SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Travis Head departs for 76, Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 down

SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: [Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening.

SRH vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Last year was quite a ride for SRH and KKR, both making it to the IPL final. SRH ended up as the runners-up, while KKR took home the trophy after a thrilling victory. Fast forward to this year, and things have taken a turn for the worse for both teams, as they find themselves out of playoff contention. They’re set to clash in the penultimate match of the IPL 2025 league phase this Sunday in New Delhi. SRH, led by Pat Cummins, kicked off their IPL 2025 journey with a bang, crushing RR in a record-setting win. However, their aggressive batting strategy from last season hasn’t panned out this time around, as other teams have adapted their tactics to counter SRH’s approach. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who dazzled last year, have been struggling to find their form this season.

In his latest innings, Kishan lit up the field with a stunning 94* off 48 balls against RCB, finally quieting the critics after a rocky start to the season where he initially scored 106* off 47 balls in the second match. Reflecting on SRH’s batting woes, cricket legend Anil Kumble shared his thoughts with ESPNCricinfo, saying, “If your opening partnership, which was so effective last year, is faltering—Travis Head has struggled while Abhishek has done well—then your No. 3 batsman carries a lot of weight. He started strong, but his dip in form has definitely affected SRH’s overall performance.”

KKR hasn’t fared much better this season, aside from some impressive spin bowling and occasional flashes of brilliance from a few players. Venkatesh Iyer, who returned to KKR with a hefty price tag during the mega auction, hasn’t been able to replicate his past performances and has even found himself out of the playing XI in recent matches. Alongside Venkatesh, Ramandeep Singh has also had a forgettable season. On a brighter note, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh have emerged as the few shining stars for KKR.