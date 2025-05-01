RR vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

Cricket
RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday evening.
RR vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.
The hosts, who emerged victorious in their previous game thanks to a remarkable century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, have experienced a resurgence in the tournament. They will be looking to build on this momentum to reignite their campaign. However, it is their bowling unit that needs to step up more than their batting.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been on a winning streak, securing victory in five consecutive matches. They are currently experiencing a mid-season surge, a trend that has been characteristic of their title-winning seasons. After a shaky start to the tournament, both their batting and bowling departments have started to click. Despite being at the bottom of the table not too long ago, they have managed to climb to the top three with their revitalized form.
Jofra Archer is bowling with the new ball. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma are opening the innings. Rickelton faces Archer but manages to score a single. Rohit struggles to find gaps but eventually gets off the mark with a quick single
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Riyan Parag: We'll bowl first. We might see some dew later. Usually the wicket settles down a little later at night. Want to exploit that. We've kept it very simple regardless of winning or losing. Rahul sir has made it clear, we keep it simple whether we go high or low. Three games ago, the message was we take it one game at a time. If we play to our potential, we know how good we can be. Just want to give everyone the freedom to play their game. Couple of changes, Hasaranga has a niggle, Kumar Kartikeya comes in, Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) bhai has broken his finger so Madhwal comes in.
Hardik Pandya: We would've bowled first as well. It has always been about how we can play good cricket. The conversation was always about how we can get better, we've spoken about the same and nothing changes. We want to be fearless and not let fear of failure kick in. Don't decide how much we need to put on, have a set marker but we need to analzye the wicket. Quite confident about batting on this wicket. There hasn't been much dew around. We go with the same team.
Sandeep Sharma has been very successful against Mumbai Indians, particularly against Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. He has a history of picking up wickets against them, including a five-wicket haul at the venue last season. Sandeep is likely to be a key player in the powerplay.
Rajasthan Royals are finding it difficult to score runs in the middle overs, especially with Jasprit Bumrah consistently getting the better of their key batsman, Shimron Hetmyer. Bumrah has dismissed Hetmyer three times in just 15 balls, giving away only 20 runs in the process.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith