Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Home loan and Income tax: Which regime should you choose—old or new?

'This might finally be Virat Kohli's year': CSK legend backs RCB to finally clinch elusive IPL title

Viral video: Noida boys take injured dog to hospital on handcart, netizens say 'Its all about the upbringing'

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli nears historic IPL feat, set to join Shikhar Dhawan in elite milestone club

College student arrested in Haryana for allegedly spying for Pakistan Army, ISI during Indo-Pak conflict

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy

Home loan and Income tax: Which regime should you choose—old or new?

Home loan and Income tax: Which regime should you choose—old or new?

'This might finally be Virat Kohli's year': CSK legend backs RCB to finally clinch elusive IPL title

'This might finally be Virat Kohli's year': CSK legend backs RCB to finally clinch elusive IPL title

AC Warranty: 1 या 2 नहीं बल्कि AC खरीदतें समय मिलती हैं ये 3 वारंटी, 90% लोग हैं इससे अनजान

AC Warranty: 1 या 2 नहीं बल्कि AC खरीदतें समय मिलती हैं ये 3 वारंटी, 90% लोग हैं इससे अनजान

Viral Video: 'ये यमराज की मिस कॉल है' स्कूटी से जा रही 'दीदी' के साथ जो हुआ, वो देखकर हैरान रह जाएंगे

Viral Video: 'ये यमराज की मिस कॉल है' स्कूटी से जा रही 'दीदी' के साथ जो हुआ, वो देखकर हैरान रह जाएंगे

क्या है अल-अय्याला रस्म? UAE में लड़कियों ने बालों वाला डांस कर किया डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का स्वागत, देखें Video

क्या है अल-अय्याला रस्म? UAE में लड़कियों ने बालों वाला डांस कर किया डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का स्वागत, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Avneet Kaur’s 8 most stylish outfits that define her bold and beautiful style

Avneet Kaur’s 8 most stylish outfits that define her bold and beautiful style

8 best outfits of Katrina Kaif that define her style

8 best outfits of Katrina Kaif that define her style

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar shares pic of ‘Love’ found in Australia, netizens can't keep calm

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar shares pic of ‘Love’ found in Australia, netizens can't keep calm

India Turkey News: Indian Traders Announce Full Boycott Of Turkey, Here's Why | Turkey Boycott News

India Turkey News: Indian Traders Announce Full Boycott Of Turkey, Here's Why | Turkey Boycott News

Covid 19 News: Covid-19 Wave Returns In Asia, Cases Increase In These Countries... | Covid 19 2025

Covid 19 News: Covid-19 Wave Returns In Asia, Cases Increase In These Countries... | Covid 19 2025

India-Turkey Row: How Indian Businesses Are Shutting Doors On Turkey & Azerbaijan | Turkey Boycott

India-Turkey Row: How Indian Businesses Are Shutting Doors On Turkey & Azerbaijan | Turkey Boycott

Meet woman, once India's highest paid actress, who was randomly asked if she had 'fight' with Amitabh Bachchan, then thrown out of film due to..., movie was..

Meet woman, once India's highest paid actress, who was randomly asked if she had 'fight' with Amitabh Bachchan, then thrown out of film due to..., movie was..

Meet actress whose father was killed by terrorists when she was 11, failed in 100 auditions, still became a star, worked with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, her name is..

Meet actress whose father was killed by terrorists when she was 11, failed in 100 auditions, still became a star, worked with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, her name is..

Meet Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani's father, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as..., his name is..

Meet Daya Ben aka Disha Vakani's father, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as..., his name is..

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2025, 06:37 PM IST

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Focus on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

RCB vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the second time this season on Saturday, albeit under significantly different circumstances. Their initial encounter took place in Kolkata during the season opener, where KKR, the defending champions, were met with considerable pressure from RCB, a team striving to overcome a challenging historical record against them.

On March 22, RCB secured a victory over KKR, marking the beginning of a promising campaign that has seen them gain momentum ever since. This upcoming match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, coinciding with the resumption of the league after a week-long suspension due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan. Currently, RCB finds itself just one win away from clinching a playoff spot, while KKR is precariously positioned, fighting to stay in contention.

Both teams will be without key players for this match. KKR will miss the contributions of Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell, who are unable to participate due to medical reasons. Meanwhile, RCB is expected to be without Josh Hazlewood for the remainder of the season, as he is currently in Australia recovering from a shoulder injury.

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 May 2025, 06:36 PM

    RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: 

    In the days leading up to the fixture, Rajat Patidar engaged in batting practice over two sessions. Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket for RCB, noted that the brief hiatus in the season significantly contributed to Patidar's recovery from the hand injury he sustained during the previous home match against CSK.

    Additionally, Phil Salt participated in extended batting sessions and has successfully returned to form after missing the last two matches due to illness.

    Currently, Josh Hazlewood remains the only RCB player not to have rejoined the squad, as he continues his rehabilitation from a shoulder issue in Australia.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 17 May 2025, 06:34 PM

    RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: 

    Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell have not rejoined the squad for the resumption of play. Moeen, who participated in KKR previous two matches, may be replaced by Anukul Roy. Given the right-handed heavy top order of RCB, Ajinkya Rahane could benefit from Anukul's left-arm spin during crucial overs.

    In KKR's last match, Manish Pandey stepped in for Venkatesh Iyer. Both players dedicated significant time to practice in the nets on Friday, making the decision for the middle-order position a competitive one.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 17 May 2025, 06:33 PM

    RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Squads

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 17 May 2025, 06:33 PM

    RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 58 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

2500 bottles of champagne, 2700 kg meat, 100 airplanes: This man hosted world's most expensive party, spent more money than Mukesh Ambani, his name is..

2500 bottles of champagne, 2700 kg meat, 100 airplanes: This man hosted world's most expensive party, spent more money than Mukesh Ambani, his name is..

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with a tumour in liver; know signs, symptoms, causes and treatment

Dipika Kakar diagnosed with a tumour in liver; know signs, symptoms, causes and treatment

US President Donald Trump's BIG message to iPhone-maker Apple, asks CEO Tim Cook not to..., has this India connection

US President Donald Trump's BIG message to iPhone-maker Apple, asks CEO Tim Cook not to..., has this India connection

Meet JEE topper who scored 300 out of 300 with 12-13 hours study without coaching, cracked JEE advanced with AIR...,she is...

Meet JEE topper who scored 300 out of 300 with 12-13 hours study without coaching, cracked JEE advanced with AIR...,she is...

Doha Diamond League: Julian Weber stuns Neeraj Chopra, beats his career best 90.23m mark with 91.06m final throw

Doha Diamond League: Julian Weber stuns Neeraj Chopra, beats his career best 90.23m mark with 91.06m final throw

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur’s 8 most stylish outfits that define her bold and beautiful style

Avneet Kaur’s 8 most stylish outfits that define her bold and beautiful style

8 best outfits of Katrina Kaif that define her style

8 best outfits of Katrina Kaif that define her style

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar shares pic of ‘Love’ found in Australia, netizens can't keep calm

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar shares pic of ‘Love’ found in Australia, netizens can't keep calm

Cannes 2025: Nancy Tyagi stuns again with self-designed gown made with fabric from Seelampur

Cannes 2025: Nancy Tyagi stuns again with self-designed gown made with fabric from Seelampur

Badshah's Stunning Transformation: Rapper’s new style takes internet by storm, SEE PICS

Badshah's Stunning Transformation: Rapper’s new style takes internet by storm, SEE PICS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement