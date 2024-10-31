IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: Rishabh Pant to leave Delhi capitals? MS Dhoni's fate decided

Cricket
IPL 2025 Retention Live: Stay tuned for live updates on the IPL retention deadline day, where all 10 franchises will unveil the list of players they wish to retain.
Today is the deadline for all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to submit their player retention lists. By this evening, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) will reveal the fate of their star players - whether they will be retained for the upcoming season or released.
Franchises have the option to retain up to six players from their 2024 squad for the 2025 mega auction, with a maximum of five capped players - either Indian or overseas - and up to two uncapped Indian players. This six-player retention limit is the highest allowed by the IPL, providing franchises with the opportunity to maintain their core group.
Each franchise has been allocated a purse of Rs 120 crore, a 20% increase from the previous year, to construct their squad for IPL 2025. Retaining players incurs set deductions: Rs 18 crore for the first retained player, Rs 14 crore for the second, Rs 11 crore for the third, Rs 18 crore again for the fourth, and Rs 14 crore again for the fifth. Retaining each uncapped Indian player results in a deduction of Rs 4 crore from the budget.
Therefore, retaining five capped players would result in a reduction of at least Rs 75 crore from the total purse of Rs 120 crore for a team.
The uncertainty surrounding Rishabh Pant's future continues to linger. According to Cricbuzz, the Delhi Capitals management remains optimistic about retaining the services of the talented batsman. The team is currently engaged in discussions with the wicketkeeper-batsman. Recent reports suggested that Pant may be on the verge of leaving the Delhi Capitals, a franchise he has been a part of for the past eight years.
With less than 60 minutes remaining before the deadline for retaining players expires, the 10 franchises must submit their lists to the BCCI by 5 PM IST. The announcement of the retained players will follow shortly after. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates and details.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Rajasthan Royals have made the decision to retain Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel as their capped players, with Sandeep Sharma being retained as an uncapped player. This move signifies that Jos Buttler will be entering the auction pool for this season, making it a significant development in the team's roster. This decision marks another major change in the team's composition, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season.
The auction purse for the IPL franchises has been established at Rs 120 Crore for the 2025 season. The total salary cap will now encompass the auction purse, incremental performance pay, and match fees. In the 2024 season, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 Crore. This figure has now been increased to Rs. 146 Crore for 2025, Rs. 151 Crore for 2026, and Rs. 157 Crore for 2027.
According to a report by the Indian Express, Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant has emerged as the top choice for CSK. The franchise is eager to acquire Pant if he becomes available in the auction pool, and this has been a key factor influencing their strategy for the IPL 2025 retentions.
Numerous media reports have indicated that Heinrich Klaasen has been retained by SunRisers Hyderabad for a substantial sum of Rs 23 crore. If confirmed, this would establish Klaasen as the player with the highest retention amount in IPL history. It is worth noting that the highest retention money for a capped player currently stands at Rs 18 crore. However, a franchise has the flexibility to exceed this amount as long as it falls within the overall budget allocated for player retention.
According to a report by India Today, Shubman Gill has voluntarily accepted a reduction in his salary while remaining with the Gujarat Titans. The decision to take a pay cut was made in order to retain key players and bolster the team, as stated by a source within the IPL organization.
The management structure of Delhi Capitals is somewhat intricate. Each co-owner is granted a two-year term to oversee the team. According to the news agency PTI, GMR is currently responsible for managing the franchise and is considering a complete overhaul, which may include appointing a new captain. Reports suggest that Rishabh Pant is feeling disheartened by these developments and there is a possibility that he may be released before the upcoming mega auction.
Shreyas Iyer was reportedly in negotiations with the Kolkata Knight Riders for a higher salary for the upcoming season, after leading them to a title win earlier this year. However, his demands have not been met, indicating that Iyer may be part of the mega auction.
Renowned batting superstar Virat Kohli is poised to make a triumphant return to the captaincy role with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, according to a recent report. Kohli is undoubtedly a top contender for the team's retention list. The question remains: who else will secure a spot alongside him? Could it be the likes of Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, or Glenn Maxwell? Stay tuned as RCB makes their selections for the upcoming season.
Chennai Super Kings, the five-time champions of the IPL, boast a roster filled with top-tier talent. From the experienced leadership of MS Dhoni to the promising young player Matheesha Pathirana, the team is overflowing with skill and potential. The question now arises: which six players will they choose to retain?
The IPL franchises have been deliberating on which players to retain in preparation for the upcoming mega auction. This decision has undoubtedly been a challenging one. Today marks the official unveiling of MS Dhoni's future in the game. Stay tuned with us throughout the day for the most recent updates.