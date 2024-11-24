LIVE | IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history

IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Follow the latest updates from the mega auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 Mega Auction is scheduled to commence on Sunday in Jeddah, featuring a total of 577 players available for selection over the course of two days.

A multitude of Indian and international cricket stars will be vying for a maximum of 201 slots spread across the 10 franchises. The spotlight will initially shine on 12 players categorized as Marquee Players, who will kick off the Auction proceedings.

Punjab Kings enter the auction with the largest budget of Rs 110.5 crore, having retained only two uncapped players. This substantial budget provides them with ample flexibility in utilizing the Right to Match cards. Among the 12 Marquee Players, seven are Indian, divided into two distinct groups.