PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed due to rain in Dharamsala

PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals at HPCA Stadium on Thursday evening.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 08, 2025, 07:01 PM IST

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Toss delayed due to rain in Dharamsala
PBKS vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi Capitals are on the brink of a do-or-die situation as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs. A recent match in Hyderabad was saved by rain, allowing them to earn a crucial point and maintain their position at fifth place with 13 points. However, the Capitals have faced three losses and one no-result in their last five games, highlighting the urgency for them to break out of their current slump in order to qualify for the playoffs.

One of the major concerns for the Capitals has been the decline in form of their batting unit. Key players such as Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Faf du Plessis have struggled to maintain their performance levels, leading to a series of disappointing results. The recent top-order collapse against SRH exposed their vulnerability on challenging pitches, forcing the lower-order to salvage the innings and post a below-par total.

In contrast, Punjab's top-order batsmen have been instrumental in their successful campaign this season. Players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, and Shashank Singh have consistently delivered strong performances, setting the tone for the team's victories.

As the teams prepare to face off in the batting-friendly conditions of Dharamsala, Punjab holds a significant advantage. Their dominant batting display in a previous match at the venue showcased their ability to post imposing totals. This presents a crucial opportunity for Punjab to secure a playoffs berth and strengthen their position in the top two. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are still striving to secure a spot in the top four, making this upcoming match a pivotal moment in their season.

  • 08 May 2025, 06:27 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: 

    Kuldeep Yadav boasts an impressive track record against Punjab Kings in the IPL, making Shreyas Iyer a key player to potentially shift the dynamics of this match-up. Iyer has encountered 46 deliveries from Kuldeep in this format, managing to score 81 runs off him.

    Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Suryansh Shedge

  • 08 May 2025, 06:21 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: 

    Axar Patel has proven to be a valuable asset during the PowerPlay, potentially serving as his own trump card. By effectively containing the free-spirited PBKS opener, he has limited him to just 24 runs off 26 balls and managed to dismiss him once. 

    Probable XII: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

  • 08 May 2025, 06:21 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen

    Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal

  • 08 May 2025, 06:20 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 58 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

