MI vs DC, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Mumbai Indians 1 down

MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday evening.

MI vs DC LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Delhi and Mumbai are set to clash in a highly anticipated match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, a contest that could significantly influence the final playoff standings. Should Mumbai emerge victorious, the equation becomes straightforward: the team, led by Hardik Pandya, will secure direct qualification for the playoffs. Conversely, if Delhi triumphs, they will remain in contention for a playoff spot, necessitating a win against the Punjab Kings in their final match.

However, the weather in Mumbai may play a crucial role in the outcome of Wednesday's encounter, as rain is forecasted. The inclement weather has already impacted the training sessions of both teams on Tuesday, forcing Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to curtail their preparations. In the event of a washout, both teams will have to rely on their performances in their respective final matches against the Punjab Kings.

With only one playoff spot remaining, the competition is fierce. The Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings have already secured their places in the playoffs, leaving Delhi and Mumbai vying for the last coveted slot. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all been eliminated from contention.