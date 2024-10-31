IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Rishabh Pant to leave Delhi capitals? MS Dhoni's fate decided

IPL 2025 Retention Live: Stay tuned for live updates on the IPL retention deadline day, where all 10 franchises will unveil the list of players they wish to retain.

Today is the deadline for all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to submit their player retention lists. By this evening, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) will reveal the fate of their star players - whether they will be retained for the upcoming season or released.

Franchises have the option to retain up to six players from their 2024 squad for the 2025 mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players - either Indian or overseas - and up to two uncapped Indian players. This six-player retention limit is the highest allowed by the IPL, providing franchises with the opportunity to maintain their core group.

Each franchise has been allocated a purse of Rs 120 crore, a 20% increase from the previous year, to construct their squad for IPL 2025. Retaining players incurs set deductions: Rs 18 crore for the first retained player, Rs 14 crore for the second, Rs 11 crore for the third, Rs 18 crore again for the fourth, and Rs 14 crore again for the fifth. Retaining each uncapped Indian player results in a deduction of Rs 4 crore from the budget.

Therefore, retaining five capped players would result in a reduction of at least Rs 75 crore from the total purse of Rs 120 crore for a team.