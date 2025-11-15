IPL Retention 2026 Live Updates: CSK reveals real reason behind releasing Jadeja

Cricket
IPL 2026 Retention and Trade Live News Update: The wait is finally over as the IPL Retention deadline is here. One of the most-awaited off-season IPL events is when all teams confirm their retention and release list for the next edition of the tournament. The retention announcement will determine which player will continue with their franchise or get released so that they can enter the IPL Auction pool for the next season. Names of several players have been recently making rounds on social media, such as Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, among others, who are set to be traded ahead of IPL 2026. Stay tuned to this space for allthe latest and live updates from IPL Retention 2026 event.
Former cricketer Akash Chopra has questioned the Rajasthan Royals' move of letting go of Nitish Rana despite the departure of Sanju Samson from the team. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, ''Letting Nitish Rana go after trading Sanju. I mean. Why, RR?? #IPLAuction''
After joining CSK, Sanju Samson's old quote about Mahendra Singh Dhoni is trending on social media, wherein he said, ''I really had a dream that Mahi bhai is the captain, changing field. I was in slip and he said, 'Sanju aaja', I ran in, ready for the next ball. That was the dream.''
The CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Vishwanathan, finally revealed the real reason behind releasing Ravindra Jadeja and said, ''Chennai Super Kings, as you know, have traded Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. As a franchise, you might know that over the years, we have not used the path of trading, except for one year when we got Robin Uthappa. The team management felt the need for a top-order Indian batsman. And since not many Indian batsmen are going to be available at the auction, we thought the best way to get an Indian top-order batter is to go through the trade window.''
All-rounder Shardul Thakur has moved to the Mumbai Indians after one year of his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. Interestingly, this is Shardul's 7th franchise since his debut in 2015.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have finally confirmed the trade involving three star players. CSK has signed Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore, whereas Ravindra Jadeja has returned to his original franchise. Sam Curran has also joined RR as a part of the deal.
The Mumbai Indians, who were looking for a perfect finisher, reached out to the Gujarat Titans to trade Sherfane Rutherford. And yes, the deal is final now.
After being associated with the Mumbai Indians for years, Arjun Tendulkar has now been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's star pacer Mohammed Shami, who was bought for Rs 10 crore in the mega-auction, has joined Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026.