Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals at the iconic Eden Gardens. This is the second time the two teams will be facing each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. These two teams faced each other in Guwahati last time, which was won by KKR by 8 wickets and 15 balls to spare. The upcoming match holds much importance for the Kolkata side as Rajasthan are already knocked out of IPL 2025. If KKR manages to win the match, they will still be alive in the ongoing tournament. So, stay tuned to this space to get updated with the latest and live score of the KKR vs RR match.