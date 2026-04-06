KKR vs PBKS Highllights, IPL 2026: Wet outfield ends KKR vs PBKS contest early; teams take one point each

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score: KKR will face PBKS in their next IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. The home team is still searching for their first win and will be going up against their ex-captain, Shreyas Iyer.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score: For the Kolkata Knight Riders, the focus will be on turning things around after a rough start to their IPL 2026 campaign. The team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, has suffered defeats in both of their initial matches and is set to host the Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. If this losing streak persists, KKR's season could take a significant downturn.

However, rain is anticipated to be a factor. KKR must quickly regroup, but they are up against a PBKS team that finished as runners-up last season and is brimming with confidence. The top order of PBKS has been performing well, and new recruit Cooper Connolly has seamlessly taken the No. 3 spot. Conversely, KKR has brought in Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder, who has yet to bowl and has not made an impact with the bat either.

All eyes will also be on Shreyas Iyer, who will be playing against his former team. He led KKR to a championship just two seasons ago and has a solid record against them, amassing 481 runs at an average of 40.08 and a strike rate of 149.84. He has also scored two centuries and three half-centuries against KKR. Iyer is in excellent form, as are Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. If KKR's bowlers can dismiss PBKS's top order early, the middle order, which has yet to find its rhythm, could face a significant challenge. KKR also needs to improve their batting performance, particularly in the middle overs (7-15), where they have recorded the lowest strike rate and the fewest sixes in the competition since 2025.

The key matchup will be between Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rinku Singh. Rahane has only managed to score 46 runs off 45 balls against Chahal and has been dismissed four times. In contrast, Rinku has scored 15 runs in 19 balls against Chahal and has been out twice.