RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Heinrich Klaasen departs for 24, SRH 3 down

RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: In the upcoming Indian Premier League 2025 match, Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow this Friday.
Both teams enter this match with distinct objectives. The Sunrisers are focused on providing opportunities for their younger players, assessing who can contribute effectively in the next season. In contrast, Bengaluru is determined to secure victories in their remaining matches to solidify their position among the top two teams, which would grant them an advantageous opportunity in the playoffs.
Throughout the current campaign, Bengaluru has excelled in all facets of the game, demonstrating a level of performance that has eluded them in recent seasons. Their batting lineup has consistently delivered, while their bowling attack has effectively contained opposing teams. On the other hand, Hyderabad has showcased their potential on several occasions, but their inconsistency has hindered their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
Ishan scores two fours, first by lofting a full delivery over covers and then by hitting a short ball through midwicket. He also gets a single by cutting a delivery to deep covers. Klaasen then hits a loose delivery down leg for another four.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned and quickly takes a wicket, dismissing Head for 17 runs by catching a length ball at mid off. RCB has secured two quick wickets. Heinrich Klaasen comes in at number four and awkwardly manages a single to get on the score sheet.
Lungi Ngidi starts bowling and Head hits a four with a pull shot. Abhishek then hits a six by sending a length ball over covers, followed by another four to fine leg. Abhishek is eventually out, catching a length ball straight to deep square leg.
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are the opening batsmen with Yash Dayal bowling the first over. Abhishek gets a single off an inside edge, while Head hits a powerful boundary past cover on his first ball. The over consists of four singles and one boundary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma
Jitesh Sharma: It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs. The management has taken care of the players. We have a good atmosphere and culture. We want to win every game and win the cup. Rajat Patidar is the impact player.
Pat Cummins: We have shown some good signs in the last few games. We are building our team for the next season. We need to play more consistently. We need to be at our best. Last game we chased down 200 comfortably. I have been bowling with Shami and preparing for upcoming Test cricket. We would have bowled, not sure how it will play. We have three changes. Travis Head is back, Abhinav Manohar and Unadkat are back as well..
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran