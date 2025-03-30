RR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 4, RR 1 down

RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings will face off against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

RR vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The current season has not been kind to either the Rajasthan Royals or the Chennai Super Kings, but they are both determined to turn things around before it's too late. Their upcoming face-off in Match 11 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will be crucial for both teams.

Rajasthan Royals are facing challenges with Sanju Samson unable to take on full-time captaincy due to a finger injury. This gives Riyan Parag another opportunity to showcase his leadership skills in front of his hometown crowd. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are under pressure after a disappointing performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk.

RR has relied on an all-Indian top five, while CSK's batting lineup has struggled, especially in the middle order. The recent match against RCB highlighted their weaknesses, with the spin trio of Jadeja, Ashwin, and Noor causing problems for CSK's batters.

MS Dhoni's decision to come in at No. 9 when the match was already decided in RCB's favor raised eyebrows and added to the team's woes. The upcoming match in Guwahati provides a chance for both teams to reset and focus on their batting performance.