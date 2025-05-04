Twitter
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 run in thriller

Little girl fearlessly descends 50-feet high staircase using her hands, leaves internet in disbelief! WATCH viral video

Air India, other airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights after Houthi missile attack on Ben Gurion airport

'Stop looking for drama' Siddhant Chaturvedi backs Babil Khan after his meltdown video went viral, Raghav Juyal shuts down gossipmongers

IPL 2025: Riyan Parag smashes 6 sixes in a row vs KKR; joins Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja in elite list

HomeCricket

Cricket

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Josh Inglis departs for 30, PBKS 2 down

PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings face Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Sunday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2025, 07:56 PM IST

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Josh Inglis departs for 30, PBKS 2 down
PBKS vs LSG LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Punjab Kings are entering this upcoming match with momentum, having secured an impressive four-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS currently holds the fourth position on the points table with six wins, three losses, and one match abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be returning to action after a significant break. They faced defeats in their last two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The week-long break would have provided them with ample time to address their weaknesses. Rishabh Pant and his team are currently positioned at sixth place on the points table with five wins and five losses from 10 games.

In a previous encounter earlier in the season, Punjab Kings emerged victorious against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer and his team successfully chased down a target of 172 runs with eight wickets and 22 balls to spare.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 May 2025, 07:42 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: PBKS 56/2 in 5 overs

    Inglis hits a six but then gets out scoring 30 off 14 balls. Shreyas Iyer replaces him and starts with a four towards cover. The over yields 12 runs and a wicket.

  • 04 May 2025, 07:42 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: PBKS 26/1 in 2 overs

    Mayank Yadav bowls to Inglis who hits three consecutive sixes over square leg and midwicket, scoring a total of 20 runs in the over.

  • 04 May 2025, 07:13 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: PBKS 6/1 in 1 over

    Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting. Akash Singh bowls well, getting Priyansh out with a catch to deep point. Josh Inglis comes in next and starts with a boundary off his first ball.

  • 04 May 2025, 07:05 PM

    KKR vs RR Live Score: KKR wins

    In the last ball nail-biting contest, Kolkata Knight Riders registered another victory and won the game by 1 run.

     

  • 04 May 2025, 07:07 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: Teams

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

  • 04 May 2025, 06:28 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl

    Rishabh Pant: We will bowl first. We feel it is a bowling first. We don't know how it is going to play. Looks like, it will stop a bit. Little loose on the top. Still, a good wicket. It is going to be a good match. Bowling first we will have the advantage and see how the game unfolds and that's the kinda of advantage we were looking to have. Just trying to be simple more often. You want people to have conversation when you are losing. Good to see youngsters stepping in.

    Shreyas Iyer: We would have bowled first as well. The wicket was covered for a while and it was pouring yesterday and the day before. It was under the sheets and you know the moisture it adopts to. The grass is thicker. I don't want to predict how the wicket is going to be. We are up for the competition. You gotta to take positives. You can't dwell on how bad you have done in a match. We need to be in high spirits. That's the culture and camaraderie in the team. Stoinis comes in.

  • 04 May 2025, 06:56 PM

    KKR vs RR Live Score: Riyan Parag misses century

    Just 5 runs short of his century, Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag fell prey to Harshit Rana. As soon as, Riyan departed, the decible level at Eden Gardens blew off the roof.

     

  • 04 May 2025, 06:36 PM

    KKR vs RR Live Score: Harshit Rana removes Shimron Hetmyer

    Harshit Rana finally broke the 6th wicket partnership between Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag. Hetmyer departed at 29.

     

  • 04 May 2025, 06:31 PM

    KKR vs RR Live Score: 5 SIXES to Moeen Ali

    Riyan Parag hammered Moeen Ali in his 3rd over. He smashed 5 back-to-back sixes, skipping the heartbeat of KKR fans. Moeen leaked 32 runs in the over.

     

  • 04 May 2025, 06:24 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: 

    The LSG batters may consider targeting Arshdeep, as he has not performed well in Dharamshala, with an economy rate of 11.07 in four matches and only four wickets to his name. Rathi could also be a key player with the ball, given his success in dismissing the openers in a previous match and being the only LSG bowler to achieve success in that game, with figures of 2-30 in 4 overs, while the others struggled to contain runs.

  • 04 May 2025, 06:24 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: Squads

    Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

  • 04 May 2025, 06:23 PM

    PBKS vs LSG Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 54 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

