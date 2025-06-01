IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Match Score Updates: Match start dealyed due to rain (PBKS opt to bowl)

Cricket
PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday evening.
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: After facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, the Punjab Kings are eager to regroup as they prepare to take on a confident Mumbai Indians team this Sunday in Qualifier 2. Mumbai secured their spot in this match by defeating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday, while PBKS gets another chance to shine despite their loss to RCB, thanks to their strong finish in the Top 2 during the league phase.
For the Punjab Kings, all eyes will be on captain Shreyas Iyer, who is aiming to make it to back-to-back finals after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to victory last year. The partnership between Iyer and Ricky Ponting has been a winning formula for the Kings this season as they chase their first title. Players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Josh Inglis will be looking to shake off the disappointment of the RCB match and step up against Mumbai.
On the other hand, the Indians are feeling right at home in the IPL playoffs, gunning for their sixth title. Their star players were in great form during the Eliminator, edging past the Titans, and the addition of Johnny Bairstow has only added more firepower to their already impressive batting lineup. Plus, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah seem to be hitting their stride as well.
The umpires are making their way onto the field, and the players are following right behind them. Everything is set to kick off on schedule. But just as the players step out, the rain starts pouring down even harder than before, and they quickly scramble back. Looks like we’ll be in for a bit of a wait—the covers are back on the pitch.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley
Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar
Shreyas Iyer: We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers as well. It's a fresh game, our mindset is to go out and win. The environment is top-notch. Yuzi comes in.
Hardik: We also would have bowled first. We need to bat well and assess the conditions. It has got flatter. If you bowl well, you'll get some help. A lot of areas we could have got better. One day break, it's tough but we know what to execute. We came very early morning after the game, most of the guys focussed on recovery. We had to make one change. Topley comes in,
Suryakumar Yadav is absolutely dominating the middle overs (7-15), racking up an impressive two-fifths of the runs scored by MI batters during this phase. In fact, he’s contributed 12.90 percent of Mumbai's total runs, which is the second highest share among all batters in IPL 2025. What's even more remarkable is that he’s 263 runs ahead of the next highest run-scorer for Mumbai, marking the biggest gap between the top two run-getters for any team this season.
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Naushad Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Charith Asalanka, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju