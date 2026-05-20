KKR vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rain stops play, Mumbai Indians 57/4 in 8 overs

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: KKR is still vying for a playoff spot but they must secure victories in both of their upcoming matches and rely on RR to lose their last game. Meanwhile, MI has been eliminated and has been stirring up trouble in the playoff race recently.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Back when KKR lost to MI in both teams’ first game of the season, the mood was pretty bleak for the Knights. They just couldn’t rack up wins. Strangely enough, that opening victory for Mumbai turned out to be one of the only bright spots in a season full of disappointment for the five-time champs. Fast forward, and things have flipped. With six matches left in the IPL 2026 league stage, KKR are alive in the playoff race. MI, on the other hand, are already out.
KKR probably spent last night hoping Rajasthan Royals would slip up. Now, they need RR to lose their last game tonight—against KKR themselves—and they’ll also be keeping a close eye on LSG, hoping for a favor against Punjab on Friday. KKR can still get to 15 points if they win both remaining games. That keeps them in the hunt. All that’s left is to win tonight and crank up the pressure on everyone above them.
Things haven’t been quite as rosy for Mumbai. They got a couple of wins in their last three, and nearly stole one against RCB, but the season’s been rough. The trophy drought goes on—a dry spell stretching back to 2020. MI are already onto building for the next season, running through their bench to see who might break out.
Rumors around MI’s dressing room haven’t stopped, either, with whispers of rifts and Hardik Pandya reportedly on the outs. But in the middle of all that, Rohit Sharma’s calm up top has been huge, holding things together. The win over Punjab in their last outing gave that group a lift. Now, there’s a shot for MI to spoil someone’s party—not a bad way to finish, and maybe springboard into next season. You can’t overstate how much momentum matters in the IPL. It lingers. It sticks.
That’s something KKR knows first-hand. They’ve won four out of their last five, and the team’s finally found a rhythm—especially with Finn Allen smashing it at the top and the spinners tightening the screws. If KKR had caught their chances when Virat Kohli went ballistic in Raipur, they’d be in an even better spot. Still, with Allen in this mood, KKR look like a team you do not want to face in knockout matches. Teams like RR, Punjab, CSK, and even Delhi are all hoping that Mumbai, thrown together as they are, can play spoiler tonight.
Sunil Narine produced another sharp-turning delivery, extracting plenty of spin to trouble Tilak Varma. The batter was beaten on the outside edge while trying to defend from the crease, but KKR failed to capitalize as the ball also evaded the keeper and slipped past the fielders, racing away for four byes. A lucky escape and valuable extras for Mumbai Indians.
Suryakumar Yadav looked dangerous during his brief stay, brilliantly scooping Saurabh Dubey over fine leg for a six after already striking two boundaries. But Dubey responded with a clever change of angle from around the wicket, inducing an under-edge that crashed onto the stumps. The big wicket pushed Mumbai deeper into trouble before Hardik Pandya arrived with intent, slashing his first boundary behind point.
Suryakumar Yadav wasted no time settling in, announcing his arrival with two classy boundaries off Cameron Green. He first produced a sublime straight drive off a full delivery to get off the mark, before showcasing his trademark touch by shuffling across and expertly guiding another ball fine to the boundary. A fluent start that could boost Mumbai Indians' confidence.
Rohit Sharma briefly lifted Mumbai Indians with a clever six over fine leg, shuffling across to scoop Saurabh Dubey to the boundary. But KKR's electric fielding struck again moments later as Rohit mistimed a slower delivery while attempting a big hit. Cameron Green judged a difficult running catch perfectly, sending Rohit back for 15 off 13 and deepening Mumbai's troubles.
Rohit Sharma ignited the innings with a towering 58-meter six off Cameron Green, effortlessly dispatching a short ball over backward square leg. Green struck back quickly, removing Ryan Rickelton as Manish Pandey held a sharp catch under pressure. He then continued his superb spell by dismissing Naman Dhir for a duck, finding the outside edge to leave Mumbai under pressure.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma
Ajinkya Rahane: We are looking to bowl first. It is as simple as that. We want to focus on that, we have to win two out of two and we want to stay in the moment. In the first half of the tournament there were moments if we had capitalised things would have been different. It is frankly tough to read the wicket, we need to play good cricket throughout 40 overs. We are going with the same team.
Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled first as well. It is a track that has been under covers and we wanted to see what it does. We still need to turn up, play good cricket and enjoy. I am back, Ghaza is back and that's the two changes.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma, Trent Boult, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Suryakumar Yadav, AM Ghazanfar, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra, Blessing Muzarabani
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens. KKR enter this contest knowing it is a must-win encounter to keep their playoff hopes alive, while injury concerns have added another layer of pressure ahead of the game. Mumbai Indians may be out of the race, but they will be eager to play spoilers. Stay tuned for live score updates, wickets, big hits and all the key moments from this crucial showdown.