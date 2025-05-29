Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's BIG win again, Jio adds 26 lakh users in just...; Sunil Mittal's Airtel gets only...

Hollywood's biggest flop film was released in 2011, had superstars, made for Rs 556 crore, earned barely Rs 1 crore, but it finally..., film is…, lead actors are..

IPL 2025: Why Yuzvendra Chahal is not playing PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 match in Mullanpur?

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in Delhi; hailstorms, thunderstorms predicted in these states

PAK vs BAN: Hasan Ali's 5-wicket haul powers Pakistan to 37-run win over Bangladesh in first T20I

IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score: Shashank Singh departs for 3, Punjab Kings 6 down

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur on Thursday evening.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 29, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Score: Shashank Singh departs for 3, Punjab Kings 6 down
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings are set to face off against Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, for Qualifier 1 this Thursday. Both teams have had their fair share of highs and lows throughout the tournament, but it’s safe to say they’ve emerged as the top two contenders.

Bengaluru has shown a more cohesive and organized approach during the season. They’ve made history by winning all seven of their away matches, which is quite an achievement! However, they do have a bit of a worry with their bowling, as they’ve allowed a few high scores recently as they head into the playoffs.

On the flip side, Punjab has also been a formidable team, though they’ve experienced some shaky moments along the way. A batting collapse here and there, along with some lackluster bowling performances, have raised eyebrows. As they gear up for this crucial match, they’ll be hoping that all their departments function like a well-oiled machine, which has generally been the case for most of the 2025 season.

  • 29 May 2025, 08:03 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS 52/5 in 7 overs

    Dayal is bowling for his third over. Wadhera hits a ball through cover for two runs, reaching the team's fifty runs. Then, a wicket falls as there is slight movement, leading to an inside edge that hits the stumps. Punjab Kings (PBKS) loses its fifth wicket.

  • 29 May 2025, 07:55 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS 48/4 in 6 overs

    Hazlewood takes his second wicket immediately, dismissing Inglis on the first ball.

  • 29 May 2025, 07:52 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS 31/3 in 4 overs

    Hazlewood is bowling. Inglis hits the ball fine-leg for a single. Shreyas scores two runs after missing the first ball outside off-stump. Shreyas is out after swinging and edging the ball to the wicketkeeper, leaving Punjab in big trouble.

  • 29 May 2025, 07:42 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS 27/2 in 3 overs

    Bhuvneshwar continues with four runs with Prabhsimran finding the boundary. He steps out for the third time, but gets an outside edge to the wicketkeeper. Bhuvneshwar strikes and Punjab Kings are under pressure early on.

  • 29 May 2025, 07:36 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS 18/1 in 2 overs

    Yash Dayal scores a wicket off the second ball, followed by Josh Inglis slashing a hard first ball. Suyash dives and saves three runs, while Liam Livingstone makes top efforts in the field saving two runs.

  • 29 May 2025, 07:18 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS 8/0 in 1 over

    Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh start the innings against Bhvneshwar Kumar. Arya scores a couple of runs off the first ball followed by a swinging ball that is caught by Kumar who gets an inside edge and scores four.

  • 29 May 2025, 07:06 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

    Impact Subs: Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

    Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlet.

  • 29 May 2025, 06:42 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru opt to bowl

    Rajat Patidar: We will bowl first. Wicket looks very hard, decent covering of grass and will try to maximise the first few overs. Everyone gave more than 100 percent in the last game, Jitesh Salt and Kohli they were tremendous. One change for us. Hazlewood comes in place of Thushara.

    Shreyas Iyer: Would have bowled first as well. If you look at the record here, teams batting first have done well, so I am optimistic. They have been tremendous and you need such kind of vibration when you enter the ground and it gives us a lot of energy as well. The way they (openers) have been showing the fearless approach and the attitude has been brilliant. Marco goes out and Azmatullah comes in for him.

     

     

  • 29 May 2025, 06:41 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates:

    It looks like RCB might be without Tim David, who seemed to have injured his hamstring during the match against SRH on May 23. He also missed the game against LSG. Plus, it’s still uncertain whether Rajat Patidar will keep his role as an impact substitute with Jitesh taking the lead.

     

     

  • 29 May 2025, 06:41 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates:

    This season, Virat Kohli has been on fire during chases, racking up 342 runs in just 6 innings, boasting an impressive average of 114 and a strike rate of 144.30. When it comes to his performance against Punjab in the IPL, he’s accumulated a total of 1104 runs over 34 innings, which includes one century and five fifties, all at a solid strike rate of 133.49.

     

     

  • 29 May 2025, 06:40 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Seifert, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Tim David, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

  • 29 May 2025, 06:40 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur. 

