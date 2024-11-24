Twitter
Shreyas Iyer becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history, sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore

IPL 2025: Know which team has the highest amount to spend in the mega auction

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks Sir Don Bradman’s record with historic ton in Perth Test

AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu breaks silence on Mohini Dey being linked to their separation: 'Stop tarnishing...'

For first time in six decades, Maharashtra will not have Leader of Opposition, here's why

HomeCricket

Cricket

LIVE | IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history

IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Follow the latest updates from the mega auction at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 24, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

LIVE | IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history
LIVE | IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul among big names wanted by franchises
The highly anticipated IPL 2025 Mega Auction is scheduled to commence on Sunday in Jeddah, featuring a total of 577 players available for selection over the course of two days.

A multitude of Indian and international cricket stars will be vying for a maximum of 201 slots spread across the 10 franchises. The spotlight will initially shine on 12 players categorized as Marquee Players, who will kick off the Auction proceedings.

Punjab Kings enter the auction with the largest budget of Rs 110.5 crore, having retained only two uncapped players. This substantial budget provides them with ample flexibility in utilizing the Right to Match cards. Among the 12 Marquee Players, seven are Indian, divided into two distinct groups.

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Marquee set 1 ends

    Arshdeep Singh - Rs. 18 crore (PBKS)

    Kagiso Rabada - Rs. 10.75 crore (GT)

    Shreyas Iyer - Rs. 26.75 crore (PBKS)

    Jos Buttler - Rs. 15.75 crore (GT)

    Mitchell Starc - Rs. 11.75 crore (DC)

    Rishabh Pant - Rs. 27 crore (LSG)

  • 24 Nov 2024, 04:30 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: LSG signs Rishabh Pant

    The highly anticipated moment arrived as Rishabh Pant entered the auction at a starting price of Rs. 2 crore. The bidding war began between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), quickly escalating to over Rs. 9 crore. LSG took the lead with a bid of Rs. 9.75 crore, but RCB countered with Rs. 10.50 crore. Despite RCB's efforts, LSG continued to pursue Pant, eventually securing him for Rs. 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

    The intense competition and strategic maneuvers showcased the value and demand for a player of Pant's caliber. LSG's persistence and determination ultimately paid off, solidifying their position in the league with a game-changing acquisition. Pant's signing marks a significant milestone in IPL history, setting a new standard for player valuation and team investment.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 04:26 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: DC signs Mitchell Starc

    The auction for the player Mitchell Starc began with Mumbai Indians placing the first bid at Rs. 2 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders quickly followed with a bid of 2.20 crore, but Mumbai Indians raised the stakes to Rs. 2.80 crore. The bidding war between the two teams escalated as the price surpassed Rs. 6 crore, with Delhi Capitals entering the fray with a bid of Rs. 6.25 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders continued to pursue Starc, eventually reaching a bid of Rs. 9 crore.

    At this point, Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the bidding with a bid of Rs. 10.50 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders countered with a bid of Rs. 10.75 crore, but Royal Challengers Bangalore responded by raising the bid once again. Delhi Capitals re-entered the bidding with a bid of Rs. 11.25 crore.

    In the end, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by signing Mitchell Starc for Rs. 11.75 crore.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 04:19 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: GT signs Jos Buttler

    The bidding war for the talented player, Buttler, began with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans were the initial contenders, quickly driving the price up to Rs. 9.50 crore. However, Punjab Kings (PBKS) entered the fray with a bid of Rs. 9.75 crore. Despite PBKS's offer, Gujarat Titans remained determined to secure Buttler, increasing their bid to Rs. 12 crore. PBKS responded with a bid of 12.25 crore, but Gujarat Titans swiftly countered with a higher offer. The bidding continued to escalate, with PBKS eventually reaching Rs. 13.25 crore, only to be outbid by Gujarat Titans at Rs. 13.50 crore. The Lucknow Super Giants then joined the competition with a bid of Rs. 13.75 crore. Nevertheless, Gujarat Titans persisted in their pursuit of Buttler, ultimately securing him with the highest bid of Rs. 15.75 crore.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 04:02 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: PBKS signs Shreyas Iyer

    The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain entered the auction with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. KKR initiated the bidding, with Punjab Kings joining in at Rs. 2.20 crore. As no other teams competed, KKR raised the bid to Rs. 7.25 crore. However, Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the fray with a bid of Rs. 7.50 crore, eventually escalating it to Rs. 10 crore. Punjab Kings then countered with Rs. 10.25 crore. DC continued to raise the bid, reaching Rs. 14 crore before Punjab Kings pushed it to Rs. 16.25 crore. DC then took the bid to Rs. 17.50 crore, followed by a jump to Rs. 22 crore. Punjab Kings countered with Rs. 22.50 crore, leading to a final bid of Rs. 26.75 crore. Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player in IPL history, with Punjab Kings securing his services at the auction.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: GT signs Kagiso Rabada

    RCB initially placed a bid of Rs. 10.50 crore, but Gujarat Titans raised it to Rs. 10.75 crore.

