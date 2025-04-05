PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, Punjab Kings opt to bowl

PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals play Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in match 18.

PBKS vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are gearing up to take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2025, happening at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh tonight. Both teams are coming into this match riding the wave of recent victories.

This season, the Punjab Kings have been a force to be reckoned with, performing like a well-oiled machine. Their batting and bowling departments are operating at full capacity as a result of meticulous planning and execution. With the explosive combo of Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer at the leadership, the Punjab Kings appear to be strong playoff hopefuls.

However, the Rajasthan Royals have had a bit of a mixed bag this season. Their batting order is loaded with power hitters, but their bowling assault has not been as consistent as in previous years. Still, they demonstrated great potential in their last match against the Chennai Super Kings, effectively defending their total.