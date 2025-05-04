PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Josh Inglis departs for 30, PBKS 2 down

PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings face Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday evening.

PBKS vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Punjab Kings are entering this upcoming match with momentum, having secured an impressive four-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS currently holds the fourth position on the points table with six wins, three losses, and one match abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be returning to action after a significant break. They faced defeats in their last two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The week-long break would have provided them with ample time to address their weaknesses. Rishabh Pant and his team are currently positioned at sixth place on the points table with five wins and five losses from 10 games.

In a previous encounter earlier in the season, Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer and his team successfully chased down a target of 172 runs with eight wickets and 22 balls to spare.