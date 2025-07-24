Rishabh Pant out of England Test series? THIS star cricketer from Kavya Maran's SRH could replace him

On day one, while batting at 37, Pant attempted a reverse sweep on a Chris Woakes delivery, which was a yorker. However, the swashbuckling hitter could not get his way this time around, with the ball hitting the edge of his bat and crashing on his shoe, causing Pant extreme pain.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is likely to be ruled out of the remainder of the England series following a nasty hit on his right foot on day one of the fourth Test at Manchester on Wednesday, as per sources. Sources say Pant has been advised six weeks' rest to nurse the injury. This effectively means that India will have just 10 batsmen in the Manchester test, with Dhruv Jurel taking up wicketkeeping duties when India comes into the field. India are currently batting in the first innings of the Test at 264 for the loss of four wickets.

He was forced to walk off the field on a buggy. Pant was in visible discomfort; the swelling on his foot was quite big, there was a bit of bleeding as well, and he could hardly stand. His sudden exit raised concerns among fans and teammates, especially given his apparent form.

Later on their official X handle, BCCI issued a statement saying, "Update: Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

BCCI calls Ishan Kishan to replace Rishabh Pant

The BCCI and the selectors could call up Ishan Kishan, the left-handed wicketkeeper who had recently featured in County games for Nottinghamshire. Ishan was reinstated in the BCCI Central Contract list for this season. He has scored 78 runs in two Tests for India with a half-century to his name.

Kishan played two County Championship matches for Nottinghamshire at the end of June, scoring 77 and 87. In 60 first-class matches, he has made 3,611 runs at an average of 38.82, with eight centuries and 19 fifties in 100 innings and a best score of 273. He also scores at a quick SR of 69.37.

This is another freak injury Pant has got on this tour, after suffering a finger injury while wicketkeeping during the third Test at Lord's. While Dhruv Jurel took on the keeping gloves, a resilient Pant continued to bat despite pain, scoring an audacious 74 and nine in the second innings. He could not help in India chasing down 193 runs at Lord's, as Jofra Archer cleaned up his stumps.

So far in the series, he has scored 462 runs at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of over 78, with two centuries and two fifties. He is the second-highest run-getter in the series.



