RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on in-form Punjab Kings

RCB vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

RCB vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to strive for their first home victory of the season as they prepare to take on the Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday evening.

Despite facing each other twice in three days due to the unusual scheduling, the threat of rain clouds in Bengaluru looms over this crucial match for both teams. A win is essential for maintaining momentum and securing a spot in the top four of the standings. Both teams have won three of their last five games, with two losses in between. RCB recently secured a comfortable away win against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, while Punjab achieved a remarkable victory by defending a 110-run target against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, marking the lowest successful defence in IPL history.

RCB is eager to kickstart their home campaign, especially as the competition intensifies with each passing game. A lackluster performance at home would not bode well for Rajat Patidar and his team in the long run this season.