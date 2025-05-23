RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Heinrich Klaasen departs for 24, SRH 3 down

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Germany comes out in support of India's Operation Sindoor: 'Will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism'

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to pass through these important areas in UP, with 76 km of service roads, will cut travel time to Dehradun by..., check details

India's star all-rounder accuses teammate of Rs 25 lakh fraud, stealing foreign currency; FIR registered

Pakistan Army kills four children in drone attacks in Waziristan, massive unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Jaipur shops rename sweets amid India Pak tensions, from Mysore Pak, Aam Pak to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Germany comes out in support of India's Operation Sindoor: 'Will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism'

Germany comes out in support of India's Operation Sindoor: 'Will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism'

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to pass through these important areas in UP, with 76 km of service roads, will cut travel time to Dehradun by..., check details

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to pass through these important areas in UP, with 76 km of service roads, will cut travel time to Dehradun by..., check details

From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

जब नींद में हो गया मौत से सामना, शख्स के ऊपर चढ़ा किंग कोबरा, Viral Video देख खड़े हो जाएंगे रोंगटे

जब नींद में हो गया मौत से सामना, शख्स के ऊपर चढ़ा किंग कोबरा, Viral Video देख खड़े हो जाएंगे रोंगटे

Viral News in Hindi: यहां 41,00 रुपये में बिक रहा देसी इंडियन झोला, कीमत देखकर इंटरनेट यूजर्स हो गए शॉक्ड

Viral News in Hindi: यहां 41,00 रुपये में बिक रहा देसी इंडियन झोला, कीमत देखकर इंटरनेट यूजर्स हो गए शॉक्ड

शेर हो या मगरमच्छ, किसी से नहीं डरता ये छोटा सा जानवर, इसके सामने निकल जाती है सभी की हेकड़ी

शेर हो या मगरमच्छ, किसी से नहीं डरता ये छोटा सा जानवर, इसके सामने निकल जाती है सभी की हेकड़ी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

From Ranveer Allahbadia to Bhuvan Bam: Know richest influencers of India, their net worth, brands, more

From Ranveer Allahbadia to Bhuvan Bam: Know richest influencers of India, their net worth, brands, more

Meet star kid of superstar mom, flop father, never joined films, stayed away from Bollywood, he is..., his mother name is...

Meet star kid of superstar mom, flop father, never joined films, stayed away from Bollywood, he is..., his mother name is...

Cyclone Shakti News: IMD Issues Red Alert For Konkan, Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds

Cyclone Shakti News: IMD Issues Red Alert For Konkan, Forecasts Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds

India Pakistan News: Indian Delegation Narrowly Avoids Drone Strike At Moscow | Breaking News

India Pakistan News: Indian Delegation Narrowly Avoids Drone Strike At Moscow | Breaking News

Israel Embassy Shooting: Rodriguez Told Eyewitness I Did It For Gaza After Killing Embassy Staffers

Israel Embassy Shooting: Rodriguez Told Eyewitness I Did It For Gaza After Killing Embassy Staffers

From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

World's most expensive series costs more than Rs 34000 crore, Rs 11000 crore alone spent on sets, 1 episode costs Rs 800 crore, it's not GoT, LOTR, but..

World's most expensive series costs more than Rs 34000 crore, Rs 11000 crore alone spent on sets, 1 episode costs Rs 800 crore, it's not GoT, LOTR, but..

This film, rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, revived superstar's career, won 20 awards, made for just Rs 12 crores, it earned Rs..., movie was..

This film, rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, revived superstar's career, won 20 awards, made for just Rs 12 crores, it earned Rs..., movie was..

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Heinrich Klaasen departs for 24, SRH 3 down

RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 23, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Heinrich Klaasen departs for 24, SRH 3 down
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: In the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 match, Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow this Friday.

Both teams enter this match with distinct objectives. The Sunrisers are focused on providing opportunities for their younger players, assessing who can contribute effectively in the next season. In contrast, Bengaluru is determined to secure victories in their remaining matches to solidify their position among the top two teams, which would grant them an advantageous opportunity in the playoffs.

