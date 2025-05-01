RR vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday evening.

RR vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

The hosts, who emerged victorious in their previous game thanks to a remarkable century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, have experienced a resurgence in the tournament. They will be looking to build on this momentum to reignite their campaign. However, it is their bowling unit that needs to step up more than their batting.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been on a winning streak, securing victory in five consecutive matches. They are currently experiencing a mid-season surge, a trend that has been characteristic of their title-winning seasons. After a shaky start to the tournament, both their batting and bowling departments have started to click. Despite being at the bottom of the table not too long ago, they have managed to climb to the top three with their revitalized form.