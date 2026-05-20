KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rain stops play, Mumbai Indians 57/4 in 8 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR is still vying for a playoff spot but they must secure victories in both of their upcoming matches and rely on RR to lose their last game. Meanwhile, MI has been eliminated and has been stirring up trouble in the playoff race recently.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Back when KKR lost to MI in both teams’ first game of the season, the mood was pretty bleak for the Knights. They just couldn’t rack up wins. Strangely enough, that opening victory for Mumbai turned out to be one of the only bright spots in a season full of disappointment for the five-time champs. Fast forward, and things have flipped. With six matches left in the IPL 2026 league stage, KKR are alive in the playoff race. MI, on the other hand, are already out.

KKR probably spent last night hoping Rajasthan Royals would slip up. Now, they need RR to lose their last game tonight—against KKR themselves—and they’ll also be keeping a close eye on LSG, hoping for a favor against Punjab on Friday. KKR can still get to 15 points if they win both remaining games. That keeps them in the hunt. All that’s left is to win tonight and crank up the pressure on everyone above them.

Things haven’t been quite as rosy for Mumbai. They got a couple of wins in their last three, and nearly stole one against RCB, but the season’s been rough. The trophy drought goes on—a dry spell stretching back to 2020. MI are already onto building for the next season, running through their bench to see who might break out.

Rumors around MI’s dressing room haven’t stopped, either, with whispers of rifts and Hardik Pandya reportedly on the outs. But in the middle of all that, Rohit Sharma’s calm up top has been huge, holding things together. The win over Punjab in their last outing gave that group a lift. Now, there’s a shot for MI to spoil someone’s party—not a bad way to finish, and maybe springboard into next season. You can’t overstate how much momentum matters in the IPL. It lingers. It sticks.

That’s something KKR knows first-hand. They’ve won four out of their last five, and the team’s finally found a rhythm—especially with Finn Allen smashing it at the top and the spinners tightening the screws. If KKR had caught their chances when Virat Kohli went ballistic in Raipur, they’d be in an even better spot. Still, with Allen in this mood, KKR look like a team you do not want to face in knockout matches. Teams like RR, Punjab, CSK, and even Delhi are all hoping that Mumbai, thrown together as they are, can play spoiler tonight.