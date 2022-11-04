Australia vs Afghanistan scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Match 38.

AUS vs AFG Live scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia and Afghanistan will lock horns in match 38 of T20 World Cup with a lot at stake. While Mohammad Nabi's side are all but eliminated from the tournament, Aaron Finch and Co have it all to play for. The defending champs need to beat Afghanistan to keep themselves alive in the race for the semifinals.

The hosts are currently third in Group 1 standings, trailing New Zealand and England on net run rate. A win against Afghanistan will be enough to take them to second place, but if England beat Sri Lanka on Saturday, then they will reach the semis, at the cost of Australia.

Thus, the defending champs know that a big win will only help their cause.