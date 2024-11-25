IPL Auction 2025, LIVE Updates: RCB signs Krunal Pandya, Faf du Plesses sold to DC for Rs 2 crore

Cricket
IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer set new records in IPL auction history.
On Day 1 of the IPL auction, a total of 84 players were up for grabs, with 72 being sold and 12 remaining unsold. Teams collectively spent an impressive sum of Rs 467.95 crore to acquire players for their squads. Notably, RCB stands out with a remaining purse of over Rs 30 crore, while MI and PBKS have over Rs 22 crore each, and CSK, GT, and RR have over Rs 15 crore each. On the other hand, SRH is left with less than Rs 6 crore in funds.
The highlight of the auction was Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive buy in IPL history, as Lucknow Super Giants secured him for a staggering Rs 27 crore, despite Delhi Capitals exercising their Right to Match option. Shreyas Iyer also fetched a hefty sum of Rs 26.75 crore from Punjab Kings, who also retained Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore. Just before Pant's record-breaking deal, Iyer surpassed the previous record set by Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the previous auction.
The bidding for Akash Deep started at a base price of Rs. 1 crore, with CSK, LSG, and PBKS all in the mix. The price quickly soared past Rs. 6 crore, with LSG leading the way at Rs. 7 crore. However, PBKS wasn't ready to back down and raised the bid to Rs. 7.25 crore. In the end, Akash Deep was sold to LSG for Rs. 8 crore!
Deepak Chahar was a hot commodity at the auction, starting with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings were the early bidders for the talented pacer. Mumbai Indians came in strong with a bid of Rs. 2.80 crore, but Punjab Kings quickly countered with Rs. 3 crore. The bidding war continued with Punjab Kings offering Rs. 3.40 crore, only for Mumbai Indians to raise the stakes to Rs. 3.60 crore. The price kept climbing, eventually surpassing Rs. 5 crore. Mumbai Indians didn't back down, eventually securing Deepak Chahar with a bid of Rs. 9.25 crore. Punjab Kings tried to compete but ultimately had to pull out. In the end, Deepak Chahar was sold to Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs. 9.25 crore.
The bidding started at a base price of Rs. 2 crore, with CSK making the first bid. PBKS then raised the bid, and now the price is over Rs. 4 crore. CSK countered with a bid of Rs. 4.80 crore, but PBKS quickly raised it to Rs. 5 crore. CSK didn't back down and bid Rs. 5.75 crore, only for PBKS to up the ante to Rs. 6 crore. CSK tried again, but PBKS came out on top with a bid of Rs. 6.50 crore. DC had the Right to Match option and decided to use it. PBKS then raised the bid to Rs. 8 crore, but DC ended up retaining the player.
The bidding war for Bhuvneshwar Kumar was intense, starting at a base price of Rs. 2 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) made the first bid, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Rs. 2.20 crore. The bids quickly escalated, reaching over Rs. 9 crore. LSG then took the lead with a bid of Rs. 10 crore, but MI countered with Rs. 10.25 crore. LSG upped the ante to Rs. 10.50 crore, causing MI to back out.
Finally, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the fray with a bid of Rs. 10.75 crore and successfully signed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for that amount.
The starting price is Rs. 1.25 crore. GT starts off with the first bid, followed by PBKS making a move at Rs. 1.60 crore. GT then raises the bid to Rs. 2 crore. PBKS drops out of the race at Rs. 2.40 crore. GT wins with that bid.
CSK started the bidding at Rs. 1 crore, and then RR jumped in. The price quickly climbed past Rs. 2 crore. CSK bid Rs. 2.80 crore, but RR was considering raising it to Rs. 3 crore. The bidding war continued, with the price eventually reaching Rs. 4 crore. RR then bid Rs. 4.20 crore, but CSK quickly countered with Rs. 4.40 crore. RR wasn't backing down, and the bid went up to Rs. 6 crore. RR was in the lead at Rs. 6.50 crore, and CSK decided not to use the RTM.
The bidding war for Nitish Rana was intense! It all started with a base price of Rs. 1.50 crore, and CSK came in strong with the first bid. But then RR swooped in with a bid of Rs. 1.60 crore. CSK wasn't backing down though, and they kept pushing until the bid reached Rs. 2.20 crore.
Then RCB joined the fray with a bid of Rs. 2.40 crore, taking the price above Rs. 3 crore. RCB wasn't messing around, and they quickly raised the bid to Rs. 3.60 crore. But RR wasn't ready to give up, and they pushed the price up to Rs. 3.80 crore.
RCB then made a bold move and bid Rs. 4 crore, causing RR to raise the price to Rs. 4.20 crore. And just like that, Nitish Rana was signed by RR for Rs. 4.20 crore.
RCB jumps in with the first bid. Then RR comes in and raises it to 2.20 before RCB ups the ante. RR then goes all in with a bid of 3 crore. The price keeps climbing and now it's past Rs. 4 crore. RCB then bids Rs. 4.80 crore. RR backs off for a bit before coming back with a bid of Rs. 5 crore. RCB then raises it to Rs. 5.25 crore. They're going back and forth until RCB takes the lead with Rs. 5.75 crore. LSG has the right to match the bid, but they decide not to use it.
The bidding war for the player started at Rs. 1.25 crore, with MI making the first move. PBKS then raised it to Rs. 1.30 crore. The two teams continued to push the price higher, with MI bidding Rs. 2 crore before PBKS raised it to Rs. 2.20 crore. GT then came in at Rs. 2.80 crore. PBKS countered with a bid of Rs. 3 crore. The price soared past Rs. 5 crore as GT and PBKS battled it out for the player. PBKS upped the ante to Rs. 5.50 crore and then to Rs. 6 crore. GT tried to keep up but eventually pulled out at Rs. 7 crore.
The starting price is Rs. 2 crore. CSK starts the bidding at Rs. 2 crore. LSG then raises the bid to Rs. 2.20 crore. CSK counters with Rs. 2.40 crore, causing LSG to drop out. PBKS has the right to match the final bid but chooses not to.
The starting price for Faf was Rs. 2 crore. DC swooped in with the first bid just as it seemed like Faf might not get picked. No one else bid, so DC snagged the player. RCB had the option to retain Faf, but they chose not to use it.
The starting price is Rs. 2 crore. GT starts the bidding, but LSG quickly raises it to Rs. 2.20 crore. The price then shoots up to Rs. 3 crore as the two competitors go back and forth. Finally, GT takes the lead with a bid of Rs. 3.20 crore.
David Warner (Rs 2 crore)
Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore)
Jonny Bairstow (Rs 2 crore)
Waqar Salamkheil (Rs 75 lakh)
Yash Dhull (Rs 30 lakh)
Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 30 lakh)
Upendra Yadav - (Rs 30 lakh)
Luvith Sisodia - (Rs 30 lakh)
Kartik Tyagi - (Rs 40 lakh)
Utkarsh Singh - (Rs 30 lakh)
Piyush Chawla - (Rs 50 lakh)
Shreyas Gopal - (Rs 30 lakh)
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Wainindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh
Chennai Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Vijay Shankar
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natrajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jos Butler, B. Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bisnoi, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande