IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Rain threatens inaugural festivities at Eden Gardens

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: The much-awaited cricketing extravaganza is all set to begin at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. The first match will be played between Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ahead of the inaugural game, a star-studded opening ceremony is scheduled to take place, featuring performances from celebrities like Karan Aujla, Disha Patani and Shreya Ghoshal, among others. The IPL opening ceremony is taking place in Kolkata for the first time since 2015. So, stay tuned to this space to catch all the live and late updates from this highly-anticipated night for cricket fans.