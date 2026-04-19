KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Riyan Parag, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL 2026 match on Sunday at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The matches are coming thick and fast for the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that has historically struggled in the Indian Premier League. Less than 40 hours after suffering their fifth loss in a winless streak of six IPL 2026 games, they find themselves back in action at Eden Gardens, appearing short on ideas and lacking confidence. There’s no time for a mental reset or a break to regain some rhythm – they are right back at it, this time facing the Rajasthan Royals, a team that has shown itself to be a formidable force this season.

The Royals enter this match following a frustrating loss to SRH, where they found themselves at 9/5 in the blink of an eye. However, RR will recognize that this match was an anomaly and a mistake they were due – given the quality and form of their squad, a bounce-back is anticipated, and KKR cannot expect to see lightning strike twice with early wickets.

The Royals' efforts will be led by their explosive opening pair, eager to make amends after their respective failures in the last game. While the batting lineup is strong, there are lingering questions about their depth – can Jadeja and Archer at positions 7 and 8 deliver the late-game power necessary for a robust IPL batting unit?

KKR’s challenges seem almost endless – yet they may receive a boost with Matheesha Pathirana reportedly set to join the team. This addition could enhance KKR’s fast bowling attack, and the spinners appeared to be in better form in the last couple of matches – if the bowling can become effective and turn the tide in their favor, there may be a chance for a struggling and out-of-form batting unit to gradually find their rhythm and attempt to salvage the season.