KKR vs LSG Live Score: Catch all the live and latest updates from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash, played at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score: The iconic Eden Gardens is set to witness the high-voltage game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The match was earlier scheduled for Sunday, April 6, but was rescheduled because of security concerns on account of Ram Navami. Talking about their performances so far, both teams have 4 points from their four games in IPL 2025. At Points Table, KKR is currently sitting at the fifth spot while LSG is at the sixth position. Both teams won their last game, as Kolkata defeated Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians (MI). Catch all the latest and live updates and scores from today's KKR vs LSG match.