Throughout the current campaign, Bengaluru has excelled in all facets of the game, demonstrating a level of performance that has eluded them in recent seasons. Their batting lineup has consistently delivered, while their bowling attack has effectively contained opposing teams. On the other hand, Hyderabad has showcased their potential on several occasions, but their inconsistency has hindered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 May 2025, 07:59 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: SRH 103/3 in 9 overs

    Ishan scores two fours, first by lofting a full delivery over covers and then by hitting a short ball through midwicket. He also gets a single by cutting a delivery to deep covers. Klaasen then hits a loose delivery down leg for another four.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 07:54 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: SRH 57/2 in 5 overs

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned and quickly takes a wicket, dismissing Head for 17 runs by catching a length ball at mid off. RCB has secured two quick wickets. Heinrich Klaasen comes in at number four and awkwardly manages a single to get on the score sheet. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 07:41 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: SRH 54/1 in 4 overs

    Lungi Ngidi starts bowling and Head hits a four with a pull shot. Abhishek then hits a six by sending a length ball over covers, followed by another four to fine leg. Abhishek is eventually out, catching a length ball straight to deep square leg.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 07:36 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: SRH 26/0 in 2 overs

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts bowling. Head hits a four towards square leg, followed by another four from Abhishek over covers. Abhishek then scores a six over midwicket.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 07:08 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: SRH 8/0 in 1 over

    Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are the opening batsmen with Yash Dayal bowling the first over. Abhishek gets a single off an inside edge, while Head hits a powerful boundary past cover on his first ball. The over consists of four singles and one boundary.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 07:07 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 06:31 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl

    Jitesh Sharma: It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs. The management has taken care of the players. We have a good atmosphere and culture. We want to win every game and win the cup. Rajat Patidar is the impact player.

    Pat Cummins: We have shown some good signs in the last few games. We are building our team for the next season. We need to play more consistently. We need to be at our best. Last game we chased down 200 comfortably. I have been bowling with Shami and preparing for upcoming Test cricket. We would have bowled, not sure how it will play. We have three changes. Travis Head is back, Abhinav Manohar and Unadkat are back as well..

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 06:30 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 23 May 2025, 06:29 PM

    RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Ekana Cricket Stadium. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Want to try Dubai's viral malai toast? Check recipe here and thank us later!

Want to try Dubai's viral malai toast? Check recipe here and thank us later!

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted playing pickleball at RCB team event, fans say, 'Bro already started playing a new sport...'

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted playing pickleball at RCB team event, fans say, 'Bro already started playing a new sport...'

As heavy rain derails plans, Hindu and Muslim families share wedding hall, enjoy joint feast

As heavy rain derails plans, Hindu and Muslim families share wedding hall, enjoy joint feast

Suryakumar Yadav gives special shout out to wife Devisha Shetty while receiving POTM award, reveals what she told him before MI vs DC match, watch

Suryakumar Yadav gives special shout out to wife Devisha Shetty while receiving POTM award, reveals what she told him before MI vs DC match, watch

RCB sign New Zealand's Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's replacement ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs

RCB sign New Zealand's Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's replacement ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

From Aishwarya Rai to Nitanshi Goel, Urvashi Rautela: Indian celebs who shined on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025

From Ranveer Allahbadia to Bhuvan Bam: Know richest influencers of India, their net worth, brands, more

From Ranveer Allahbadia to Bhuvan Bam: Know richest influencers of India, their net worth, brands, more

Meet star kid of superstar mom, flop father, never joined films, stayed away from Bollywood, he is..., his mother name is...

Meet star kid of superstar mom, flop father, never joined films, stayed away from Bollywood, he is..., his mother name is...

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: 7 star-studded Bollywood cameos that stole limelight, remained unforgettable

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: 7 star-studded Bollywood cameos that stole limelight, remained unforgettable

BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns heads in dreamy sunset-toned gown at star-studded Bvlgari event

BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns heads in dreamy sunset-toned gown at star-studded Bvlgari event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement