KKR vs GT Match Live Score Updates: The Iconic Eden Gardens will host the Match. 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Catch all the latest and live updates from the upcoming high-voltage clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is already past its halfway mark. The 2-month-long tournament is now getting intense as some of the teams are in a comfortable position to qualify for the next round, while a few have had ups and downs in this season since its beginning. Tonight's match is set to take place in the iconic Eden Gardens between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and the table toppers, Gujarat Titans.

While GT are in a comfortable position in the Point Table and are expected to qualify easily for the Playoff as they have won 5 out of their seven matches so far, Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a bumpy ride in IPL 2025 as their pattern of winning one and losing one game has been still intact. Will KKR be able to turn things around for them in IPL 2025 with this game or GT keep up their momentum for the remaining matches of the season? In the thread of updates below, catch all the live and latest news and breakings from the upcoming Eden Gardens' clash.