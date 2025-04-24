RCB vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Philip Salt departs for 26, RCB 1 down

Cricket
RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
RCB vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The struggling Rajasthan Royals are set to face off against the dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. RCB, currently in 4th place in the table, have had a tough time at home, losing all three matches played there. This gives RR a potential advantage, especially considering the struggles of RCB's batters and bowlers on their home turf this season.
On the other hand, the Royals find themselves in 8th place after losing 6 out of 8 matches. The absence of their skipper, Sanju Samson, due to injury only adds to their challenges. Riyan Parag will step in as captain, hoping to capitalize on RCB's poor form at home, as he did in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.
RCB, currently in good form, have seen strong performances from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top of the order, with a solid middle order led by captain Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. However, their success has primarily come while playing away games. At home, RCB have struggled, facing collapses like in the recent rain-affected match against PBKS.
Phil Salt and Virat Kohli are the openers, with Jofra Archer starting with the new ball. Archer initially struggles with wide deliveries, but Kohli manages to score runs with a bouncer. Kohli also hits a boundary with a top edge over first slip.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Riyan Parag: We will bowl first. The wicket looks a bit sticky and should get better later on. It's back to our ethics now, if we can give our 100 percent, the results will take care of themselves. Sanju bhai is recovering and hopefully he will be back soon. One change for us. Theekshana is out and Farooqi is in.
Rajat Patidar: We would have loved to bowl first as well, the surface has been tricky and unpredictable this season and we will try to adapt as quickly as we can. We have to be good at shot-selection. We are going with the same team.
The Chinnaswamy Stadium has recently shown a trend of offering more assistance to bowlers, particularly spinners, in IPL 2025. Today's pitch is expected to be balanced, with movement for pacers and grip for spinners. A par score is estimated to be 170-175, with dew potentially making batting easier in the second innings. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the dew. Batsmen should focus on building partnerships, while spinners will play a crucial role in controlling the middle overs. Overall, a more even contest between bat and ball is expected compared to the stadium's previous reputation.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma