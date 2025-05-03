RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli departs for 62, RCB 2 down

Cricket
RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Chennai Super Kings, already eliminated from playoff contention, will be facing off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for an Indian Premier League 2025 clash on Saturday. Rajat Patidar's RCB currently sits comfortably in third place in the points table with 14 points. A victory against CSK could secure their spot as the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025.
Chennai, the five-time champions, have had a disappointing campaign this season, winning only two out of their 10 matches. A mid-season captain transfer to MS Dhoni, following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and a poor auction strategy have contributed to CSK's struggles.
On the other hand, RCB has shown stability and strength throughout the season. They recently ended their streak of not winning any home games by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in their previous match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Bethell reaches fifty in 28 balls with a reverse sweep shot. Despite losing his balance, he maintains control and follows it up with a single. Kohli adds to the score with a flick through the on side, resulting in seven runs from the over.
Ravindra Jadeja bowls a variety of deliveries to Virat Kohli and Tom Bethell. Kohli manages to score a single off the second ball, while Bethell gets a single off the third ball. Kohli fails to make a shot on the fourth ball, and both players cannot score off the fifth and final ball of the over.
Bethell hit a four with a slog sweep, followed by a six with a pummel over midwicket. The next ball was fielded by midwicket after hitting the inside edge. Bethell then hit another four with a guided shot between covers and mid off off a full toss outside off.
Khaleel bowled to Bethell and started with a dot ball, but Bethell hit a six over midwicket on the next ball. Khaleel followed up with a ball that beat Bethell, and then Bethell hit a single. Khaleel then bowled to Kohli, who hit two consecutive sixes over fine leg and deep square leg.
Khaleel Ahmed bowls the first over. Bethell faces the first two deliveries without scoring. He then hits three fours in a row, one with a cut past point, one with a nudge towards deep third, and one with a square drive past point. The last delivery results in a run to deep third.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana
MS Dhoni: We are looking to bowl first. We want to make the most of the last few games we have got. Try to look into next year and which indivdual will fit into what role. Yes we want to win games but getting the most of the four games is important. It seems tacky, must have been under covers for quite some time and other than that it is a venue where scoring runs is easy. It is a high-scoring venue and after the initial start it will be quite good to bat on. It is important to express but the batters need to play to their strengths, if you are bowler don't think what if the execution is not right, make a plan and bowl with full confidence.
Rajat Patidar: We would have fielded as well. But the wicket will not change that much. We will try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and doing their roles, as a captain I am very confident in my boys. Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh