RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli departs for 62, RCB 2 down

RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

RCB vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Chennai Super Kings, already eliminated from playoff contention, will be facing off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for an Indian Premier League 2025 clash on Saturday. Rajat Patidar's RCB currently sits comfortably in third place in the points table with 14 points. A victory against CSK could secure their spot as the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025.

Chennai, the five-time champions, have had a disappointing campaign this season, winning only two out of their 10 matches. A mid-season captain transfer to MS Dhoni, following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and a poor auction strategy have contributed to CSK's struggles.

On the other hand, RCB has shown stability and strength throughout the season. They recently ended their streak of not winning any home games by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in their previous match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.