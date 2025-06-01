IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Match Score Updates: Match start dealyed due to rain (PBKS opt to bowl)

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: After facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, the Punjab Kings are eager to regroup as they prepare to take on a confident Mumbai Indians team this Sunday in Qualifier 2. Mumbai secured their spot in this match by defeating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday, while PBKS gets another chance to shine despite their loss to RCB, thanks to their strong finish in the Top 2 during the league phase.

For the Punjab Kings, all eyes will be on captain Shreyas Iyer, who is aiming to make it to back-to-back finals after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to victory last year. The partnership between Iyer and Ricky Ponting has been a winning formula for the Kings this season as they chase their first title. Players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Josh Inglis will be looking to shake off the disappointment of the RCB match and step up against Mumbai.

On the other hand, the Indians are feeling right at home in the IPL playoffs, gunning for their sixth title. Their star players were in great form during the Eliminator, edging past the Titans, and the addition of Johnny Bairstow has only added more firepower to their already impressive batting lineup. Plus, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah seem to be hitting their stride as well.