KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Allen, Raghuvanshi and Green help KKR smash 247/2

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KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: A victory on Saturday will secure Gujarat Titans as the first team to reach the playoffs this season. This marks a significant turnaround for GT following their inconsistent beginning to the season.
KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The Gujarat Titans are riding high right now. After racking up five wins in a row, they’ve shot up to second place on the IPL 2026 points table. Their next challenge is a big one—they face Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. If Gujarat wins, they’ll be the first team to lock in a playoff spot, and that's a huge statement. Looking back just a few weeks, nobody saw this coming. Midway through the season, the Titans looked completely out of sync—like they might end up at the bottom. But something flipped. They're back, they’re hungry, and with 16 points, they're breathing down the necks of the leaders.
Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are trying to squeeze into the playoffs themselves. Their first half was rough to say the least. No wins in their first six games, a solitary point from that rained-out match against Punjab Kings... it felt like the season was slipping away fast. But they regrouped. Four wins in a row gave them hope, only for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to knock them back down a peg. Now, KKR’s fate is out of their hands. Even if they lose to Gujarat, they’re not out yet—but they’ll have to rely on other teams slipping up. With three games left, all at home, there’s still a glimmer of hope.
Gujarat’s turnaround has hinged on their bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have come alive, tearing through lineups in the powerplay. This group looks deep and dangerous, and they’ve been winning games on the road too—four victories in six away matches this season. If there’s been one concern, some critics point at the middle order, saying they haven’t delivered. But Vikram Solanki, Gujarat’s director of cricket, doesn’t buy the narrative. Ahead of the big clash, he defended his players, saying, “Yes, the top order has played well, but sometimes we overlook what the middle order’s done. Washington Sundar has shown his value with exceptional innings recently, and Nishant Sindhu chipped in last game too. It’s unfair to say the middle order isn’t doing its job. Sure, sometimes we fall short, but there have been times when the middle order has won us games.”
So, it’s all to play for. Gujarat Titans have momentum, confidence, and a playoff spot within reach. KKR are fighting just to stay alive. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and it’s games like this that remind you why IPL cricket is pure excitement.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued his fearless strokeplay with a clever reverse sweep boundary, while Cameron Green brought up a rapid fifty off just 26 balls. Gujarat Titans' fielding troubles persisted as Kagiso Rabada misjudged one in the deep, allowing Green to reach the milestone with a boundary.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi put on a batting masterclass against Mohammed Siraj, smashing three sixes and a boundary in a stunning over worth 25 runs. From powerful lofts to cheeky paddles and a reverse scoop, Raghuvanshi showcased his full range while also registering his highest IPL score.
Gujarat Titans endured another frustrating moment in the field as Washington Sundar put down a chance, extending their poor catching display. Cameron Green then made Rabada pay, picking a slower short ball early and smashing a powerful pull over long-on for a towering six.
Gujarat Titans’ struggles in the field continued as Arshad Khan spilled a catch and conceded a boundary, giving Cameron Green a big reprieve. Green made full use of the chance straightaway, stepping out to Rashid Khan and hammering a towering straight six.
Sai Kishore finally brought an end to Finn Allen’s breathtaking innings with a clever change of angle. Allen looked to continue his attacking approach but was deceived by the drift, mistiming his lofted shot straight to Rashid Khan at long-on. He departed for a sensational 93 off just 35 balls with 10 sixes.
Finn Allen went into complete destruction mode against Arshad Khan, smashing three towering sixes in the over. He punished short balls with brutal pulls before whipping one over deep square leg for his 10th six of the innings, then added a boundary to cap off another explosive assault.
Sai Kishore received a harsh welcome as Finn Allen charged down and muscled him over long-on for six. Angkrish Raghuvanshi then joined the party, making room to loft an overpitched delivery over long-off as the duo collected 16 runs from the over.
Finn Allen continued his breathtaking assault, smashing Jason Holder for two massive sixes in the over. He first dispatched a slot ball over long-on before pulling a slower short delivery over deep square leg to bring up KKR’s 100. The over also saw a fifty partnership take shape.
Finn Allen launched a brutal assault on Rashid Khan, smashing back-to-back sixes before adding a boundary to cap off a massive over. The aggressive strokeplay brought up Allen’s half-century in just 21 balls, as 18 runs came off the over and Kolkata kept the momentum firmly in their favour.
Kagiso Rabada was left frustrated after a wide call and a failed review, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi made him pay immediately after. Facing a quick full delivery outside off, he got down on one knee and played a superb scoop over fine leg for a stunning six.
Ajinkya Rahane rode his luck with a streaky boundary over short third man, but Mohammed Siraj had the final say. Producing a sharp inswinger, Siraj breached Rahane’s defence and rattled the stumps to claim his landmark 200th T20 wicket.
Finn Allen turned the pressure on Kagiso Rabada with two huge sixes in the over. He first launched a full delivery over long-off before standing tall to muscle a short ball over deep midwicket. Rabada then hit back with extra pace and bounce, keeping Allen and Ajinkya Rahane quiet for the rest of the over.
Finn Allen shifted gears against Mohammed Siraj with back-to-back fours. He first punished width with a fierce slash over backward point, before a fuller delivery swinging in produced a thick inside edge that raced past short fine leg for another boundary.
Kagiso Rabada kept it tight with sharp pace and singles to Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane, but Rahane broke the pressure in style. Offered width on a short-of-length delivery, he stayed back and brilliantly used the pace to cut it over third man for a superb six.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi
Gill: We are gonna bowl first. There was a little bit of rain yesterday. We are hoping that it'll get better in the second innings. Our bowling unit has been top-notch. The momentum is with us. This is not the time to take any team lightly. You get one extra match if you finish in the top-two. Same team.
Rahane: Taking one game at a time. We have to win three games and see what happens. We've been playing really good cricket, the last five games. We were looking to field as well. There's a little bit of mositure. I don't think it'll change too much. Varun comes in, Varun is fit.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar
It is a crucial IPL 2026 showdown as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Gujarat Titans. With a playoff spot within touching distance, GT will be eager to seal qualification, while KKR have plenty to fight for in this high-stakes encounter. Stay with us for live score updates, key moments, wickets, boundaries, match analysis, and all the action as it unfolds. Buckle up — this promises to be a blockbuster evening of cricket.