KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl, check playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who played a crucial match-winning knock in the previous game and will aim to carry that form forward. For KKR, the focus will be on finding stability with both bat and ball.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate to pick up their first win of the IPL season when they face Lucknow Super Giants tonight at Eden Gardens. The tournament is nearly two weeks old, and KKR—along with Chennai Super Kings—haven’t managed a victory yet. Their last game, against Punjab Kings, didn’t help much; rain washed it out just as they were wobbling at 25 for 2 in the fourth over. Honestly, most KKR fans probably weren’t too upset to see the rain step in at that moment.

It’s been a rough start for KKR. Mumbai Indians chased down a massive 221 against them, with five balls to spare. Before that, Sunrisers Hyderabad hammered them by 65 runs, piling up 226 on the board. Both defeats were pretty one-sided.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, come in on the back of their first win of the season—a last-ball finish against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 157, they stumbled and needed their captain Rishabh Pant’s gritty unbeaten 68 off 50 balls to drag them over the line, but it was more a relief than a statement win. In their opener, LSG lost to Delhi Capitals after limping to 141 in the first innings, only to watch DC recover from 26/4 and cruise to victory with 17 balls left.

So, it’s tough to pick a clear favorite tonight. Both sides are under pressure and carrying baggage. KKR’s big-money signing Cameron Green hasn’t fired yet—he’s dealing with an injury and hasn’t bowled, and his batting has been unconvincing. Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, doesn’t look settled. He’s facing criticism and, to change the mood, he really needs runs and a win.

LSG are breathing a bit easier after their last win, but it’s hard to say if that turned anything around. Rishabh Pant’s got the dual pressure of captaincy and lofty expectations from owner Sanjiv Goenka. He was supposed to revive the team, but after finishing seventh last year, LSG still look shaky.

As for tonight, the weather looks fine, so rain probably won’t get in the way this time. KKR are hoping Sunil Narine will be ready to return, but Varun Chakaravarthy’s finger injury keeps him doubtful. LSG are likely to stick with the lineup that scraped past SRH. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav is set to miss out again; he’s yet to play a game this season.