RCB vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli departs for 22, RCB 3 down

Cricket
RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals in match 24.
RCB vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face off against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals in match 24 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru . Both teams enter the contest with momentum on their side, having secured victories in their previous encounters.
Bengaluru, the hosts, recently secured their first win since 2015 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, showcasing a resurgence in form. Under the leadership of Patidar, Bengaluru has displayed impressive cricketing prowess. The 31-year-old captain has exhibited top-notch captaincy skills, guiding his team to success.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have quietly impressed since the beginning of the tournament, with notable victories including an upset against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Axar Patel, leading the team, has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and tactical acumen. It is evident that both teams are in top form and poised for a potential playoff clash in the later stages of the tournament.
Mukesh Kumar replaces Axar in the DC bowling attack. The bowlers did a great job restricting the batters, with the Salt wicket proving effective. The run rate has been reduced from 17 runs per over to a little over 10 runs per over. Padikkal's struggle at the crease ends with a mistimed shot that results in him being caught by Axar at short mid on.
Salt is hitting multiple sixes and fours off Starc, who is struggling with his bowling. Salt's shots are precise and he is finding gaps easily. Starc is also making mistakes like bowling wide and overstepping, allowing Salt to take advantage and score big.
Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for the Capitals against Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Salt defends the first ball to short mid off for a dot, survives the next ball which almost squeezes between bat and pads, and then Starc bowls a bouncer which goes over the stumps for a four. Kohli gets off the mark with a single.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Axar Patel: We will bowl first. My fingers are fine, protecting it, but if needed, I will bowl all four overs. Faf is fit, he's in and Rizzie is out. We've decided on our order and KL will bat in the middle-order. Spinners will have a role here, but the fats bowlers can also take wickets. They'll have to play thee roles they've been selected to do, we've two good leg-spinners, they're our attacking options, we have defending options as well, so we'll have to play according to whatever the match situation demands.
Rajat Patidar: We would have loved to chase, but the surface looks hard, we'll look to put up a good total and defend it. I always back my instincts, but I do plan as well. It's important to win home matches as well, important to have the momentum going. No changes for us.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari