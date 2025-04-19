RR vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant departs for 3, LSG 3 down

RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals face Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday evening.

RR vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: India's top wicket-keeper batsmen will take center stage as Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head with Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur this Saturday evening. The fitness of Sanju Samson will be a key concern for the home team, especially after their recent heart-wrenching Super Over loss in Delhi. On the other hand, Lucknow will be keeping a close eye on Rishabh Pant's form, despite his half-century in the previous match. Although Pant managed to score a half-century, he did not perform at his usual best as Chennai Super Kings delivered a crushing defeat to LSG in Lucknow.

The Rajasthan camp is facing challenges in finding the right combination of players for the job. If Samson is unable to play due to his abdominal injury, the team's worries will only escalate.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid addressed rumors of a rift with captain Sanju Samson on Friday, firmly denying any such claims. Speculation arose following a viral video from Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals, showing Dravid discussing the batting order for the Super Over with RR players. Despite a teammate's invitation, skipper Samson chose not to join the discussion, standing apart from the huddle.