IPL Retention 2026 Live Updates: CSK reveals real reason behind releasing Jadeja

15 Nov 2025, 02:03 PM

IPL 2026 Retention Live Update: Why CSK released Jadeja?

The CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Vishwanathan, finally revealed the real reason behind releasing Ravindra Jadeja and said, ''Chennai Super Kings, as you know, have traded Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. As a franchise, you might know that over the years, we have not used the path of trading, except for one year when we got Robin Uthappa. The team management felt the need for a top-order Indian batsman. And since not many Indian batsmen are going to be available at the auction, we thought the best way to get an Indian top-order batter is to go through the trade window.''