    Gujarat Titans successfully signed Rabada for Rs. 10.75 crore, while Punjab Kings did not use its Right to Match (RTM) card.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 03:58 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Kagiso Rabada

    RCB initiated the bidding at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. The Gujarat Titans then increased the bid to Rs. 2.20 crore, sparking a competitive bidding war between the two teams. The Mumbai Indians joined the fray as the price quickly surpassed Rs. 7 crore. Despite the escalating price, both the Gujarat Titans and RCB remained determined to secure the player, resulting in the bidding price exceeding Rs. 10 crore.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 03:51 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: 

    Sunrisers Hyderabad has successfully acquired Arshdeep Singh for a staggering Rs. 18 crore after initially purchasing him for Rs. 15.75 crore. Punjab Kings utilized the Right to Match (RTM) option in response to SRH's increased bid. The deal has been finalized with PBKS securing Arshdeep Singh for Rs. 18 crore through the RTM process.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 03:49 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Arshdeep Singh

    The bidding for Arshdeep has escalated rapidly, with the price soaring past Rs. 6 crore. Chennai initially bid up to Rs. 7.50 crore, but ultimately backed out, leaving Delhi in the lead. However, Gujarat Titans then entered the bidding at Rs. 7.70 crore. The competition intensified as GT continued to raise the bid, eventually reaching Rs. 9.25 crore. Delhi countered with a bid of 9.50 crore, but the stakes were raised even higher when RCB entered the fray with a bid of Rs. 10 crore.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:51 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Arshdeep Singh

    The bidding for Arshdeep begins at a base price of Rs. 2 crore, with CSK making the initial bid. Delhi Capitals quickly counter with a bid of 2.20, prompting CSK to raise the bid to 2.40. The two teams engage in an early bidding war as they kick off the auction process for Arshdeep.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:23 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates:

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:19 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Purse available for every franchise

    Punjab Kings - INR 110.5 crore

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru - INR 83 crore

    Delhi Capitals - INR 73 crore

    Gujarat Titans - INR 69 crore

    Lucknow Super Giants - INR 69 crore

    Chennai Super Kings - INR 55 crore

    Kolkata Knight Riders - INR 51 crore

    SunRisers Hyderabad - INR 45 crore

    Mumbai Indians - INR 45 crore

    Rajasthan Royals - INR 41 crore

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:15 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Slots available

    There are currently 204 slots remaining to be filled among the rosters of the 10 franchises. Of these slots, 70 are designated for overseas players. The highest reserve price is set at Rs 2 crore, with 82 players choosing to be included in this top bracket.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:13 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Team wise retained players

    Mumbai Indians

    Players retained: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 1 (uncapped)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Players retained: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 1 (uncapped)

    Chennai Super Kings

    Players retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 1 (capped/uncapped)

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru

    Players retained: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 3 (capped/uncapped)

    Delhi Capitals

    Players retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 2 (capped/uncapped)

    Kolkata Knight Riders

    Players retained: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): None

    Rajasthan Royals

    Players retained: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): None

    Gujarat Titans

    Players retained: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 1 (capped)

    Lucknow Super Giants

    Players retained: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 1 (capped)

    Punjab Kings

    Players retained: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)

    Right-to-match (RTM): 4 (capped)

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:10 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: What is the Right To Match (RTM) Option?

    The Right-to-Match (RTM) rule is being reintroduced for this year's auction, following its last utilization in the 2018 edition. The RTM card will enable teams that did not utilize their full quota of six player retentions prior to the auction to retain some players from their previous squads. This rule provides teams with the opportunity to strategically retain key players and maintain a competitive edge in the upcoming season.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:09 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Where to watch?

    The IPL 2025 mega auction will be broadcasted exclusively on Star Sports. Additionally, viewers can also catch the live streaming of the event on the Jio Cinema platform, accessible through both the website and app. 

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:08 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: 

    Following the successful event in Dubai last year, this marks the second occasion that an IPL auction is being held outside of India. The list for this year's auction includes 318 uncapped Indian players, 12 uncapped international prospects, and 210 international players. Notably, twelve top players have been divided into two groups and will be the first to be presented at the auction.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:07 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: 

    The IPL Auction for 2025 is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 24th and Monday, November 25th at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The auction process is set to commence at 3:30 PM IST on both days.

  • 24 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM

    IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 577 players will be up for auction, competing for 201 available slots. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates in real-time.

