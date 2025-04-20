Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

MI vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 5, CSK 1 down

MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 20, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

MI vs CSK, IPL 2025 Live Cricket Score: Rachin Ravindra departs for 5, CSK 1 down
    MI vs CSK LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025:  Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. Both teams, which initially struggled for consistency in the tournament, have now found their winning form. The Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in their last two matches, defeating the previously unbeaten Delhi Capitals and the hard-hitting Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings ended their losing streak of five matches by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing.

    While CSK's batting has been a weak point in the tournament, the recent partnership of MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube successfully chased down 167 runs against LSG. With the addition of Dewald Brevis to their squad in place of Gurjapneet Singh, CSK may look to utilize his skills immediately. On the bowling front, CSK has seen strong performances from Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed.

    The Mumbai Indians boast a formidable batting lineup, featuring the talents of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. Their bowling attack is equally impressive, with Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, and powerplay specialist Trent Boult leading the charge.

    • 20 Apr 2025, 07:49 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: CSK 34/1 in 4 overs

      Ashwani Kumar bowled a ball outside off stump, which moved slightly away from the left-handed batsman. Rachin tried to swing his bat across the line but got an edge to the wicketkeeper and was caught out.

    • 20 Apr 2025, 07:37 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: CSK 16/0 in 3 overs

      Rasheed faced a mix of slower deliveries and short balls from Chahar. He struggled to score initially but managed to get a few runs with a lucky inside edge past the fielder. The first boundary of the innings came off a half tracker, with Rasheed charging down the pitch and pulling the ball through midwicket.

    • 20 Apr 2025, 07:09 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: CSK 4/0 in 1 over

      Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra begin the innings with Deepak Chahar bowling. Rasheed starts with a single, Ravindra gets a quick single, and then Rasheed hits a terrific drive for a double towards covers.

    • 20 Apr 2025, 07:05 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Teams

      Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

      Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

    • 20 Apr 2025, 06:27 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

      Hardik Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a very good wicket. Same wicket we played against RCB. That gives us a chance to look at the wicket, identify our plans. It has a good covering of grass and will be a good batting wicket. Just executing our plans and keep doing what's working for us. That's exciting, we have not played to our potential and gives us an opportunity every game to play to our potential. The man behind me everyone knows how exciting when he comes, CSK v MI is always exciting. Same team.

      MS Dhoni: We were looking to bowl first. The main reason is because dew has already started to set in. We are the bottom most team in the table, looking too far ahead will not help us, take one game at a time and keep pushing. We have to play bold cricket but at the same time the batters have to realise what your strengths are, same with the bowlers.

    • 20 Apr 2025, 06:26 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: 

      CSK has been dominating the contest since 2022, winning 5 out of 6 matches. They also won the first leg at Chepauk in the third match of the season. Since the IPL 2021 second leg, CSK has won six out of seven games against MI, including the last four in a row.

    • 20 Apr 2025, 06:24 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: 

      The pitch is expected to be favorable for Mumbai Indians, as it may suit their game plan. They deliberately chose a slower pitch against Sunrisers Hyderabad to restrict their aggressive batters, but face a different scenario with Chennai Super Kings who have less explosive batters. Bumrah will be important in controlling Rachin Ravindra, who had a good performance in the previous match. Rohit Sharma will be relied upon as the Impact Player for the team.

    • 20 Apr 2025, 06:24 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Squads

      Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre

      Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

    • 20 Apr 2025, 06:23 PM

      MI vs CSK Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome!

      Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 match no. 38 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

