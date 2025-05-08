PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed due to rain in Dharamsala

PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals at HPCA Stadium on Thursday evening.

PBKS vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi Capitals are on the brink of a do-or-die situation as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs. A recent match in Hyderabad was saved by rain, allowing them to earn a crucial point and maintain their position at fifth place with 13 points. However, the Capitals have faced three losses and one no-result in their last five games, highlighting the urgency for them to break out of their current slump in order to qualify for the playoffs.

One of the major concerns for the Capitals has been the decline in form of their batting unit. Key players such as Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Faf du Plessis have struggled to maintain their performance levels, leading to a series of disappointing results. The recent top-order collapse against SRH exposed their vulnerability on challenging pitches, forcing the lower-order to salvage the innings and post a below-par total.

In contrast, Punjab's top-order batsmen have been instrumental in their successful campaign this season. Players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh have consistently delivered strong performances, setting the tone for the team's victories.

As the teams prepare to face off in the batting-friendly conditions of Dharamsala, Punjab holds a significant advantage. Their dominant batting display in a previous match at the venue showcased their ability to post imposing totals. This presents a crucial opportunity for Punjab to secure a playoffs berth and strengthen their position in the top two. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are still striving to secure a spot in the top four, making this upcoming match a pivotal moment in their season.