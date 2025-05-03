Twitter
Cricket

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli departs for 62, RCB 2 down

RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2025, 08:39 PM IST

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli departs for 62, RCB 2 down
RCB vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Chennai Super Kings, already eliminated from playoff contention, will be facing off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for an Indian Premier League 2025 clash on Saturday. Rajat Patidar's RCB currently sits comfortably in third place in the points table with 14 points. A victory against CSK could secure their spot as the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2025.

Chennai, the five-time champions, have had a disappointing campaign this season, winning only two out of their 10 matches. A mid-season captain transfer to MS Dhoni, following an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad, and a poor auction strategy have contributed to CSK's struggles.

On the other hand, RCB has shown stability and strength throughout the season. They recently ended their streak of not winning any home games by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in their previous match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

LIVE BLOG

  03 May 2025, 08:23 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 140/2 in 14 overs

    Padikkal hit a four by lofting the ball over mid off and a six by hitting a full ball straight down the ground. He got hit while attempting a pull shot, causing his watch to break, and had to receive medical attention.

  03 May 2025, 08:18 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 114/1 in 11 overs

    Kohli hits a six, then singles, Padikkal gets a single, Kohli hits a four to reach fifty, and then hits another four through the covers.

  03 May 2025, 08:16 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 97/1 in 10 overs

    Brevis made a fantastic catch by diving to get Bethell out with a pull shot, giving CSK the breakthrough.

  03 May 2025, 08:06 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 94/0 in 9 overs

    Bethell reaches fifty in 28 balls with a reverse sweep shot. Despite losing his balance, he maintains control and follows it up with a single. Kohli adds to the score with a flick through the on side, resulting in seven runs from the over.

  03 May 2025, 07:55 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 73/0 in 7 overs

    Ravindra Jadeja bowls a variety of deliveries to Virat Kohli and Tom Bethell. Kohli manages to score a single off the second ball, while Bethell gets a single off the third ball. Kohli fails to make a shot on the fourth ball, and both players cannot score off the fifth and final ball of the over.

  03 May 2025, 07:47 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 60/0 in 5 overs

    Bethell hit a four with a slog sweep, followed by a six with a pummel over midwicket. The next ball was fielded by midwicket after hitting the inside edge. Bethell then hit another four with a guided shot between covers and mid off off a full toss outside off.

  03 May 2025, 07:36 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 35/0 in 3 overs

    Khaleel bowled to Bethell and started with a dot ball, but Bethell hit a six over midwicket on the next ball. Khaleel followed up with a ball that beat Bethell, and then Bethell hit a single. Khaleel then bowled to Kohli, who hit two consecutive sixes over fine leg and deep square leg.

  03 May 2025, 07:08 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: RCB 13/0 in 1 over

    Khaleel Ahmed bowls the first over. Bethell faces the first two deliveries without scoring. He then hits three fours in a row, one with a cut past point, one with a nudge towards deep third, and one with a square drive past point. The last delivery results in a run to deep third.

  03 May 2025, 07:06 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

    Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

  03 May 2025, 06:44 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl

    MS Dhoni: We are looking to bowl first. We want to make the most of the last few games we have got. Try to look into next year and which indivdual will fit into what role. Yes we want to win games but getting the most of the four games is important. It seems tacky, must have been under covers for quite some time and other than that it is a venue where scoring runs is easy. It is a high-scoring venue and after the initial start it will be quite good to bat on. It is important to express but the batters need to play to their strengths, if you are bowler don't think what if the execution is not right, make a plan and bowl with full confidence.

    Rajat Patidar: We would have fielded as well. But the wicket will not change that much. We will try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and doing their roles, as a captain I am very confident in my boys. Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games.

  03 May 2025, 06:44 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

  03 May 2025, 06:43 PM

    RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 52 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

