IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Rain threatens inaugural festivities at Eden Gardens

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The IPL 2025 opening ceremony is set to commence at 5:30 pm IST at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Post the opening ceremony, Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Live: The much-awaited cricketing extravaganza is all set to begin at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. The first match will be played between Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Ahead of the inaugural game, a star-studded opening ceremony is scheduled to take place, featuring performances from celebrities like Karan Aujla, Disha Patani and Shreya Ghoshal, among others. The IPL opening ceremony is taking place in Kolkata for the first time since 2015. So, stay tuned to this space to catch all the live and late updates from this highly-anticipated night for cricket fans.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 22 Mar 2025, 02:24 PM

    KKR vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: Weather report

    On Friday, heavy rain washed out the practice session in Kolkata, following which the authorities issued an orange alert. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and heavy rain for South Bengal from Thursday to Sunday. However, the sky is currently clean and the sun is out.

     

  • 22 Mar 2025, 02:18 PM

    KKR vs RCB, Live Cricket Score: Head-to-Head comparison

    Over the year, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other on multiple occasions. In 34 matches played between them, KKR have emerged victorious 20 times while RCB won just 14 games.

     

