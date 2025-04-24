RCB vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Philip Salt departs for 26, RCB 1 down

RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

RCB vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The struggling Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against the dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. RCB, currently in 4th place in the table, have had a tough time at home, losing all three matches played there. This gives RR a potential advantage, especially considering the struggles of RCB's batters and bowlers on their home turf this season.

On the other hand, the Royals find themselves in 8th place after losing 6 out of 8 matches. The absence of their skipper, Sanju Samson, due to injury only adds to their challenges. Riyan Parag will step in as captain, hoping to capitalize on RCB's poor form at home, as he did in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB, currently in good form, have seen strong performances from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top of the order, with a solid middle order led by captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. However, their success has primarily come while playing away games. At home, RCB have struggled, facing collapses like in the recent rain-affected match against PBKS.