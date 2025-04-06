Twitter
Cricket

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma departs for 18, SRH 2 down

SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad play Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in match 19.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 06, 2025, 07:55 PM IST

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma departs for 18, SRH 2 down
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
SRH vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: After posting the second-highest IPL total ever in their season opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s once-feared batting lineup has hit a rough patch, failing to score over 200 in their last three games. They’ll be eager to turn things around when they take on a confident Gujarat Titans this Sunday, as the Shubman Gill-led team aims to keep their winning streak alive.

With their power hitters struggling in the last three matches, Hyderabad has faced defeats against Lucknow Super Giants (by 5 wickets), Delhi Capitals (also by 5 wickets), and Kolkata Knight Riders (by 80 runs). The loss to KKR was particularly tough, hurting their net run rate and leaving them at the bottom of the table, despite their impressive 286 in the first match.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans, currently sitting in 3rd place, stumbled against the Punjab Kings but have since bounced back with significant victories over the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batter Sai Sudharsan seems to be in great form, while bowler Mohammed Siraj has come alive, taking 3 wickets against RCB.

  • 06 Apr 2025, 07:50 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: SRH 38/2 in 5 overs

    Abhishek tried to hit the ball over mid on, but instead it hit the bat awkwardly and went straight to the fielder. This wicket means Siraj has now taken 100 wickets in the IPL.

  • 06 Apr 2025, 07:40 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: SRH 37/1 in 4 overs

    Ishan hits two fours by lofting a wide delivery over the circle and guiding another one past short third. He then places a single through point off a wide delivery from Ishant.

  • 06 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: SRH 20/1 in 2 overs

    Ishant Sharma bowled the second over. Abhishek hit two fours by driving the ball over covers. He also managed to hit a third ball close to the boundary cushion. The fourth ball was stopped by extra covers and the fifth one was driven to mid-on for a single run.

  • 06 Apr 2025, 07:06 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: SRH 9/1 in 1 over

    Mohammed Siraj bowled the first over, with Abhishek facing. Abhishek got a single off the first delivery, then hit a four off the second ball. Siraj bowled two more dots, followed by a wide that Head hit for four. Head then hit a single, but was eventually out trying to flick a ball on his pads to midwicket.

  • 06 Apr 2025, 07:05 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: Teams

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami

  • 06 Apr 2025, 06:31 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Shubman Gill: We are going to bowl first. Looks like a slowish wicket, different from the previous two games as it's a black soil surface. Generally it's a good wicket. We have been playing well, need to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible. I think we had good memories in the past, we are continuing to have good fun. Washington comes in.

    Pat Cummins: Happy to bat first. We want to be aggressive. It's a ground we like batting at. We need to play our best. Harshal Patel misses, Unadkat comes in.

  • 06 Apr 2025, 06:30 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: Probable XIs

    GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

    SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh/Jaydev Unadkat, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari

  • 06 Apr 2025, 06:29 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: 

    R Sai Kishore has really made a name for himself in IPL 2025, taking 6 wickets in just three matches with an economy rate of 7.42. It's going to be crucial for him to rein in some of the top spin hitters in the game, like Klaasen (SR 185.08) and Abhishek (SR 197.31), who are part of the SRH lineup since IPL 2023.

  • 06 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

  • 06 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM

    SRH vs GT Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

