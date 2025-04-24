RCB vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Philip Salt departs for 26, RCB 1 down

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After slamming Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif over silence on Pahalgam attack, Danish Kaneria praises PM Narendra Modi; here's why

UP Board Results 2025: Class 10, 12 results to be declared on April 25, check time, steps to download

Too much salt in food saved Kerala family from deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Wondering how?

Sara Tendulkar shares throwback pics on father Sachin Tendulkar's 52nd birthday: 'Taught me not to...'

Pahalgam Attack: Pakistan THREATENS India, warns suspension of Indus Waters Treaty means declaration of war...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After slamming Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif over silence on Pahalgam attack, Danish Kaneria praises PM Narendra Modi; here's why

After slamming Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif over silence on Pahalgam attack, Danish Kaneria praises PM Narendra Modi; here's why

Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

UP Board Results 2025: Class 10, 12 results to be declared on April 25, check time, steps to download

UP Board Results 2025: Class 10, 12 results to be declared on April 25, check time, steps to download

Shocking News: परफ्यूम बन गया दुश्मन? मामूली बोतल के कारण काटने पड़े महिला के एक हाथ और एक पैर, जानें क्यों

Shocking News: परफ्यूम बन गया दुश्मन? मामूली बोतल के कारण काटने पड़े महिला के एक हाथ और एक पैर, जानें क्यों

पाकिस्तानियों को भारत से जाने का जारी हुआ फरमान, तो सामने आया सीमा हैदर के पति का नया Video- 'मिली तो चप्पल से पीटूंगा'

पाकिस्तानियों को भारत से जाने का जारी हुआ फरमान, तो सामने आया सीमा हैदर के पति का नया Video- 'मिली तो चप्पल से पीटूंगा'

गाना बजाकर छत पर झूम रही थी लड़की, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा, अब लगता है दोबारा डांस नहीं करेगी, देखें Viral Video

गाना बजाकर छत पर झूम रही थी लड़की, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा, अब लगता है दोबारा डांस नहीं करेगी, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

Girls Will Be Girls, The Mehta Boys, Everything Everywhere All At Once: 7 powerful films that portray painfully relatable parent-child relationships

Girls Will Be Girls, The Mehta Boys, Everything Everywhere All At Once: 7 powerful films that portray painfully relatable parent-child relationships

From Hanuman Kind to KL Rahul: When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara proved to be pop cultural phenomena

From Hanuman Kind to KL Rahul: When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara proved to be pop cultural phenomena

Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack: Father Reveals What Terrorist Told Daughter-In-Law After Killing Son

Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack: Father Reveals What Terrorist Told Daughter-In-Law After Killing Son

Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: Here's How India's Neighbors Reacted To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu Kashmir Terror Attack: Here's How India's Neighbors Reacted To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack: Haryana CM Nayab Saini On Pahalgam Terror Attack | J&K News

Jammu & Kashmir Terror Attack: Haryana CM Nayab Saini On Pahalgam Terror Attack | J&K News

Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

Girls Will Be Girls, The Mehta Boys, Everything Everywhere All At Once: 7 powerful films that portray painfully relatable parent-child relationships

Girls Will Be Girls, The Mehta Boys, Everything Everywhere All At Once: 7 powerful films that portray painfully relatable parent-child relationships

From Hanuman Kind to KL Rahul: When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara proved to be pop cultural phenomena

From Hanuman Kind to KL Rahul: When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara proved to be pop cultural phenomena

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Philip Salt departs for 26, RCB 1 down

RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 24, 2025, 08:24 PM IST

RCB vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Philip Salt departs for 26, RCB 1 down
RCB vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

RCB vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The struggling Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against the dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. RCB, currently in 4th place in the table, have had a tough time at home, losing all three matches played there. This gives RR a potential advantage, especially considering the struggles of RCB's batters and bowlers on their home turf this season.

On the other hand, the Royals find themselves in 8th place after losing 6 out of 8 matches. The absence of their skipper, Sanju Samson, due to injury only adds to their challenges. Riyan Parag will step in as captain, hoping to capitalize on RCB's poor form at home, as he did in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB, currently in good form, have seen strong performances from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top of the order, with a solid middle order led by captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. However, their success has primarily come while playing away games. At home, RCB have struggled, facing collapses like in the recent rain-affected match against PBKS.

