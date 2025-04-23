Twitter
IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians players observe one-minute silence to honour Pahalgam terror attack victims - Watch

NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Out: Get direct link, steps to download here

'Heaven turning into hell': Salman Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack, says 'ek bhi innocent ko maarna...'

Pahalgam Massacre: Has Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law justified terrorist attack? THIS is what Robert Vadra has said...

Tata Group's FMGC arm reports 52 per cent rise in net profit, earns Rs 4070000000 in just...

SRH vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Aniket Verma departs for 12, SRH 5 down

SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 23, 2025, 08:36 PM IST

SRH vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Aniket Verma departs for 12, SRH 5 down
SRH vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The upcoming match between Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad and Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025 is set to take place on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's loss in their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, the latter managed to secure another victory against Chennai Super Kings before facing SRH once again within a week.

Mumbai Indians, after a slow start to the season, have begun to show promising results in the past week. Their recent win against CSK showcased Mumbai's batting prowess at its peak, with both their batting and bowling units performing exceptionally well. It appears that MI is now operating at their full potential as a team.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory over Punjab Kings may have been misleading. While their successful chase of a high total initially seemed like a turning point in their campaign, their subsequent loss to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium has complicated their path to the playoffs. 

  • 23 Apr 2025, 08:24 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 77/5 in 13 overs

    Abhinav Manohar hits a six off Bumrah with a big shot over long off. Bumrah tries to stop the ball with his leg. The next ball is a slower bouncer for a dot ball.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 08:18 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 52/5 in 10 overs

    Vignesh Puthur bowled to Klaasen, who hit a six over midwicket, followed by two fours and a three, scoring 15 runs in the over.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 08:06 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 37/5 in 9 overs

    Aniket is out after hitting a short ball and getting a top edge that goes straight to the keeper.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 07:56 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 24/4 in 6 overs

    Jasprit Bumrah begins bowling and almost gets a wicket as Klaasen hits the ball back towards him. Aniket then manages to hit a boundary towards fine leg.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 07:47 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 13/3 in 4 overs

    Abhishek got out after hitting the ball towards extra cover, scoring only 8 runs in 8 balls. Heinrich Klaasen is the new batsman. Mumbai had a good start with one run and a wicket in that over.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 07:42 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 12/2 in 3 overs

    Kishan is out after missing a leg-side delivery and getting caught by the keeper. He walks off without waiting for an appeal, and even the umpire didn't realize there was an edge.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 9/1 in 2 overs

    Head got out on the first ball he faced, trying to hit it hard and skying it to deep point for a catch. Ishan Kishan comes in at number three, gets beaten by an outswinger but manages to score a single run.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 07:06 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: SRH 2/0 in 1 over

    Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are opening the innings, with Deepak Chahar bowling the first over. Head faced the first ball defensively, then got beaten by an inswinger on the next ball. They managed to get a single off a leg bye. Chahar started the over with a wide, but only gave up two runs in total. It has been a quiet start to the innings so far.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 07:05 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

  • 23 Apr 2025, 06:52 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

    Hardik Pandya: Feels good (on the applause). I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We'll bowl first. Looks like a good track, just one change for us - Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly.

    Pat Cummins: One change for us - Shami goes out. It is a cause for optimism, we know this surface and ground really well. We've played some really good cricket this year. (On the Pahalgam terror attack) It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 06:48 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    SRH has been winning games thanks to their strong opening partnerships, especially between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. In victories, they average over 81, but in defeats, only 18. MI will want to break this partnership early, but it may be challenging as Trent Boult has had limited success in the PowerPlay. Boult has favorable matchups against Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, with Abhishek averaging around 100 against Boult and Ishan Kishan struggling even more.

  • 23 Apr 2025, 06:48 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

  • 23 Apr 2025, 06:47 PM

    SRH vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no. 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

