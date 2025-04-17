Twitter
MI vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderavbad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 17, 2025, 07:02 PM IST

MI vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bowl
MI vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Mumbai Indians are aiming to extend their winning streak as they face off against the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Both teams have had a disappointing season so far, with Mumbai only managing to win 2 out of their 6 matches, while Hyderabad has the same record, trailing behind Mumbai due to net run rate.

Despite their poor form, both teams are entering the match on a high note, with Mumbai recently ending Delhi Capitals' winning streak and Hyderabad making a strong comeback by chasing down Punjab Kings' massive total of 245, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's impressive century.

With the Wankhede Stadium typically favoring batsmen, fans can expect a high-scoring game tonight, as both teams have powerful hitters in their lineup. While all eyes will be on the explosive SRH batting order, Indian cricket enthusiasts will be eager to see Jasprit Bumrah return to form after his injury, especially with the upcoming series against England on the horizon.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 Apr 2025, 06:36 PM

    MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: Weather forecast

    On Thursday, the weather will be hot with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees and a minimum of 27 degrees during the match. There will be some clouds but no rain is expected.

  • 17 Apr 2025, 06:31 PM

    MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: MI form

    MI has earned 4 points in 6 matches so far this season. Their recent form guide includes two wins and four losses: they lost to CSK by 4 wickets, lost to GT by 36 runs, beat KRR by 8 wickets, lost to LSG by 12 runs, lost to RCB by 12 runs, and beat DC by 12 runs.

  • 17 Apr 2025, 06:29 PM

    MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: SRH form

    Sunrisers Hyderabad has accumulated 4 points in 6 matches so far this season. Their recent form guide includes a win, followed by four consecutive losses, and then another win. They secured a victory against Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs, but unfortunately, they were defeated by Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets, Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets, Kolkata Knight Riders by 80 runs, and Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets. However, they bounced back with a convincing 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings. The team will be looking to improve their performance in the upcoming matches to climb up the points table.

  • 17 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM

    MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

  • 17 Apr 2025, 06:28 PM

    MI vs SRH Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no. 33 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

