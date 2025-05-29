IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score: Shashank Singh departs for 3, Punjab Kings 6 down

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur on Thursday evening.

PBKS vs RCB LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings are set to face off against Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, for Qualifier 1 this Thursday. Both teams have had their fair share of highs and lows throughout the tournament, but it’s safe to say they’ve emerged as the top two contenders.

Bengaluru has shown a more cohesive and organized approach during the season. They’ve made history by winning all seven of their away matches, which is quite an achievement! However, they do have a bit of a worry with their bowling, as they’ve allowed a few high scores recently as they head into the playoffs.

On the flip side, Punjab has also been a formidable team, though they’ve experienced some shaky moments along the way. A batting collapse here and there, along with some lackluster bowling performances, have raised eyebrows. As they gear up for this crucial match, they’ll be hoping that all their departments function like a well-oiled machine, which has generally been the case for most of the 2025 season.