IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Match Score Updates: Match start dealyed due to rain (PBKS opt to bowl)

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Natasa Stankovic flaunts her 'better version' after divorce from Hardik Pandya: 'When it was hard, when no one noticed..'

Credit Card Rules: Major private sector banks to hike charges from July 1; check details

Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian airbase, damaging 40 military aircraft in Siberia

Viral video: Young girl sings 'Moana' song on delayed flight, internet calls it ‘worst nightmare’

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez lavish Rs 83.5 crore wedding faces major backlash due to...; netizens say, 'No space for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Natasa Stankovic flaunts her 'better version' after divorce from Hardik Pandya: 'When it was hard, when no one noticed..'

Natasa Stankovic flaunts her 'better version' after divorce from Hardik Pandya: 'When it was hard, when no one noticed..'

Meet Mahek Chotrani, beautiful girlfriend of Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, she works as...., her favorite cricketer is...

Meet Mahek Chotrani, beautiful girlfriend of Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, she works as...., her favorite cricketer is...

Credit Card Rules: Major private sector banks to hike charges from July 1; check details

Credit Card Rules: Major private sector banks to hike charges from July 1; check details

क्या मिसाइल भी हो सकती है हैक, अगर हां! तो क्या है तरीका, आज जान लीजिए सच

क्या मिसाइल भी हो सकती है हैक, अगर हां! तो क्या है तरीका, आज जान लीजिए सच

जानें कौन हैं सपा सांसद प्रिया, जो क्रिकेटर रिंकू सिंह की बनेगी दुल्हन, जानें शादी की डेट और वेन्यू सब कुछ

जानें कौन हैं सपा सांसद प्रिया, जो क्रिकेटर रिंकू सिंह की बनेगी दुल्हन, जानें शादी की डेट और वेन्यू सब कुछ

महज 12 सेकंड में बच्चे को सुलाने का ये अद्भुत टेक्नीक देखा है आपने? सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ Video Viral

महज 12 सेकंड में बच्चे को सुलाने का ये अद्भुत टेक्नीक देखा है आपने? सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mahek Chotrani, beautiful girlfriend of Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, she works as...., her favorite cricketer is...

Meet Mahek Chotrani, beautiful girlfriend of Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, she works as...., her favorite cricketer is...

From Twinkle Khanna to Asin Thottumkal: 7 Bollywood actresses who left acting after marriage

From Twinkle Khanna to Asin Thottumkal: 7 Bollywood actresses who left acting after marriage

In pics: Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara turn heads at Miss World 2025 Finale in Hyderabad

In pics: Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara turn heads at Miss World 2025 Finale in Hyderabad

USA China News: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns: China 'Preparing' Military Force In Asia

USA China News: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Warns: China 'Preparing' Military Force In Asia

India Pakistan News: India Denies Pak's Claim of Downing 6 Jets, Admits Fighter Jet Losses

India Pakistan News: India Denies Pak's Claim of Downing 6 Jets, Admits Fighter Jet Losses

India Pakistan News: How Shashi Tharoor Reacted To Colombia's U-turn On Pakistan statement | IND PAK

India Pakistan News: How Shashi Tharoor Reacted To Colombia's U-turn On Pakistan statement | IND PAK

Natasa Stankovic flaunts her 'better version' after divorce from Hardik Pandya: 'When it was hard, when no one noticed..'

Natasa Stankovic flaunts her 'better version' after divorce from Hardik Pandya: 'When it was hard, when no one noticed..'

Nakuul Mehta announce second pregnancy with Jankee, drops adorable photos with heartfelt note: 'The boy is ready for additional responsibility'

Nakuul Mehta announce second pregnancy with Jankee, drops adorable photos with heartfelt note: 'The boy is ready for additional responsibility'

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70, due to brief illness

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, passes away at 70, due to brief illness

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Match Score Updates: Match start dealyed due to rain (PBKS opt to bowl)

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 01, 2025, 07:36 PM IST

IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Match Score Updates: Match start dealyed due to rain (PBKS opt to bowl)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: After facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, the Punjab Kings are eager to regroup as they prepare to take on a confident Mumbai Indians team this Sunday in Qualifier 2. Mumbai secured their spot in this match by defeating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday, while PBKS gets another chance to shine despite their loss to RCB, thanks to their strong finish in the Top 2 during the league phase.

For the Punjab Kings, all eyes will be on captain Shreyas Iyer, who is aiming to make it to back-to-back finals after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to victory last year. The partnership between Iyer and Ricky Ponting has been a winning formula for the Kings this season as they chase their first title. Players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Josh Inglis will be looking to shake off the disappointment of the RCB match and step up against Mumbai.

On the other hand, the Indians are feeling right at home in the IPL playoffs, gunning for their sixth title. Their star players were in great form during the Eliminator, edging past the Titans, and the addition of Johnny Bairstow has only added more firepower to their already impressive batting lineup. Plus, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah seem to be hitting their stride as well.

LIVE BLOG

  • 01 Jun 2025, 07:11 PM

    PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates: Match start delayed due to rain

    The umpires are making their way onto the field, and the players are following right behind them. Everything is set to kick off on schedule. But just as the players step out, the rain starts pouring down even harder than before, and they quickly scramble back. Looks like we’ll be in for a bit of a wait—the covers are back on the pitch.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2025, 07:04 PM

    PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates: Teams

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

    Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM

    PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings opt to bowl

    Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers as well. It's a fresh game, our mindset is to go out and win. The environment is top-notch. Yuzi comes in.

    Hardik: We also would have bowled first. We need to bat well and assess the conditions. It has got flatter. If you bowl well, you'll get some help. A lot of areas we could have got better. One day break, it's tough but we know what to execute. We came very early morning after the game, most of the guys focussed on recovery. We had to make one change. Topley comes in,

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2025, 06:18 PM

    PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates: 

    Suryakumar Yadav is absolutely dominating the middle overs (7-15), racking up an impressive two-fifths of the runs scored by MI batters during this phase. In fact, he’s contributed 12.90 percent of Mumbai's total runs, which is the second highest share among all batters in IPL 2025. What's even more remarkable is that he’s 263 runs ahead of the next highest run-scorer for Mumbai, marking the biggest gap between the top two run-getters for any team this season.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2025, 06:17 PM

    PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 01 Jun 2025, 06:17 PM

    PBKS vs MI Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Major boost for Uttar Pradesh, this company plans Rs 28440 crore semiconductor project in Noida, not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS, it is...

Major boost for Uttar Pradesh, this company plans Rs 28440 crore semiconductor project in Noida, not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, TCS, it is...

'New fear unlocked': Viral video shows king cobra hiding inside pillow, leaves internet terrified

'New fear unlocked': Viral video shows king cobra hiding inside pillow, leaves internet terrified

Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's row, Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna says 'surround yourself with people you trust', fans react

Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's row, Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna says 'surround yourself with people you trust', fans react

Will Mahabharata be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor opens up on his 'dream film':' hope that I die with my...'

Will Mahabharata be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor opens up on his 'dream film':' hope that I die with my...'

Major boost for Indian economy as GDP growth recorded at 6.5% in FY 2024-25, Q4 growth beats forecast to reach...

Major boost for Indian economy as GDP growth recorded at 6.5% in FY 2024-25, Q4 growth beats forecast to reach...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Mahek Chotrani, beautiful girlfriend of Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, she works as...., her favorite cricketer is...

Meet Mahek Chotrani, beautiful girlfriend of Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, she works as...., her favorite cricketer is...

From Twinkle Khanna to Asin Thottumkal: 7 Bollywood actresses who left acting after marriage

From Twinkle Khanna to Asin Thottumkal: 7 Bollywood actresses who left acting after marriage

In pics: Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara turn heads at Miss World 2025 Finale in Hyderabad

In pics: Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara turn heads at Miss World 2025 Finale in Hyderabad

Meet IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda, power couple who cleared UPSC exam together, fell in love, are now happily married, know story of their love and struggle

Meet IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda, power couple who cleared UPSC exam together, fell in love, are now happily married, know story of their love and struggle

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh announce second pregnancy in THIS unique post with unmissable pics

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh announce second pregnancy in THIS unique post with unmissable pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement