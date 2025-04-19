RR vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant departs for 3, LSG 3 down

Cricket
RR vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals face Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday evening.
RR vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: India's top wicket-keeper batsmen will take center stage as Rajasthan Royals go head-to-head with Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur this Saturday evening. The fitness of Sanju Samson will be a key concern for the home team, especially after their recent heart-wrenching Super Over loss in Delhi. On the other hand, Lucknow will be keeping a close eye on Rishabh Pant's form, despite his half-century in the previous match. Although Pant managed to score a half-century, he did not perform at his usual best as Chennai Super Kings delivered a crushing defeat to LSG in Lucknow.
The Rajasthan camp is facing challenges in finding the right combination of players for the job. If Samson is unable to play due to his abdominal injury, the team's worries will only escalate.
Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid addressed rumors of a rift with captain Sanju Samson on Friday, firmly denying any such claims. Speculation arose following a viral video from Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals, showing Dravid discussing the batting order for the Super Over with RR players. Despite a teammate's invitation, skipper Samson chose not to join the discussion, standing apart from the huddle.
Pant's innings comes to an end as he attempts a reverse sweep but edges the ball to Dhruv Jurel, who takes a juggling catch. Ayush Badoni replaces Mitchell Marsh as the Impact Sub, meaning Mayank Yadav will not be bowling tonight.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Rishabh Pant: We're going to bat first, wicket is looking dry so we want to take advantage. No dew so why not bat first. General thought process was to take the positives. We are lacking in small areas, want to improve on those and take the game forward. Was good to get back into form and contribute. I was not worried about, knew it was round the corner. Sometimes it takes time and I got time in the last game. Prince comes in for Akash Deep.
Riyan Parag: We were looking to bowl, it is a little bit warm under lights, should be better than the last time. Vaibhav the youngster comes in. It's been kinda tricky, we've been doing small bits right but we haven't been able to put a collective performance together, we've been having honest chats as a team. We love playing here, we know the conditions well, hope we can put that to good use.
RR: Sanju Samson (c and wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande/ Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma
LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav/ Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi
Sanju Samson injured his side while attempting a cut shot during the Royals' recent match against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, April 16. This unfortunate incident led the Royals' captain to leave the field 'retired hurt.' In the post-match interview, he shared that he feels okay, but the full extent of his injury is still unclear.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi