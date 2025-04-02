Twitter
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Devdutt Padikkal departs for 4, RCB 2 down

RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 02, 2025, 07:45 PM IST

RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Devdutt Padikkal departs for 4, RCB 2 down
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score
RCB vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, undefeated so far, are gearing up to play on their home ground for the first time this season. They'll be taking on the Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium this Wednesday. RCB is coming off a couple of hard-fought wins on the road against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, which has set a solid tone under the new captain, Rajat Patidar.

With Phil Salt and Virat Kohli playing well and Patidar demonstrating that he can lead without compromising his own batting, the team appears well-rounded this season. In addition, RCB boasts a potent bowling group that includes Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Krunal Pandya.

On the other side, the Gujarat Titans have a top order packed with game-changers like captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. With players like Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, and Rahul Tewatia, who can turn a match on its head with their aggressive batting, the Titans are definitely a tough opponent. However, their bowlers—Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna—will have their work cut out for them against one of the league's most in-form batting lineups.

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: RCB 12/1 in 2 overs

    Arshad Khan bowled a couple of dot balls before Virat Kohli tried to hit a shot but was caught out at deep square-leg, leading to a quieting of the Chinnaswamy stadium.

  • 02 Apr 2025, 07:08 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: RCB 6/0 in 1 over

    Virat Kohli and Phil Salt are opening the innings, with Mohammed Siraj about to bowl against his former team. This matchup adds excitement to the game. In the first over, Salt miscued a pull for a single, Kohli hit a four through covers, and both players added singles. 

  • 02 Apr 2025, 07:05 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

  • 02 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl

    Shubman Gill: We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to finetune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back.

    Rajat Patidar: Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team.

  • 02 Apr 2025, 06:24 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: 

    The return of Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Chinnaswamy Stadium presents a recurring challenge - can they overcome their struggles on home turf? Despite a promising start to the IPL 2025 season with two victories on the road, their inconsistent performance at home continues to be a cause for concern. With a win rate of less than 50 percent in Bengaluru, the team has made strategic acquisitions in the bowling department during the auction in an effort to improve their chances of success.

    "I think everybody knows what to expect from a surface here in Bangalore. It's a good wicket, we know it's a pretty short boundary, we know the ball carries and flies, so they're typically high scoring games... We've recruited a team that we think is pretty powerful, we hope we can exploit those batting conditions. And we think we've got a bowling attack that's particularly skilful and that can deal with the challenge of bowling here. Attacking here, but also defending here," explained Mo Bobat, the RCB team director.

  • 02 Apr 2025, 06:23 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Probable XIs

    RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

    GT: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

  • 02 Apr 2025, 06:23 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Squads

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

  • 02 Apr 2025, 06:22 PM

    RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

