KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB aim to end slump against KKR

Follow live score from match 36 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and RCB here.

In the 36th match of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Kolkata's Eden Gardens at 3:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders stand second in the points table with four wins in six matches. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom, with only one win from seven games.

In their recent games, Kolkata lost to Rajasthan Royals despite Sunil Narine's 109 runs and 2 wickets. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs, with Faf du Plessis scoring 62 and Dinesh Karthik hitting 83.

In head-to-head encounters, Kolkata has won 20 out of 34 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 14 wins.