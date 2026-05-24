KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rahul falls after commanding knock as Anukul strikes back

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score IPL 2026: This is the final match of the IPL 2026 league stage, which may turn out to be inconsequential by the time it begins, or it could become a memorable evening at the Eden Gardens.

KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Everything builds up to this moment—the last league game of the IPL season, Match 70, and Eden Gardens is buzzing with anticipation. Three teams have already booked their playoff spots. All eyes are on the remaining fourth slot. If Rajasthan Royals pull off a victory against Mumbai Indians earlier today, that spot is theirs and the drama ends. But if Mumbai spoil the party, things get interesting. Suddenly, Kolkata Knight Riders have one last door open, but only if they can blow Delhi Capitals away in the kind of ruthless style they showed a couple of weeks back in Delhi.

Delhi, for their part, are already out—they packed their bags last night. Still, they're not just going to roll over. They’ve picked up back-to-back wins, and finally started to look like the team everyone expected at the start of the season. There’s real quality in that squad. The results just didn’t match the hype. Expectations were sky-high for Delhi, but in the end, they simply didn’t get their act together when it mattered. That’s disappointing, not just for the fans but for the whole league, because everyone likes to see the heavyweights clash deep in the tournament.

Kolkata’s story is something else. They stumbled out of the gate, their campaign marred by injuries, and everyone started writing them off. But then came the turnaround—strong wins stitched together, growing belief, and now, suddenly, six wins in their last seven matches. They’re one of the most dangerous teams left, and nobody’s really eager to face them in a knockout given how well their spinners are bowling. And you talk about momentum—Finn Allen is absolutely on fire.

Allen’s recent century in Delhi against this same Capitals attack still echoes, and you can bet he’s itching for a repeat performance. Now, here’s the math, in case Rajasthan slip: Kolkata must win by 77 runs, or they need to chase down whatever Delhi sets in under 12 overs. Do that, and they jump ahead of Punjab Kings—otherwise, it’s Punjab who edge through. And above all that, Rajasthan Royals still have the clearest path. Their fate is in their own hands. But in cricket, you never know—one twist can change everything. The entire league stage comes down to one last day, one last double-header, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.