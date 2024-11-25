IPL Auction 2025, LIVE Updates: RCB signs Krunal Pandya, Faf du Plesses sold to DC for Rs 2 crore

IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer set new records in IPL auction history.

On Day 1 of the IPL auction, a total of 84 players were up for grabs, with 72 being sold and 12 remaining unsold. Teams collectively spent an impressive sum of Rs 467.95 crore to acquire players for their squads. Notably, RCB stands out with a remaining purse of over Rs 30 crore, while MI and PBKS have over Rs 22 crore each, and CSK, GT, and RR have over Rs 15 crore each. On the other hand, SRH is left with less than Rs 6 crore in funds.

The highlight of the auction was Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive buy in IPL history, as Lucknow Super Giants secured him for a staggering Rs 27 crore, despite Delhi Capitals exercising their Right to Match option. Shreyas Iyer also fetched a hefty sum of Rs 26.75 crore from Punjab Kings, who also retained Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore. Just before Pant's record-breaking deal, Iyer surpassed the previous record set by Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the previous auction.