KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB aim to end slump against KKR

Follow live score from match 36 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and RCB here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 08:42 PM IST

In the 36th match of IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Kolkata's Eden Gardens at 3:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders stand second in the points table with four wins in six matches. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom, with only one win from seven games.

In their recent games, Kolkata lost to Rajasthan Royals despite Sunil Narine's 109 runs and 2 wickets. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs, with Faf du Plessis scoring 62 and Dinesh Karthik hitting 83.

In head-to-head encounters, Kolkata has won 20 out of 34 matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 14 wins.

 

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 Apr 2024, 08:41 PM

    KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera

  • 20 Apr 2024, 08:39 PM

    KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Kolkata. Stay tuned for latest updates.

