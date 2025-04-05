PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl

Cricket
PBKS vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are gearing up to take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2025, happening at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh tonight. Both teams are coming into this match riding the wave of recent victories.
This season, the Punjab Kings have been a force to be reckoned with, performing like a well-oiled machine. Their batting and bowling departments are operating at full capacity as a result of meticulous planning and execution. With the explosive combo of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer at the leadership, the Punjab Kings appear to be strong playoff hopefuls.
However, the Rajasthan Royals have had a bit of a mixed bag this season. Their batting order is loaded with power hitters, but their bowling assault has not been as consistent as in previous years. Still, they demonstrated great potential in their last match against the Chennai Super Kings, effectively defending their total.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma
Shreyas Iyer: We'll bowl first. Looking at the last game, we were playing on a new wicket and we want to see how the pitch plays. Same mindset here as well. We need to stabilise the rhytmn from game one and that's happened. Important to steady the ship from here, boys are in high spirits. Need to maintain composure and calmness throughout the season. We've played the practice games here so we know how the wicket will play. We played our last two games on red soil so hopefully we can adapt early.
Sanju Samson: Pretty happy to bat first and put on a decent total. I could feel what the coaches would be going through, a bit restless and helpless. But excited to be back now. It is a new team and team management, we have got to know each other now and it takes a bit of time. We are geling better now. We have a small niggle for Tushar Despande, so he's out for today and Yudhvir comes in for him.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal
