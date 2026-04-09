KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl, check playing XIs

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CRICKET
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who played a crucial match-winning knock in the previous game and will aim to carry that form forward. For KKR, the focus will be on finding stability with both bat and ball.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate to pick up their first win of the IPL season when they face Lucknow Super Giants tonight at Eden Gardens. The tournament is nearly two weeks old, and KKR—along with Chennai Super Kings—haven’t managed a victory yet. Their last game, against Punjab Kings, didn’t help much; rain washed it out just as they were wobbling at 25 for 2 in the fourth over. Honestly, most KKR fans probably weren’t too upset to see the rain step in at that moment.
It’s been a rough start for KKR. Mumbai Indians chased down a massive 221 against them, with five balls to spare. Before that, Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered them by 65 runs, piling up 226 on the board. Both defeats were pretty one-sided.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, come in on the back of their first win of the season—a last-ball finish against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 157, they stumbled and needed their captain Rishabh Pant’s gritty unbeaten 68 off 50 balls to drag them over the line, but it was more a relief than a statement win. In their opener, LSG lost to Delhi Capitals after limping to 141 in the first innings, only to watch DC recover from 26/4 and cruise to victory with 17 balls left.
So, it’s tough to pick a clear favorite tonight. Both sides are under pressure and carrying baggage. KKR’s big-money signing Cameron Green hasn’t fired yet—he’s dealing with an injury and hasn’t bowled, and his batting has been unconvincing. Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, doesn’t look settled. He’s facing criticism and, to change the mood, he really needs runs and a win.
LSG are breathing a bit easier after their last win, but it’s hard to say if that turned anything around. Rishabh Pant’s got the dual pressure of captaincy and lofty expectations from owner Sanjiv Goenka. He was supposed to revive the team, but after finishing seventh last year, LSG still look shaky.
As for tonight, the weather looks fine, so rain probably won’t get in the way this time. KKR are hoping Sunil Narine will be ready to return, but Varun Chakaravarthy’s finger injury keeps him doubtful. LSG are likely to stick with the lineup that scraped past SRH. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav is set to miss out again; he’s yet to play a game this season.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi
Rishabh Pant: Looking to bowl first. We want to put the opposition into bat, we trust our bowlers to do the job. Definitely a victory adds to the atmosphere in the team. We are playing with the same team. Our feel our top order is batting heavy, but we trust our top order to get us through.
Ajinkya Rahane: We wanted to bowl. (Referring to his decision to bat in the previous match) That match didn't get over, so you never know. Sunil comes in, Varun is still recovering from his hand injury. Whem Cam Green bowls then we have an extra bowler.
It's a double whammy. Firstly, Cameron Green is anticipated to bowl today after receiving considerable criticism in earlier matches for not bowling. He has been dealing with a lower-back injury. Reports indicate that he will take the field today. Additionally, West Indian mystery spinner Sunil Narine is set to play after being sidelined in the last match due to illness. However, there are uncertainties regarding Varun Chakaravarthy's involvement.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga
Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Welcome to Match No. 14 of IPL 2026 as KKR face LSG at Eden Gardens. Winless KKR are desperate for their first victory, while LSG come in after a narrow win over SRH. The previous match at this venue was washed out, but conditions are expected to be favourable tonight.