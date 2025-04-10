RCB vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli departs for 22, RCB 3 down

RCB vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face off against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals in match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . Both teams enter the contest with momentum on their side, having secured victories in their previous encounters.

Bengaluru, the hosts, recently secured their first win since 2015 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, showcasing a resurgence in form. Under the leadership of Patidar, Bengaluru has displayed impressive cricketing prowess. The 31-year-old captain has exhibited top-notch captaincy skills, guiding his team to success.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have quietly impressed since the beginning of the tournament, with notable victories including an upset against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Axar Patel, leading the team, has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and tactical acumen. It is evident that both teams are in top form and poised for a potential playoff clash in the later stages of the tournament.