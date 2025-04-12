SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat

Cricket
SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer has won three out of their first four games. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins has lost four games in a row leading up to this match.
SRH vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: After enduring a series of setbacks due to their aggressive playing style, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seeking redemption as they face off against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.
Pat Cummins and his team could not have predicted finding themselves at the bottom of the standings in a tournament where much anticipation surrounded their ability to score 300 runs. Unfortunately, the Sunrisers have struggled in all aspects of the game, whether playing at home or away. The top-order batsmen, including Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Reddy, have been inconsistent, often leading to their own downfall.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings enter the match fresh off a convincing victory over the Chennai Super Kings. With Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling unit also facing scrutiny, Punjab Kings will be confident in their ability to post a high score, especially if the pitch in Hyderabad proves to be batsman-friendly.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bat. In the last few games we have batted first, we have the ability to post good scores. We want to play some aggressive cricket, that's our mindset at the moment. We have seen that we don't have a fantastic record in the powerplay. We don't have that thought at the back of our minds. Every individual in our team play their brand of cricket. We got to be top notch, need to back our instincts. We have to keep repeating that again and again. Playing with the same team.
Pat Cummins: It's fine. I think we can chase anything. Not an ideal start. But we are training really well. Everyone is in a good space. We have lost a few in a row, but that isn't ideal. One change. Malinga comes in the side for Kamindu Mendis.
According to AccuWeather forecasts, the weather in Hyderabad is expected to reach a high of 38 degrees Celsius during the day, dropping to around 26 degrees at night. There is a minimal chance of rainfall, and winds of up to 10 km/hr are expected.
With the majority of spin options in the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling lineup favoring left-handers, Nehal Wadhera may be given the nod over Suryansh Shedge. This decision could bring some much-needed variety to a middle order that is currently dominated by right-handers. Additionally, Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell are expected to play a more prominent role in Hyderabad, as they have only bowled a total of seven overs in their last two games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash