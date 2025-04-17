MI vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians face Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderavbad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

MI vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Mumbai Indians are aiming to extend their winning streak as they face off against the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Both teams have had a disappointing season so far, with Mumbai only managing to win 2 out of their 6 matches, while Hyderabad has the same record, trailing behind Mumbai due to net run rate.

Despite their poor form, both teams are entering the match on a high note, with Mumbai recently ending Delhi Capitals' winning streak and Hyderabad making a strong comeback by chasing down Punjab Kings' massive total of 245, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's impressive century.

With the Wankhede Stadium typically favoring batsmen, fans can expect a high-scoring game tonight, as both teams have powerful hitters in their lineup. While all eyes will be on the explosive SRH batting order, Indian cricket enthusiasts will be eager to see Jasprit Bumrah return to form after his injury, especially with the upcoming series against England on the horizon.