HomeCricket

Cricket

RR vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals face Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 01, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

RR vs MI, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Riyan Parag wins toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl
RR vs MI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

The hosts, who emerged victorious in their previous game thanks to a remarkable century from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, have experienced a resurgence in the tournament. They will be looking to build on this momentum to reignite their campaign. However, it is their bowling unit that needs to step up more than their batting.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have been on a winning streak, securing victory in five consecutive matches. They are currently experiencing a mid-season surge, a trend that has been characteristic of their title-winning seasons. After a shaky start to the tournament, both their batting and bowling departments have started to click. Despite being at the bottom of the table not too long ago, they have managed to climb to the top three with their revitalized form.

  • 01 May 2025, 08:04 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 74/0 in 8 overs

    Akash Madhwal bowls a couple of singles followed by two boundaries to Rickelton, who hits a top edge for a four over the keeper and then pulls one behind square leg for another four. 

  • 01 May 2025, 07:56 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 58/0 in 6 overs

    Rohit hits two consecutive fours by chipping the ball over mid off and hitting it through extra covers. He then gets a single through extra covers before Rickelton slaps a wide ball through covers for another four.

  • 01 May 2025, 07:45 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 27/0 in 4 overs

    Rickelton hits a six towards midwicket and follows it up with a four behind square leg.

  • 01 May 2025, 07:36 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 9/0 in 2 overs

    Rohit was dismissed for leg before wicket but the decision was overturned after review as the ball was pitching outside leg. The over ended with a dot ball. The weather has started to drizzle slightly with winds picking up.

  • 01 May 2025, 07:12 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: MI 2/0 in 1 over

    Jofra Archer is bowling with the new ball. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma are opening the innings. Rickelton faces Archer but manages to score a single. Rohit struggles to find gaps but eventually gets off the mark with a quick single

  • 01 May 2025, 07:10 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • 01 May 2025, 06:35 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

    Riyan Parag: We'll bowl first. We might see some dew later. Usually the wicket settles down a little later at night. Want to exploit that. We've kept it very simple regardless of winning or losing. Rahul sir has made it clear, we keep it simple whether we go high or low. Three games ago, the message was we take it one game at a time. If we play to our potential, we know how good we can be. Just want to give everyone the freedom to play their game. Couple of changes, Hasaranga has a niggle, Kumar Kartikeya comes in, Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) bhai has broken his finger so Madhwal comes in.

    Hardik Pandya: We would've bowled first as well. It has always been about how we can play good cricket. The conversation was always about how we can get better, we've spoken about the same and nothing changes. We want to be fearless and not let fear of failure kick in. Don't decide how much we need to put on, have a set marker but we need to analzye the wicket. Quite confident about batting on this wicket. There hasn't been much dew around. We go with the same team.

  • 01 May 2025, 06:35 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Sandeep Sharma has been very successful against Mumbai Indians, particularly against Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. He has a history of picking up wickets against them, including a five-wicket haul at the venue last season. Sandeep is likely to be a key player in the powerplay.

  • 01 May 2025, 06:33 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Rajasthan Royals are finding it difficult to score runs in the middle overs, especially with Jasprit Bumrah consistently getting the better of their key batsman, Shimron Hetmyer. Bumrah has dismissed Hetmyer three times in just 15 balls, giving away only 20 runs in the process.

  • 01 May 2025, 06:33 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith

  • 01 May 2025, 06:32 PM

    RR vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 50 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

