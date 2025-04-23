SRH vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Aniket Verma departs for 12, SRH 5 down

Cricket
SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.
SRH vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The upcoming match between Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad and Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2025 is set to take place on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Despite Sunrisers Hyderabad's loss in their previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, the latter managed to secure another victory against Chennai Super Kings before facing SRH once again within a week.
Mumbai Indians, after a slow start to the season, have begun to show promising results in the past week. Their recent win against CSK showcased Mumbai's batting prowess at its peak, with both their batting and bowling units performing exceptionally well. It appears that MI is now operating at their full potential as a team.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad's victory over Punjab Kings may have been misleading. While their successful chase of a high total initially seemed like a turning point in their campaign, their subsequent loss to Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium has complicated their path to the playoffs.
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are opening the innings, with Deepak Chahar bowling the first over. Head faced the first ball defensively, then got beaten by an inswinger on the next ball. They managed to get a single off a leg bye. Chahar started the over with a wide, but only gave up two runs in total. It has been a quiet start to the innings so far.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga
Hardik Pandya: Feels good (on the applause). I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We'll bowl first. Looks like a good track, just one change for us - Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly.
Pat Cummins: One change for us - Shami goes out. It is a cause for optimism, we know this surface and ground really well. We've played some really good cricket this year. (On the Pahalgam terror attack) It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.
SRH has been winning games thanks to their strong opening partnerships, especially between Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. In victories, they average over 81, but in defeats, only 18. MI will want to break this partnership early, but it may be challenging as Trent Boult has had limited success in the PowerPlay. Boult has favorable matchups against Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, with Abhishek averaging around 100 against Boult and Ishan Kishan struggling even more.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran