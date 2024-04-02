Twitter
KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kriti Sanon reveals if Crew will have a sequel: 'It puts a lot of pressure...'

Cash-for-query probe: ED files money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra drops roka pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, actress wishes couple: 'They did it'

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC eye major win against KKR in Vizag

Follow live score from match 16 of TATA IPL 2024 between KKR and DC here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 09:23 PM IST

Delhi Capitals will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam for the sixteenth match of IPL 2024, with the game scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals are currently in seventh place on the points table, having won just one out of three matches this season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the second spot, winning both of their matches so far.

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:22 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Nitish Rana

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ricky Bhui, Kuldeep Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

  • 02 Apr 2024, 09:20 PM

    KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals from Vizag. Stay tuned for latest updates.

