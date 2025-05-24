PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Priyansh Arya departs for 6, Punjab Kings 1 down

PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday evening.

PBKS vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: With both the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru dropping points against the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Punjab Kings find themselves in a prime position to secure a top-two finish, provided they avoid any missteps against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday.

The last encounter between these two teams was marked by an unfortunate incident in Dharamsala, where their match was abandoned due to security concerns stemming from the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan. The following day, the league was suspended for a week. At the time of the abandonment, the Punjab Kings were poised to post an impressive total.

Following the IPL's resumption on May 17, the Delhi Capitals faced a defeat against the Mumbai Indians, effectively extinguishing their playoff aspirations, while the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings solidified their positions as the top four teams. Now, the Capitals, likely without their captain Axar Patel, will aim to conclude the season on a high note, potentially playing the role of spoiler in the Punjab Kings' quest for a top-two finish.