Cricket

Cricket

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Priyansh Arya departs for 6, Punjab Kings 1 down

PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 24, 2025, 07:45 PM IST

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Priyansh Arya departs for 6, Punjab Kings 1 down
PBKS vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: With both the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru dropping points against the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Punjab Kings find themselves in a prime position to secure a top-two finish, provided they avoid any missteps against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday.

The last encounter between these two teams was marked by an unfortunate incident in Dharamsala, where their match was abandoned due to security concerns stemming from the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan. The following day, the league was suspended for a week. At the time of the abandonment, the Punjab Kings were poised to post an impressive total.

Following the IPL's resumption on May 17, the Delhi Capitals faced a defeat against the Mumbai Indians, effectively extinguishing their playoff aspirations, while the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings solidified their positions as the top four teams. Now, the Capitals, likely without their captain Axar Patel, will aim to conclude the season on a high note, potentially playing the role of spoiler in the Punjab Kings' quest for a top-two finish.

  • 24 May 2025, 07:40 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: PBKS 10/1 in 2 overs

    Mustafizur Rahman is bowling, and Prabhsimran scores his first run with a single. Priyansh then hits a double with a shot past point. Mustafizur delivers a shorter ball, Priyansh attempts a cross-bat shot gets aa top edge that Stubbs catches while running back.

  • 24 May 2025, 07:08 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: PBKS 5/0 in 1 over

    Mukesh Kumar bowls the first over for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings, where Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya are the opening batsmen. Mukesh maintains his length, delivering a few dot balls. Priyansh defends the first two balls and then is judged to have faced a wide delivery. Mukesh then angles one in, which hits Priyansh on the pad, but follows up with a ball outside off that Priyansh edges for a four.

  • 24 May 2025, 07:07 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Teams

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

  • 24 May 2025, 06:52 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Faf Du Plessis: We will have a bowl. I think today it is 50-50. Just the make up of the side. We are playing an extra batter. It helps while chasing. It has been very frustrating. We started well. Then went on a roller coaster. We have played enough T20 cricket to understand. We played well in the last game for the first 17 overs. Then lost focus. We are playing for the fifth spot. We had our goals to get into top four.

    Shreyas Iyer: Defintely happy faces. I am not satisfied and content. We want to build momentum from here. Each and every individual is performing for the team. Job half done as of now. Important to stay in the present and seize every possible chance. Inglis and Stoinis come back into the side.

  • 24 May 2025, 06:51 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Mohit Sharma, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L

  • 24 May 2025, 06:51 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 66 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

