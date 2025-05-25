SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Travis Head departs for 76, Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 down

Cricket
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: [Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad host Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Last year was quite a ride for SRH and KKR, both making it to the IPL final. SRH ended up as the runners-up, while KKR took home the trophy after a thrilling victory. Fast forward to this year, and things have taken a turn for the worse for both teams, as they find themselves out of playoff contention. They’re set to clash in the penultimate match of the IPL 2025 league phase this Sunday in New Delhi. SRH, led by Pat Cummins, kicked off their IPL 2025 journey with a bang, crushing RR in a record-setting win. However, their aggressive batting strategy from last season hasn’t panned out this time around, as other teams have adapted their tactics to counter SRH’s approach. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who dazzled last year, have been struggling to find their form this season.
In his latest innings, Kishan lit up the field with a stunning 94* off 48 balls against RCB, finally quieting the critics after a rocky start to the season where he initially scored 106* off 47 balls in the second match. Reflecting on SRH’s batting woes, cricket legend Anil Kumble shared his thoughts with ESPNCricinfo, saying, “If your opening partnership, which was so effective last year, is faltering—Travis Head has struggled while Abhishek has done well—then your No. 3 batsman carries a lot of weight. He started strong, but his dip in form has definitely affected SRH’s overall performance.”
KKR hasn’t fared much better this season, aside from some impressive spin bowling and occasional flashes of brilliance from a few players. Venkatesh Iyer, who returned to KKR with a hefty price tag during the mega auction, hasn’t been able to replicate his past performances and has even found himself out of the playing XI in recent matches. Alongside Venkatesh, Ramandeep Singh has also had a forgettable season. On a brighter note, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh have emerged as the few shining stars for KKR.
Sunil Narine has achieved a new milestone by becoming the highest wicket-taker for a team in men's T20 cricket, reaching 209 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He set this record by taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma, surpassing Samit Patel's 208 wickets for Nottinghamshire.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are batting aggressively, making even Anrich Nortje's 11-run over seem relatively inexpensive. Abhishek hit two fours during that over. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have one over remaining in the first powerplay.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Pat Cummins: Will bat first, looks like a good wicket. We've just clicked, the bowlers have been sharp and the batters have played to potential. Always hope to find momentum early, the good thing is we know we can keep this squad going forward. We have played well last 3-4 games, will try to find that consistency. Same team as the last game.
Ajinkya Rahane: Was looking to bowl first either way. The teams that chased in the last two games won at this venue, and they chased things down quite easily. Playing after 18 days feels like a challenge, but just trying to focus in the practice session. We know everyone is going home after this game, so we are just trying to play to win and play to entertain. We had our moments this season, it is all about accepting the mistakes and learning from the good things. It is about playing for the fans, playing for pride. Agkrish has been fantastic, he is an opening batter but he has adapted to playing at 4 or 5. I hope he builds from this and gets to represent India as well. He has been working hard and he could have a bright future ahead of him. No changes, we are playing after 18 days so not really sure about the team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Mohammed Shami, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Harshit Rana, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey
