Cricket

MI vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Mumbai Indians 1 down

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 21, 2025, 07:51 PM IST

MI vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Mumbai Indians 1 down
MI vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi and Mumbai are set to clash in a highly anticipated match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, a contest that could significantly influence the final playoff standings. Should Mumbai emerge victorious, the equation becomes straightforward: the team, led by Hardik Pandya, will secure direct qualification for the playoffs. Conversely, if Delhi triumphs, they will remain in contention for a playoff spot, necessitating a win against the Punjab Kings in their final match.

However, the weather in Mumbai may play a crucial role in the outcome of Wednesday's encounter, as rain is forecasted. The inclement weather has already impacted the training sessions of both teams on Tuesday, forcing Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to curtail their preparations. In the event of a washout, both teams will have to rely on their performances in their respective final matches against the Punjab Kings.

With only one playoff spot remaining, the competition is fierce. The Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings have already secured their places in the playoffs, leaving Delhi and Mumbai vying for the last coveted slot. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all been eliminated from contention.

  • 21 May 2025, 07:45 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: MI 25/1 in 3 overs

    Mustafizur bowls from over the wicket and sends a delivery that moves away from Rohit, who edges it. Porel makes a great diving catch to secure the wicket.

  • 21 May 2025, 07:44 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: MI 22/0 in 2 overs

    In the second over of the game, Chameera is bowling. Rickelton hits a powerful drive, but Nigam stops it at short cover to prevent a boundary. The next ball from Fuller is over-pitched, and Rickelton sends it over long on for the first six runs of the match. He hits another over-pitched delivery from Fuller over long off for a second six.

  • 21 May 2025, 07:10 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: MI 7/0 in 1 over

    Mukesh Kumar bowled the first over for the Delhi Capitals. He had a delivery that was played by Rickelton for a single. Rohit scored a single as well, then hit a full, wide ball for a four over the covers.

  • 21 May 2025, 07:09 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 21 May 2025, 06:37 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl

    Faf du Plessis: (On Axar) Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Playing a good team today, we are up for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games. Everyday there's a new opportunity. Looks a bit dry, we're chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes.

    Hardik Pandya: It's been under covers for a couple of days. We would have liked to bowl as well, but it's okay. Every game is important from now onwards, we want to play our best cricket. The boys are very excited. (Best yet to come?) Yes, definitely, I don't think we've had a complete game. They (crowd) have been fantastic. They have backed us even when we weren't on a roll. One change, Mitch comes, back, Bosch misses out.

  • 21 May 2025, 06:36 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: 

    With the looming threat of rain, predicting the outcome of the match becomes increasingly challenging. While the home team is favored on paper, their advantage could be significantly impacted by inclement weather and the complexities of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. It is anticipated that the team winning the toss will opt to field, given the potential for rain to disrupt play.

  • 21 May 2025, 06:35 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Squads

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju

    Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L

  • 21 May 2025, 06:34 PM

    MI vs DC Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no 63 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