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Apr 2025, 08:06 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: RCB 83/1 in 10 overs

    Kohli and Padikkal score quick runs off the first two balls, while Parag successfully challenges a wide call as the ball hit the glove and was not a wide.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 07:57 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: RCB 62/1 in 7 overs

    Salt has been dismissed after slog sweeping and skying the ball, resulting in an easy catch for the deep midwicket fielder. He scored 26 runs off 23 balls. Devdutt Padikkal is now coming in to bat at number three.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 07:47 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: RCB 51/0 in 5 overs

    Tushar Deshpande bowled a low full toss that Salt drove past mid-on for four, followed by another punch towards covers for four. Kohli then beautifully drove the ball towards midwicket for four, bringing RCB's score to fifty. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 07:38 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: RCB 28/0 in 3 overs

    Archer bowls a tight length, Kohli gets lucky with an inside edge for a four past the keeper. Kohli then confidently hits another four towards square leg.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 07:10 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: RCB 11/0 in 1 over

    Phil Salt and Virat Kohli are the openers, with Jofra Archer starting with the new ball. Archer initially struggles with wide deliveries, but Kohli manages to score runs with a bouncer. Kohli also hits a boundary with a top edge over first slip.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 07:09 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

    Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 06:45 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl

    Riyan Parag: We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit sticky and should get better later on. It's back to our ethics now, if we can give our 100 percent, the results will take care of themselves. Sanju bhai is recovering and hopefully he will be back soon. One change for us. Theekshana is out and Farooqi is in.

    Rajat Patidar: We would have loved to bowl first as well, the surface has been tricky and unpredictable this season and we will try to adapt as quickly as we can. We have to be good at shot-selection. We are going with the same team.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 06:43 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: 

    The Chinnaswamy Stadium has recently shown a trend of offering more assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners, in IPL 2025. Today's pitch is expected to be balanced, with movement for pacers and grip for spinners. A par score is estimated to be 170-175, with dew potentially making batting easier in the second innings. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the dew. Batsmen should focus on building partnerships, while spinners will play a crucial role in controlling the middle overs. Overall, a more even contest between bat and ball is expected compared to the stadium's previous reputation.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 06:43 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: Squads

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Apr 2025, 06:42 PM

    RCB vs RR Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no. 42 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'12 saal mein kachre ke din bhi badalte hai': Meet outsider who became star after following his mom's advice, worked as watchman, now owns...

'12 saal mein kachre ke din bhi badalte hai': Meet outsider who became star after following his mom's advice, worked as watchman, now owns...

Bad news for millions of Indian mobile phone users as Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal plan to...

Bad news for millions of Indian mobile phone users as Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal plan to...

Meet woman who worked in UK, then founded her company, is daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 263099 crore net worth, her husband is...

Meet woman who worked in UK, then founded her company, is daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 263099 crore net worth, her husband is...

Pahalgam terrorist attack: At least 27 Hindus killed, 12 badly injured, anti-terror operations underway

Pahalgam terrorist attack: At least 27 Hindus killed, 12 badly injured, anti-terror operations underway

AP SSC Results Declared: Over 4.9 lakh students pass, get direct link, WhatsApp no. to check result here

AP SSC Results Declared: Over 4.9 lakh students pass, get direct link, WhatsApp no. to check result here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

Aishwarya Rai's Paro to Kareena Kapoor's Poo, how Indian directors Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others redefined female characters

Girls Will Be Girls, The Mehta Boys, Everything Everywhere All At Once: 7 powerful films that portray painfully relatable parent-child relationships

Girls Will Be Girls, The Mehta Boys, Everything Everywhere All At Once: 7 powerful films that portray painfully relatable parent-child relationships

From Hanuman Kind to KL Rahul: When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara proved to be pop cultural phenomena

From Hanuman Kind to KL Rahul: When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara proved to be pop cultural phenomena

Elegant ethnic fashion inspired by Kashmir’s IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan’s wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi

Elegant ethnic fashion inspired by Kashmir’s IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan’s wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi

Sachin Tendulkar turns 52: A look at his illustrious career, lavish lifestyle, net worth, car collection and more

Sachin Tendulkar turns 52: A look at his illustrious career, lavish lifestyle, net worth, car collection and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement