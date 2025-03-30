Twitter
RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 4, RR 1 down

RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will face off against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 30, 2025, 07:36 PM IST

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 4, RR 1 down
RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
TRENDING NOW

RR vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The current season has not been kind to either the Rajasthan Royals or the Chennai Super Kings, but they are both determined to turn things around before it's too late. Their upcoming face-off in Match 11 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be crucial for both teams.

Rajasthan Royals are facing challenges with Sanju Samson unable to take on full-time captaincy due to a finger injury. This gives Riyan Parag another opportunity to showcase his leadership skills in front of his hometown crowd. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are under pressure after a disappointing performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk.

RR has relied on an all-Indian top five, while CSK's batting lineup has struggled, especially in the middle order. The recent match against RCB highlighted their weaknesses, with the spin trio of Jadeja, Ashwin, and Noor causing problems for CSK's batters.

MS Dhoni's decision to come in at No. 9 when the match was already decided in RCB's favor raised eyebrows and added to the team's woes. The upcoming match in Guwahati provides a chance for both teams to reset and focus on their batting performance.

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Mar 2025, 07:12 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: RR 9/1 in 1 over

    Khaleel Ahmed bowled a delivery that swung in and was at a good length, causing Jaiswal to hit a cover drive for four runs on the first ball. However, on the next ball, Jaiswal mistimed his shot and was caught at mid-off, getting out after scoring 4 runs off 3 balls.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Mar 2025, 07:10 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Impact Substitutes

    Rajasthan Royals impact Subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh

    Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Mar 2025, 07:07 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Teams

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Mar 2025, 07:06 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl

    Ruturaj Gaikwad: We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, better than the last game that was played here so we'll look to chase. So far so good, it was a quick turnaround, very little time for us but that's how the IPL is. We have to be ready. We have come here for the first time as a franchise, good to see all the love we've got. Two changes, Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda.

    Riyan Parag: Would've done the same as well. My hometown, been brought up here and played a lot of cricket here, surreal feeling to play in front of all these people. We've done well in small bits, it's about coming together and putting up a collective performance. Same team for us.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 30 Mar 2025, 07:06 PM

    RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
