RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening.
RCB vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the second time this season on Saturday, albeit under significantly different circumstances. Their initial encounter took place in Kolkata during the season opener, where KKR, the defending champions, were met with considerable pressure from RCB, a team striving to overcome a challenging historical record against them.
On March 22, RCB secured a victory over KKR, marking the beginning of a promising campaign that has seen them gain momentum ever since. This upcoming match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, coinciding with the resumption of the league after a week-long suspension due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan. Currently, RCB finds itself just one win away from clinching a playoff spot, while KKR is precariously positioned, fighting to stay in contention.
Both teams will be without key players for this match. KKR will miss the contributions of Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell, who are unable to participate due to medical reasons. Meanwhile, RCB is expected to be without Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the season, as he is currently in Australia recovering from a shoulder injury.
In the days leading up to the fixture, Rajat Patidar engaged in batting practice over two sessions. Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket for RCB, noted that the brief hiatus in the season significantly contributed to Patidar's recovery from the hand injury he sustained during the previous home match against CSK.
Additionally, Phil Salt participated in extended batting sessions and has successfully returned to form after missing the last two matches due to illness.
Currently, Josh Hazlewood remains the only RCB player not to have rejoined the squad, as he continues his rehabilitation from a shoulder issue in Australia.
Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell have not rejoined the squad for the resumption of play. Moeen, who participated in KKR previous two matches, may be replaced by Anukul Roy. Given the right-handed heavy top order of RCB, Ajinkya Rahane could benefit from Anukul's left-arm spin during crucial overs.
In KKR's last match, Manish Pandey stepped in for Venkatesh Iyer. Both players dedicated significant time to practice in the nets on Friday, making the decision for the middle-order position a competitive one.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood