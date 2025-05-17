RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening.

RCB vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the second time this season on Saturday, albeit under significantly different circumstances. Their initial encounter took place in Kolkata during the season opener, where KKR, the defending champions, were met with considerable pressure from RCB, a team striving to overcome a challenging historical record against them.

On March 22, RCB secured a victory over KKR, marking the beginning of a promising campaign that has seen them gain momentum ever since. This upcoming match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, coinciding with the resumption of the league after a week-long suspension due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan. Currently, RCB finds itself just one win away from clinching a playoff spot, while KKR is precariously positioned, fighting to stay in contention.

Both teams will be without key players for this match. KKR will miss the contributions of Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell, who are unable to participate due to medical reasons. Meanwhile, RCB is expected to be without Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the season, as he is currently in Australia recovering from a shoulder injury.