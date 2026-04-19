KKR VS RR, IPL 2026 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets

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Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Riyan Parag, the captain of Rajasthan Royals, won the toss and chose to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders during their IPL 2026 match on Sunday at Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The matches are coming thick and fast for the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that has historically struggled in the Indian Premier League. Less than 40 hours after suffering their fifth loss in a winless streak of six IPL 2026 games, they find themselves back in action at Eden Gardens, appearing short on ideas and lacking confidence. There’s no time for a mental reset or a break to regain some rhythm – they are right back at it, this time facing the Rajasthan Royals, a team that has shown itself to be a formidable force this season.
The Royals enter this match following a frustrating loss to SRH, where they found themselves at 9/5 in the blink of an eye. However, RR will recognize that this match was an anomaly and a mistake they were due – given the quality and form of their squad, a bounce-back is anticipated, and KKR cannot expect to see lightning strike twice with early wickets.
The Royals' efforts will be led by their explosive opening pair, eager to make amends after their respective failures in the last game. While the batting lineup is strong, there are lingering questions about their depth – can Jadeja and Archer at positions 7 and 8 deliver the late-game power necessary for a robust IPL batting unit?
KKR’s challenges seem almost endless – yet they may receive a boost with Matheesha Pathirana reportedly set to join the team. This addition could enhance KKR’s fast bowling attack, and the spinners appeared to be in better form in the last couple of matches – if the bowling can become effective and turn the tide in their favor, there may be a chance for a struggling and out-of-form batting unit to gradually find their rhythm and attempt to salvage the season.
Brijesh Sharma’s over goes the distance as Rinku Singh dominates—pulling a short ball for four, drilling another through extra cover, and finishing the chase in style with a hooked six over fine leg to seal KKR’s first win of the season.
RR 155/9(20)
KKR 161/6(19.4)
Nandre Burger strikes early as Ajinkya Rahane edges a short ball outside off while attempting a cut. Dhruv Jurel takes a simple catch behind, leaving KKR two down inside the first eight balls as Rahane falls for a second consecutive duck.
Vaibhav Arora to Jofra Archer, FOUR, Archer backs away and swings a short ball behind square for a boundary. Next ball, a bye results in a run-out as Tim Seifert and Arora combine to catch Archer short, ending his cameo for 8 off 5.
Kartik Tyagi triggers a late collapse, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja with a catch by Cameron Green, Shimron Hetmyer with a leading edge to Angkrish Raghuvanshi at third man, and Ravi Bishnoi caught by Tim Seifert, striking three quick blows for KKR.
Varun Chakaravarthy grabs another as Riyan Parag is bowled for 12. Parag shuffles across looking to slog over mid-wicket but misses the spinning delivery, which crashes into the off stump as the Royals lose their fourth wicket.
Sunil Narine strikes as Yashasvi Jaiswal mistimes a drive to cover after reaching for a slower, wider delivery. Ajinkya Rahane slides across to take a sharp catch, sending Jaiswal back for 39 off 29 as KKR pull things back in the middle overs.
Varun Chakaravarthy strikes again as Dhruv Jurel is stumped by Tim Seifert. Jurel misses a reverse sweep to a well-tossed delivery outside off, and Seifert quickly removes the bails with Jurel well out of his crease. Jurel departs for 5 off 7 balls.
Varun Chakaravarthy strikes as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holes out to deep midwicket while attempting a slog sweep, with Ramandeep Singh taking a well-judged catch. Sooryavanshi departs for 46 off 28, while Chakaravarthy reaches the milestone of 200 T20 wickets.
Vaibhav Arora to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, FOUR, a trio of boundaries. First hammered to sweeper cover off a short ball outside off, then a cut towards point that evades a diving fielder, and finally a clever upper cut to third man after hanging back and using the pace of a short delivery.
Kartik Tyagi to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, FOUR, first a classy flick as Tyagi strays full on the pads and Sooryavanshi whips it to deep mid-wicket. Next ball, a streaky edge flies between the keeper and short third man after he pokes at one outside off, racing away to the boundary.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Subs: Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Subs: Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja
Riyan Parag - We're going to be batting first. Looks like a pretty dry wicket. The grass was cut yesterday, hoping for some turn in the first inning, but then a little bit more around the second innings, so that's right. Last year we fell short, but the amount of turn Varun and Narine extracted last year as well, we feel if we get a little bit of the same, we've got really quality spinners, so trying to set up the tone, start up early up, and then hopefully defend that. Win or lose, our strategies remain the same. Our discussions remain the same. We always try and look at the mistakes we've made and try and look at what we've done better and what we can do better. So I feel last match was a learning. This match, hopefully, we don't repeat the same things and come out on top. Hetmyer comes back in, Lhuan steps out. Tushar gets a rest and Brijesh Sharma comes in.
Ajinkya Rahane - We were looking to bat as well. As I said in the last game as well, batsmen should bat with freedom. The kind of situation we are in at the moment right now, we want all the batters to bat freely, have that fearless approach. The bowling unit has been doing well. They started to do really well. The last three games, especially the middle overs and end overs they bowled really well. That was the reason we thought batting first. But happy to lose the toss. We believe the past is dead, future, we don't know what is rolling up. And now what we have at the moment is this moment. So giving our best, playing with freedom, and the focusing on controllables. Sometimes when you lose games, you try to think too many things. I feel the boys, the preparation has been fantastic. They're in good mindspace. Results can go either way. So it's all about being in this moment and playing with freedom. Same team.
Super Sunday in the IPL begins at Eden Gardens, where struggling KKR aim to end their losing run. They face in-form RR, who could become the first team to reach 10 points and top the table. RR start as favourites, but in the unpredictable IPL, nothing is ever guaranteed.