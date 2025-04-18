Twitter
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's CSK signs former MI star for remainder of season, his salary is a staggering....

From offering free food to connecting famous religious sites, this train travels 2,000 kilometers, runs between...

Russian drone attack on Ukraine kills 1, leaves 70 injured: 'This is how Russia began Good Friday'

Meet man who cracked AIIMS at 16, became IAS at 22, quit civil services to build Rs 28520 crore ed-tech empire, now he is...

What is 'Riyasat-e-Madina'? After Imran Khan, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir advocates it because...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on in-form Punjab Kings

RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 18, 2025, 06:23 PM IST

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on in-form Punjab Kings
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to strive for their first home victory of the season as they prepare to take on the Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

Despite facing each other twice in three days due to the unusual scheduling, the threat of rain clouds in Bengaluru looms over this crucial match for both teams. A win is essential for maintaining momentum and securing a spot in the top four of the standings. Both teams have won three of their last five games, with two losses in between. RCB recently secured a comfortable away win against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, while Punjab achieved a remarkable victory by defending a 110-run target against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, marking the lowest successful defence in IPL history.

RCB is eager to kickstart their home campaign, especially as the competition intensifies with each passing game. A lackluster performance at home would not bode well for Rajat Patidar and his team in the long run this season.

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 Apr 2025, 06:17 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 

    Yuzvendra Chahal is not only the leading wicket-taker in the IPL but also a master at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He has a record of taking the most T20 wickets at this venue, especially against right-handers. With RCB facing KKR in the upcoming game, Chahal is expected to continue his dominance and spin a web around the opposition batsmen.

  • 18 Apr 2025, 06:17 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: 

    Maxwell has struggled at the start of the season but playing against a former team in familiar surroundings could help him get back on track. However, he will face Krunal Pandya, who has dismissed him five times in the IPL and has been successful in keeping other top batsmen quiet in the past.

  • 18 Apr 2025, 06:16 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

    PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk)/Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Yash Thakur

  • 18 Apr 2025, 06:15 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi

  • 18 Apr 2025, 06:15 PM

    RCB vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no. 34 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

