SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Punjab Kings opt to bat

SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab, led by Shreyas Iyer has won three out of their first four games. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, led by Pat Cummins has lost four games in a row leading up to this match.

SRH vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: After enduring a series of setbacks due to their aggressive playing style, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seeking redemption as they face off against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Pat Cummins and his team could not have predicted finding themselves at the bottom of the standings in a tournament where much anticipation surrounded their ability to score 300 runs. Unfortunately, the Sunrisers have struggled in all aspects of the game, whether playing at home or away. The top-order batsmen, including Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Reddy, have been inconsistent, often leading to their own downfall.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings enter the match fresh off a convincing victory over the Chennai Super Kings. With Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling unit also facing scrutiny, Punjab Kings will be confident in their ability to post a high score, especially if the pitch in Hyderabad proves to be batsman-friendly.