh is led by Taskin Ahmed aided by Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud. Pakistan’s top order, including star batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have underwhelmed. Bangladesh will be hoping that in-form opener Litton Das can give them another fiery start.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Group 2, Match 41

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 6th at 9:30 AM IST and 2:30 PM Local Time

The match will be telecast live in India on Star network channels and live streamed online on Disney+Hotstar app and websites. This live blog brings you all the latest updates from the match to you: