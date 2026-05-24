KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Rahul falls after commanding knock as Anukul strikes back

CRICKET
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score IPL 2026: This is the final match of the IPL 2026 league stage, which may turn out to be inconsequential by the time it begins, or it could become a memorable evening at the Eden Gardens.
KKR vs DC LIVE Score IPL 2026: Everything builds up to this moment—the last league game of the IPL season, Match 70, and Eden Gardens is buzzing with anticipation. Three teams have already booked their playoff spots. All eyes are on the remaining fourth slot. If Rajasthan Royals pull off a victory against Mumbai Indians earlier today, that spot is theirs and the drama ends. But if Mumbai spoil the party, things get interesting. Suddenly, Kolkata Knight Riders have one last door open, but only if they can blow Delhi Capitals away in the kind of ruthless style they showed a couple of weeks back in Delhi.
Delhi, for their part, are already out—they packed their bags last night. Still, they're not just going to roll over. They’ve picked up back-to-back wins, and finally started to look like the team everyone expected at the start of the season. There’s real quality in that squad. The results just didn’t match the hype. Expectations were sky-high for Delhi, but in the end, they simply didn’t get their act together when it mattered. That’s disappointing, not just for the fans but for the whole league, because everyone likes to see the heavyweights clash deep in the tournament.
Kolkata’s story is something else. They stumbled out of the gate, their campaign marred by injuries, and everyone started writing them off. But then came the turnaround—strong wins stitched together, growing belief, and now, suddenly, six wins in their last seven matches. They’re one of the most dangerous teams left, and nobody’s really eager to face them in a knockout given how well their spinners are bowling. And you talk about momentum—Finn Allen is absolutely on fire.
Allen’s recent century in Delhi against this same Capitals attack still echoes, and you can bet he’s itching for a repeat performance. Now, here’s the math, in case Rajasthan slip: Kolkata must win by 77 runs, or they need to chase down whatever Delhi sets in under 12 overs. Do that, and they jump ahead of Punjab Kings—otherwise, it’s Punjab who edge through. And above all that, Rajasthan Royals still have the clearest path. Their fate is in their own hands. But in cricket, you never know—one twist can change everything. The entire league stage comes down to one last day, one last double-header, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.
KL Rahul continued to dominate Anukul Roy by punishing two short deliveries with authoritative boundaries through cow corner and sweeper cover. The DC opener looked in complete control while racing past sixty, but Anukul responded smartly with a wider, loopier delivery that spun away from the batter. Rahul attempted an ambitious leg-side hit, failed to control the shot, and picked out Rovman Powell in the deep to end a superb 60 off 30 balls.
KL Rahul tore into Kartik Tyagi with a flurry of boundaries to bring up another impressive IPL half-century. He first hammered a fierce cut shot through sweeper cover before launching a full delivery high over long-off for a massive six. Rahul then reached his fifty with a single to deep point, acknowledging the applause from the crowd and dugout. Axar Patel added to KKR’s misery with back-to-back boundaries as Delhi Capitals collected 20 runs from a costly over.
KL Rahul maintained his aggressive rhythm against Sunil Narine, smashing another slot delivery straight back down the ground for his third six of the innings. However, Narine struck back soon after with a clever dismissal of Sahil Parakh. The youngster initially shaped for the cut but was deceived by the ball holding slightly on the surface, leading to a mistimed adjustment that looped tamely towards cover where Ajinkya Rahane completed an easy catch.
KL Rahul continued his fluent innings by taking on Sunil Narine with superb use of the feet. He first skipped down the track to convert the delivery into a half-volley before launching it straight down the ground for a commanding six. Rahul then repeated the aggressive approach moments later, stepping out again and punching the ball cleanly back over the bowler’s head for another boundary.
Saurabh Dubey provided Kolkata Knight Riders with a timely breakthrough by dismissing the aggressive Abishek Porel. Bowling on a teasing length outside off, Dubey induced another edge as Porel pushed at a wide delivery away from his body. This time there was no escape for the DC batter, with Tejasvi Dahiya diving forward smartly to complete a sharp low catch behind the stumps.
Abishek Porel continued his positive approach against Kartik Tyagi, mixing fortune with classy timing. He first survived an outside edge that flew down to third man for four before following it up with a beautifully struck straight drive off a half-volley. Porel then kept the scoreboard ticking with a well-placed shot through cover that allowed the batters to comfortably return for three runs.
KL Rahul produced a pair of classy strokes against Cameron Green to keep Delhi Capitals moving smoothly. He first picked up a delivery on the pads and whipped it effortlessly into the stands for his first six of the innings. Rahul then showcased his trademark timing and balance by going inside-out over cover off a length ball, sending it racing to the boundary with minimal effort.
Abishek Porel put Kolkata Knight Riders under pressure with consecutive boundaries against Anukul Roy. He first capitalized on a short delivery on the pads, getting inside the line to pull it powerfully through deep mid-wicket. Porel then switched gears beautifully by getting under a fuller ball outside off and lofting it over cover, continuing DC’s positive start.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Saurabh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi
Ajinkya Rahane: We will bowl first. We know the scenario and the wicket looks nice and good. There is a game of cricket to be played and the last six games we have done. Want to do well here. I'm really proud of my team. We are playing the same team.
Axar Patel: We would have bowled first as well. We will see how we can do better the next season. I don't think we played bad cricket, but we didn't grab the moments which should have been to change the results. We need to learn to do those and look forward. We have two changes.
If Mumbai Indians manage to recover from 90/4 against Rajasthan Royals and hand Kolkata Knight Riders a lifeline, KKR will still need a huge win over Delhi Capitals to sneak into the playoffs. Sitting on 13 points, they must first beat DC to move ahead of Punjab Kings’ tally of 15 points.
The bigger challenge, however, is net run rate. If KKR bat first, they need to win by at least 77 runs to overtake PBKS on NRR. If chasing, they would have to hunt down Delhi Capitals’ target in roughly 12 overs to pull off the qualification miracle.
KKR will take confidence from the reverse fixture, where Finn Allen’s sensational century powered them to victory in just over 14 overs against DC.
Kolkata Knight Riders will head into their clash knowing their playoff fate could already be decided before the match even begins. If Rajasthan Royals successfully defend 206 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, KKR’s game effectively becomes a dead rubber. However, an MI win or any dropped points for RR would keep Kolkata’s qualification hopes alive and open the door for a late top-four push. Rajasthan’s task hasn’t started smoothly either, with Rohit Sharma falling in the very first over of the chase. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are already officially eliminated from the playoff race.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra, Luvnith Sisodia
Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Sahil Parakh, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Prithvi Shaw, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Pathum Nissanka, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rehan Ahmed
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. It’s a must-win encounter for KKR, who need a massive victory to keep their slim playoff hopes alive while also keeping a close eye on Mumbai Indians’ result. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will look to finish their season strongly and spoil Kolkata’s qualification dreams. Stay tuned for live scores, wickets, key moments and all the drama from this crucial playoff race showdown.