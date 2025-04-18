RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on in-form Punjab Kings

Cricket
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to strive for their first home victory of the season as they prepare to take on the Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening.
Despite facing each other twice in three days due to the unusual scheduling, the threat of rain clouds in Bengaluru looms over this crucial match for both teams. A win is essential for maintaining momentum and securing a spot in the top four of the standings. Both teams have won three of their last five games, with two losses in between. RCB recently secured a comfortable away win against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, while Punjab achieved a remarkable victory by defending a 110-run target against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, marking the lowest successful defence in IPL history.
RCB is eager to kickstart their home campaign, especially as the competition intensifies with each passing game. A lackluster performance at home would not bode well for Rajat Patidar and his team in the long run this season.
Yuzvendra Chahal is not only the leading wicket-taker in the IPL but also a master at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has a record of taking the most T20 wickets at this venue, especially against right-handers. With RCB facing KKR in the upcoming game, Chahal is expected to continue his dominance and spin a web around the opposition batsmen.
Maxwell has struggled at the start of the season but playing against a former team in familiar surroundings could help him get back on track. However, he will face Krunal Pandya, who has dismissed him five times in the IPL and has been successful in keeping other top batsmen quiet in the past.
RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma
PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk)/Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yash Thakur
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi