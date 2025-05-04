PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Josh Inglis departs for 30, PBKS 2 down

Cricket
PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings face Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday evening.
PBKS vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Punjab Kings are entering this upcoming match with momentum, having secured an impressive four-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS currently holds the fourth position on the points table with six wins, three losses, and one match abandoned due to rain.
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be returning to action after a significant break. They faced defeats in their last two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The week-long break would have provided them with ample time to address their weaknesses. Rishabh Pant and his team are currently positioned at sixth place on the points table with five wins and five losses from 10 games.
In a previous encounter earlier in the season, Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer and his team successfully chased down a target of 172 runs with eight wickets and 22 balls to spare.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav
Rishabh Pant: We will bowl first. We feel it is a bowling first. We don't know how it is going to play. Looks like, it will stop a bit. Little loose on the top. Still, a good wicket. It is going to be a good match. Bowling first we will have the advantage and see how the game unfolds and that's the kinda of advantage we were looking to have. Just trying to be simple more often. You want people to have conversation when you are losing. Good to see youngsters stepping in.
Shreyas Iyer: We would have bowled first as well. The wicket was covered for a while and it was pouring yesterday and the day before. It was under the sheets and you know the moisture it adopts to. The grass is thicker. I don't want to predict how the wicket is going to be. We are up for the competition. You gotta to take positives. You can't dwell on how bad you have done in a match. We need to be in high spirits. That's the culture and camaraderie in the team. Stoinis comes in.
The LSG batters may consider targeting Arshdeep, as he has not performed well in Dharamshala, with an economy rate of 11.07 in four matches and only four wickets to his name. Rathi could also be a key player with the ball, given his success in dismissing the openers in a previous match and being the only LSG bowler to achieve success in that game, with figures of 2-30 in 4 overs, while the others struggled to contain runs.
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash