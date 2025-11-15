Twitter
Cricket

IPL Retention 2026 Live Updates: CSK reveals real reason behind releasing Jadeja

IPL 2026 Retention and Released Players List Live: From Sanju Samson to Ravindra Jadeja, there have been several rumours recently around IPL franchises trading their key players to make strategies for the upcoming season.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 03:04 PM IST

IPL 2026 Retention and Trade Live News Update: The wait is finally over as the IPL Retention deadline is here. One of the most-awaited off-season IPL events is when all teams confirm their retention and release list for the next edition of the tournament. The retention announcement will determine which player will continue with their franchise or get released so that they can enter the IPL Auction pool for the next season. Names of several players have been recently making rounds on social media, such as Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, among others, who are set to be traded ahead of IPL 2026. Stay tuned to this space for allthe latest and live updates from IPL Retention 2026 event.

 

  • 15 Nov 2025, 02:13 PM

    IPL 2026 Retention Live Update: Akash Chopra questions RR's move

    Former cricketer Akash Chopra has questioned the Rajasthan Royals' move of letting go of Nitish Rana despite the departure of Sanju Samson from the team. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, ''Letting Nitish Rana go after trading Sanju. I mean. Why, RR?? #IPLAuction''

  • 15 Nov 2025, 02:08 PM

    IPL 2026 Retention Live Update: When Samson called MSD his 'hero'

    After joining CSK, Sanju Samson's old quote about Mahendra Singh Dhoni is trending on social media, wherein he said, ''I really had a dream that Mahi bhai is the captain, changing field. I was in slip and he said, 'Sanju aaja', I ran in, ready for the next ball. That was the dream.''

     

  • 15 Nov 2025, 02:03 PM

    IPL 2026 Retention Live Update: Why CSK released Jadeja?

    The CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Vishwanathan, finally revealed the real reason behind releasing Ravindra Jadeja and said, ''Chennai Super Kings, as you know, have traded Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. As a franchise, you might know that over the years, we have not used the path of trading, except for one year when we got Robin Uthappa. The team management felt the need for a top-order Indian batsman. And since not many Indian batsmen are going to be available at the auction, we thought the best way to get an Indian top-order batter is to go through the trade window.''

  • 15 Nov 2025, 01:57 PM

    IPL 2026 Retention Live Update: Shardul Thakur leaves LSG

    All-rounder Shardul Thakur has moved to the Mumbai Indians after one year of his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. Interestingly, this is Shardul's 7th franchise since his debut in 2015.

     

     

  • 15 Nov 2025, 01:42 PM

    IPL 2026 Retention Live Update: CSK-RR exchange confirmed

    Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have finally confirmed the trade involving three star players. CSK has signed Sanju Samson for Rs 18 crore, whereas Ravindra Jadeja has returned to his original franchise. Sam Curran has also joined RR as a part of the deal.

     

     

     

  • 15 Nov 2025, 01:35 PM

    IPL 2026 Retention Live Update: Sherfane Rutherford joins...

    The Mumbai Indians, who were looking for a perfect finisher, reached out to the Gujarat Titans to trade Sherfane Rutherford. And yes, the deal is final now.

  • 15 Nov 2025, 01:31 PM

    IPL 2026 Retentions Live Update: Arjun Tendulkar leaves Mumbai Indians

    After being associated with the Mumbai Indians for years, Arjun Tendulkar has now been traded to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction.

  • 15 Nov 2025, 01:27 PM

    IPL 2026 Retentions Live Update: Shami joins LSG

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's star pacer Mohammed Shami, who was bought for Rs 10 crore in the mega-auction, has joined Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026.

     

