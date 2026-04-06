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Three years of Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee: Why Sidhant Gupta's Jay Khanna is a character that refuses to leave

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In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

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KKR vs PBKS Highllights, IPL 2026: Wet outfield ends KKR vs PBKS contest early; teams take one point each

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score: KKR will face PBKS in their next IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. The home team is still searching for their first win and will be going up against their ex-captain, Shreyas Iyer.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST

KKR vs PBKS Highllights, IPL 2026: Wet outfield ends KKR vs PBKS contest early; teams take one point each
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score: For the Kolkata Knight Riders, the focus will be on turning things around after a rough start to their IPL 2026 campaign. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, has suffered defeats in both of their initial matches and is set to host the Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. If this losing streak persists, KKR's season could take a significant downturn. 

However, rain is anticipated to be a factor. KKR must quickly regroup, but they are up against a PBKS team that finished as runners-up last season and is brimming with confidence. The top order of PBKS has been performing well, and new recruit Cooper Connolly has seamlessly taken the No. 3 spot. Conversely, KKR has brought in Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder, who has yet to bowl and has not made an impact with the bat either.

All eyes will also be on Shreyas Iyer, who will be playing against his former team. He led KKR to a championship just two seasons ago and has a solid record against them, amassing 481 runs at an average of 40.08 and a strike rate of 149.84. He has also scored two centuries and three half-centuries against KKR. Iyer is in excellent form, as are Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. If KKR's bowlers can dismiss PBKS's top order early, the middle order, which has yet to find its rhythm, could face a significant challenge. KKR also needs to improve their batting performance, particularly in the middle overs (7-15), where they have recorded the lowest strike rate and the fewest sixes in the competition since 2025.

The key matchup will be between Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rinku Singh. Rahane has only managed to score 46 runs off 45 balls against Chahal and has been dismissed four times. In contrast, Rinku has scored 15 runs in 19 balls against Chahal and has been out twice.

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Apr 2026, 09:51 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Game has been called off

    The umpires engage in a discussion with the team captains, followed by handshakes. This indicates that the match has been abandoned. KKR has scored their first point of the season with this outcome. Had it been a 5-over match, they might have faced a disadvantage, as they only have 1.2 overs remaining and a low score. Even with the DLS method, the target for PBKS wouldn't have been particularly challenging.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 07:58 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Puddles are accumulating on the covers

    The rain persists, falling steadily. Puddles have developed on the covers. While the wind has calmed, the rain shows no signs of letting up. There has been no communication from the umpires, and it appears that the rain will keep going.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 07:42 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rain stops play

    It's currently raining here, and the covers are being brought out! Rahane (8*) and Raghuvanshi (7*) are heading off, along with the PBKS players.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 07:40 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: KKR 16/2 in 2 overs

    Xavier Bartlett strikes twice in quick succession as Finn Allen edges a lofted shot to Prabhsimran Singh after struggling for timing, while Cameron Green also falls cheaply, caught behind for 4 off 2.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 07:09 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: KKR 12/0 in 1 over

    Rahane opens with a classy boundary, guiding Arshdeep between slip and short third. Finn Allen then gets lucky, squeezing an inswinging yorker off the inside edge past his legs to fine leg for another four.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 07:08 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Teams

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 06:12 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat

    Ajinkya Rahane: We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, little bit of the drier side but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. It's all about having that belief and confidence. It's about winning those small moments. We are confident. Two changes, forced. Varun Chakaravarthy got injured taking the catch in the last game and Narine is sick. Powell and Saini are in.

    Shreyas Iyer: Not at all, I was supposed to bowl as well. So kind of happy with the decision he took. Our (Shreyas and Ponting) chemistry blossomed from our Delhi Capitals days. He gives freedom to all the youngsters and he is an inspiration himself. Same team for us.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 06:11 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: 

    Shreyas Iyer appears to be in excellent form, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh continue to showcase their enthusiastic play. Meanwhile, Cooper Connolly has stepped up as an unexpected powerhouse at number three. However, the middle order has shown some vulnerability, a situation that KKR will aim to take advantage of, especially after they managed to regain some control post the 10-over mark against SRH.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 06:10 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Will rain postpone the toss?

    As per Accuweather, the forecast indicates clear skies for the toss at 7 PM, but thunderstorms are anticipated around 8 PM, potentially lasting over an hour.

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 06:09 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Squads

    KKR: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

    PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

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  • 06 Apr 2026, 06:09 PM

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match happening today in Kolkata, where KKR is set to take on PBKS at Eden Gardens. For KKR, securing their first victory is the main goal. However, they will be up against their former captain, Shreyas Iyer, who now plays for PBKS.

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