SRH vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Abhishek Sharma departs for 18, SRH 2 down

SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad play Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in match 19.

SRH vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: After posting the second-highest IPL total ever in their season opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s once-feared batting lineup has hit a rough patch, failing to score over 200 in their last three games. They’ll be eager to turn things around when they take on a confident Gujarat Titans this Sunday, as the Shubman Gill-led team aims to keep their winning streak alive.

With their power hitters struggling in the last three matches, Hyderabad has faced defeats against Lucknow Super Giants (by 5 wickets), Delhi Capitals (also by 5 wickets), and Kolkata Knight Riders (by 80 runs). The loss to KKR was particularly tough, hurting their net run rate and leaving them at the bottom of the table, despite their impressive 286 in the first match.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans, currently sitting in 3rd place, stumbled against the Punjab Kings but have since bounced back with significant victories over the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batter Sai Sudharsan seems to be in great form, while bowler Mohammed Siraj has come alive, taking 3 wickets against RCB.