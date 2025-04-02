RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Devdutt Padikkal departs for 4, RCB 2 down

RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

RCB vs GT LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, undefeated so far, are gearing up to play on their home ground for the first time this season. They'll be taking on the Gujarat Titans at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium this Wednesday. RCB is coming off a couple of hard-fought wins on the road against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, which has set a solid tone under the new captain, Rajat Patidar.

With Phil Salt and Virat Kohli playing well and Patidar demonstrating that he can lead without compromising his own batting, the team appears well-rounded this season. In addition, RCB boasts a potent bowling group that includes Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Krunal Pandya.

On the other side, the Gujarat Titans have a top order packed with game-changers like captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. With players like Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, and Rahul Tewatia, who can turn a match on its head with their aggressive batting, the Titans are definitely a tough opponent. However, their bowlers—Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna—will have their work cut out for them against one of the league's most in-form batting lineups.