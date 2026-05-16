KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Allen, Raghuvanshi and Green help KKR smash 247/2

KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A victory on Saturday will secure Gujarat Titans as the first team to reach the playoffs this season. This marks a significant turnaround for GT following their inconsistent beginning to the season.

KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The Gujarat Titans are riding high right now. After racking up five wins in a row, they’ve shot up to second place on the IPL 2026 points table. Their next challenge is a big one—they face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. If Gujarat wins, they’ll be the first team to lock in a playoff spot, and that's a huge statement. Looking back just a few weeks, nobody saw this coming. Midway through the season, the Titans looked completely out of sync—like they might end up at the bottom. But something flipped. They're back, they’re hungry, and with 16 points, they're breathing down the necks of the leaders.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are trying to squeeze into the playoffs themselves. Their first half was rough to say the least. No wins in their first six games, a solitary point from that rained-out match against Punjab Kings... it felt like the season was slipping away fast. But they regrouped. Four wins in a row gave them hope, only for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to knock them back down a peg. Now, KKR’s fate is out of their hands. Even if they lose to Gujarat, they’re not out yet—but they’ll have to rely on other teams slipping up. With three games left, all at home, there’s still a glimmer of hope.

Gujarat’s turnaround has hinged on their bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have come alive, tearing through lineups in the powerplay. This group looks deep and dangerous, and they’ve been winning games on the road too—four victories in six away matches this season. If there’s been one concern, some critics point at the middle order, saying they haven’t delivered. But Vikram Solanki, Gujarat’s director of cricket, doesn’t buy the narrative. Ahead of the big clash, he defended his players, saying, “Yes, the top order has played well, but sometimes we overlook what the middle order’s done. Washington Sundar has shown his value with exceptional innings recently, and Nishant Sindhu chipped in last game too. It’s unfair to say the middle order isn’t doing its job. Sure, sometimes we fall short, but there have been times when the middle order has won us games.”

So, it’s all to play for. Gujarat Titans have momentum, confidence, and a playoff spot within reach. KKR are fighting just to stay alive. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and it’s games like this that remind you why IPL cricket is pure excitement.