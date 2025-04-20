MI vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 5, CSK 1 down

MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

MI vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. Both teams, which initially struggled for consistency in the tournament, have now found their winning form. The Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in their last two matches, defeating the previously unbeaten Delhi Capitals and the hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings ended their losing streak of five matches by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing.

While CSK's batting has been a weak point in the tournament, the recent partnership of MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube successfully chased down 167 runs against LSG. With the addition of Dewald Brevis to their squad in place of Gurjapneet Singh, CSK may look to utilize his skills immediately. On the bowling front, CSK has seen strong performances from Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed.

The Mumbai Indians boast a formidable batting lineup, featuring the talents of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. Their bowling attack is equally impressive, with Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, and powerplay specialist Trent Boult leading the charge.